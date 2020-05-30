THE LOOMING PROSPECT of the now-dormant 2020 legislative session coming to a crashing end had leaders of both political parties blaming each other at week’s end.
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, fired the first shot, informing House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, that the GOP rank and file had decided in a teleconference caucus it would not vote to extend the deadline to act on all bills this summer.
Without that two-thirds vote, virtually all House and Senate bills will die because the deadline for each body to finish its own work has passed.
Before the State House was shut down, all Republicans in mid-March voted to allow moving those deadlines.
Since then, Hinch said, Democrats haven’t included the minority in vital talks.
“Back in March, the speaker set up a bipartisan committee to work on planning for the continuity of House business and legislative operations during this crisis. That committee held one conference call months ago and has not met since,” Hinch said.
“We are just being informed at what the Democrats have already decided to do. That’s not bipartisan cooperation. Republicans are being denied a seat at the table.”
The usually calm Shurtleff had a fiery response.
“Their actions today could prevent the Legislature from enacting department requests to ensure continuity of government in these unprecedented times. The action today also prevents the House from acting on bills that address the COVID pandemic, naming a highway after a police officer killed in the line of duty and from finishing the rest of the work Granite Staters elected us to complete,” Shurtleff said.
One of those priority bills is the 10-year highway plan (HB 2020) that’s still awaiting final House action.
Shurtleff had been negotiating with House Deputy Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
After the House GOP caucus, Packard told Shurtleff there was “near no chance” the GOP would have a change of heart on these deadlines, according to sources.
But Hinch’s statement did leave room for some movement if Shurtleff shows good faith.
In the meantime, Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley and Republican Chair Stephen Stepanek, as well as Senate Republicans, were backing their corners.
“Republicans staged a despicable political stunt because they don’t believe helping Granite Staters should be a priority,” Buckley said. “New Hampshire Republicans, from the State House to Chris Sununu, have shown that they won’t let a crisis go to waste to grab more power for their political party.”
Stepanek said Democrats’ idea of bipartisanship is bending to their will.
“Speaker Shurtleff and Senate President (Donna) Soucy love to claim they are bipartisan and that they seek and take input from both sides of the aisle, but nothing could be further from the truth,” Stepanek said.
“New Hampshire deserves new legislative majorities that put the people’s work first — not ones that pursue petty, partisan fights.”
Senators still playing nice
At least when it comes to their own work, the same level of enmity doesn’t exist among the 24 senators.
On Friday, the Senate held its first remote hearing on an amendment to tack six bills with bipartisan support onto a single one (HB 1135).
The sponsors were Senate Transportation Chairman David Watters, D-Dover, and Vice Chairman Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead.
Internally, legislative leaders in both branches have been reviewing the hundreds of pending bills.
Talks continue about whether to bundle a number of them together to reduce the remaining workload of proposals likely to see the light of day.
Trump move seen coming
Gov. Chris Sununu sounded last week as if he had a pretty good idea that President Donald Trump would change his mind and extend the deployment of more than 700 National Guard troops in New Hampshire, which had been set to expire June 24.
The previous deadline fell one day short of qualifying the soldiers and air personnel for early retirement and education benefits. A week ago, Sununu had asked that the deployment be extended through September.
Sununu said Vice President Mike Pence came under intense lobbying early last week from governors in both political parties to make the move.
Trump relented Thursday, extending the deployment until at least mid-August.
Seacoast icon moves on
Insiders weren’t shocked by the news that longtime State Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, would retire with a perfect election record over the past quarter-century.
Clark has done it, serving as party vice chairman, Democratic national committeewoman, senior state senator and House member and champion for environmental and natural resource causes.
Her lasting legacy will be authorship of the Land Community Heritage Investment Program, which has saved hundreds of Granite State treasures from private development or future decay.
With the candidate filing period starting next week, many prominent Democrats will be approached to give the race a look, including former House Speaker Terie Norelli, ex-Portsmouth Deputy Mayor and Police Commission member Stefany Shaheen and state Reps. Jacqueline Cali-Pitts and David Meuse, both D-Portsmouth.
