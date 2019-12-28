With the start of the 2020 legislative session less than two weeks away, this is an appropriate time to examine the workload.
More than 1,100 legislative service requests have been submitted to bill drafters, though the number of actual bills will end up being much lower.
The adoption of a two-year state budget always dominates the first or odd-numbered year of a legislator’s two-year term. The second coincides with the election year, which tends to be colored by more political and ideological fights.
It also usually figures to have a larger number of — to be charitable — outside-the-box or slightly eccentric proposals.
Some of this is a function of the low profile that many new legislators maintain in their first year, when only a few come to the microphone during session debate.
Many feel more empowered in their second year to speak their minds, either in person or through favorite legislation.
Some examples:
Cryptocurrency (HB 470). Rep. Dennis Acton, R-Fremont: This bill would require the state, as of July 1, 2020, to accept all cryptocurrency as payment for taxes and fees. Bitcoin, released in 2009, was the first cryptocurrency, but 6,000 others have since been created.
Opioid addiction (HB 366). Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton: This would make addiction to opioids a qualifying condition for someone to receive medical marijuana.
State holiday (HB 506). Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket: This would make the date of the general election every two years a recognized state holiday.
State spirit (SB 42). Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro: The would designate Old Hampshire Applejack as the state spirit of New Hampshire. The apple-based whiskey is made at Tamworth Distilling.
Refillable beer (HB 405). Rep. Kermit Williams, D-Wilton: This would make it legal for bars to sell beer in refillable containers if employees rather than customers do the refilling.
Columbus Day remake (HB 221). Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham: This would change the name of the annual holiday falling on the second Monday in October to Indigenous Peoples Day.
Ban on retail pet sales (HB 1338). Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord: This would outlaw the retail sale of animals in pet stores, limiting them to the transfer of pets for adoption. An avid dog lover, Rogers formed an Animal Caucus in the Legislature, and her group is pursuing several measures to protect animals. Rep. Jack Flanagan, R-Brookline, seems to go in the opposite direction with a bill that would mandate sellers of litters of cats be licensed as commercial kennel owners (HB 371).
Noncompete clauses (HB 346). Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth: This would prevent those making $15 an hour or less from being subject to mandatory agreements that they can not leave to work at a competitor for a preset period of time.
Kayak fee (HB 640). Rep. Jeff Goley, D-Manchester: This would create an annual $10 registration fee for kayak and canoe owners. Currently these small boats are exempt from state fees.
Nonstop bingo (SB 94). Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline: Charitable groups including church groups now are permitted to host up to 10 bingo events a month or 120 per year. This bill would raise that limit to 16 days a month, or 192 days annually.
A block on town age limits (SB 23). Sen. Harold French, R-Franklin: This bill’s aim is to eliminate the right of cities or towns to set their own age limits for the sale of certain products, as several have done with tobacco purchases. As written, this bill would create a statewide age limit.
Rescuing kids and pets from cars (HB 1381). Rep. Kevin Maes, D-Rumney: This would limit the liability of someone who removes a child or pet confined to a car before police can arrive.
A ban on facial surveillance (HB 1642). Rep. Gary Hopper, R-Weare: This would prohibit law enforcement or any state official from using facial recognition technology to identify someone.
Reporting cat collisions (HB 1123). Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem: This would add cats to the state law that compels someone to report when an animal has collided with a car or truck. The person making that report can leave the scene 15 minutes later whether police have arrived or not.
National motto (HB 1148). Rep. Chris True, R-Sandown: This would allow local school boards to vote whether to display the national motto (In God We Trust) in all school buildings.
Lord’s prayer (HB 1306). Rep. Amanda Bouldin, D-Manchester: This would repeal the law allowing local school boards to approve reciting the Lord’s Prayer in public schools.
Kayak flags (HB 1593). Rep. Kenneth Vincent, D-Somersworth: This would require the owners of kayaks to display a reflective flag at least 4 feet high while on the water.
No race/religion form (HB 1644). Rep. Ivy Vann, D-Peterborough: This would eliminate the requirement that people identify their race or religion on state forms, including birth or death records, marriage licenses, etc.
High-priced dog theft (HB 1117). Rep. Brian Sullivan, D-Grantham: This would create a sliding scale of punishment for anyone stealing a dog or tampering with a collar. The crime would be a Class A felony for a dog worth more than $1,500, down to a misdemeanor for a dog worth less than $1,000.
Litter crackdown (HB 1618). Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill: This would require a $200 fine and two hours of “litter mitigation community service” for anyone caught littering on the highway. A second offense would carry a $500 fine. A third offense would bring a 48-hour suspension of someone’s driver’s license.
Roadside memorials (HB 1255). Rep. Dan Eaton, D-Stoddard: The bill would permit highway officials to remove homemade memorials along a primary or secondary road after 90 days.
Mask ban (HB 1354). Rep. David Testerman, R-Franklin: This bill would make it a criminal misdemeanor for someone to wear a “mask or disguise his or her face” at a public demonstration. Masks would still be allowed for theater performances, holiday celebrations, for occupational safety and by law enforcement.
E-cigarette ban (HB 1624). Rep. Peter Schmidt, D-Dover: This ban on vaping products would go much further than the 60-day one in Massachusetts. It would outlaw their sale until the state health and human services commissioner determined they were “not a cause of illness or death.”
Covering pools (HB 1171). Rep. Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham: This would require placement of a cover or net over any swimming pool on foreclosed property that hasn’t been occupied for 60 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.