Republicans won’t let the open seat go uncontested, but they probably ought not place a high priority on grabbing it in order to take back the upper chamber this November.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s hometown of Newfields is in the district, but so are the politically blue-blooded towns of Madbury, Durham and Newmarket, as well as Portsmouth, Lee and Newington.
GOP challenges residency
State Republican leaders are seizing the COVID-19 shutdown as reason to challenge a first-term House Democrat’s right to continue serving in the New Hampshire House.
Their target is Dartmouth College student Garrett Muscatel, D-Hanover, whose home address in the district is a dormitory that’s been closed for months because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
GOP leaders noted that since Dartmouth shut down, Muscatel has returned to his family home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and has been admitted to attend Stanford Law School this fall.
“The NH GOP is calling on Rep. Muscatel to clarify his living situation given the publicly available information well before the June 11 session,” said GOP Communications Director Joe Sweeney.
“New Hampshire deserves to know whether or not members of the House of Representatives are qualified to serve and vote on behalf of their constituents, and if Rep. Muscatel no longer has a way to declare his New Hampshire residency due to his Dartmouth dorm being closed, he needs to do the right thing for his district and resign before casting any further votes in the New Hampshire House.”
Muscatel responded that the challenge is without merit.
“I am and will continue to be a New Hampshire resident. My community welcomed me when I moved to the state four years ago, and we should be doing everything in our power to encourage more young professionals to call the Granite State home,” Muscatel said in a statement.
“Attacking college students with spurious accusations is clearly in conflict with that goal, and the NH GOP should be ashamed of itself.”
Sweeney responded, “Rep. Muscatel can throw as many diversions as he likes, but as someone who also served in the New Hampshire Legislature while being a New Hampshire college student, his attack falls flat.”
Education grant in limbo
More than two months after New Hampshire received $37 million in a federal CARES Act grant, not a nickel of the money has gone to school districts.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said that’s because he’s still waiting for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to explain how the money can be spent.
DeVos initially provided rules that would appear to require private schools to receive more of the money than they do under Title I, the federal grant program for schooling of low-income students.
Edelblut has told the Executive Council he has no preference how this comes out — he just wants to follow the law.
ReopenNH chair unloads
Andrew J. Manuse, the volunteer, unpaid chairman of ReopenNH, stepped up his critique of Sununu with a stinging op-ed titled, “We are on a frightening path to injustice.”
Here’s an excerpt:
“The problem is this: We have entrusted the whole of government in the hands of one ineffective, incompetent man and his appointed team of attendants. In the height of our fear, we were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt to manage what appeared to be a real emergency. Now, in a time where the facts have contradicted all of the original fears, there is verifiably no health emergency and the only people perpetuating the fear narrative are those who personally benefit from it. This form of government can only be described as one approaching a dictatorship,” Manuse wrote.
“The hard truth for authoritarians like Sununu is that they have no legitimate power outside that which has been granted to them by the People. The authority of the government exists because of the consent of the governed. And this consent is enshrined in our state constitution — a constitution designed to protect the minority that cannot be suspended or abrogated, no matter the circumstances.”
GOP Executive Director Elliot Gault said Manuse would love to be as popular as Sununu is, thanks to his handling of pandemic.
“As our 26th president once said, it’s not the critic who counts but the man who stands in the arena,” Gault said.
“The NH GOP stands and will continue to stand with Governor Sununu, along with 87% of Granite Staters, according to the latest UNH poll.”
Four Biden electors picked
Buckley nominated two veteran activists and two top legislative leaders as the four New Hampshire who will cast their votes for Joe Biden if the Democratic nominee wins the Granite State vote this November.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and House Speaker Shurtleff were natural choices, since both go back with Biden to his first White House bid in 1988. Also, Soucy follows in the footsteps of her father, the late, Manchester political godfather C. Arthur Soucy, who was an elector for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The other two are Mary Carley Foley of Portsmouth, who backed all of Biden’s campaigns and whose mother and grandmother were past electors, and Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, the state’s first openly gay mayor as well as former city councilor and state representative.