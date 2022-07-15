NOT SHYING from picking sides in the Sept. 13 party primaries, the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire issued their first round of candidate endorsements.
All 19 candidates selected were Republicans. The group urged its members to go with state Rep. Michael Yakubovich, R-Hooksett, locked in a tight primary with House redistricting authority and Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, for the state Senate District 16 seat.
“He is a champion for New Hampshire workers and taxpayers by fighting burdensome occupational licensing requirements, reforming collective bargaining, and voting to reduce taxes that strangle economic growth,” AFP said in its statement.
The group’s other picks include some household GOP leaders: Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler of Milford, Senate Finance Chairman Gary Daniels of Milford, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne of Auburn, House Majority Whip Jeanine Notter of Merrimack, Assistant Majority Leader Keith Ammon of New Boston, House Science, Technology and Energy Chairman Michael Vose of Epping, Derry Republican Reps. John Potucek and Erica Layon, Rep. Len Turcotte of Barrington and House Executive Departments and Administration Chairman Carol McGuire of Epsom.
They also chose ex-Rep. Daniel McGuire (Carol’s husband) in his own primary battle with Rep. John Klose of Epsom, who is no AFP-NH favorite since he opposed Right-to-Work legislation.
Nationally, the group announced a $4 million “True Cost of Washington” media campaign that likely will translate to six figures in New Hampshire.
The ads here will be squarely aimed at U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. The spots will run in nine states, eight with targeted Senate races this fall. The only one without a Senate race is West Virginia, the home of pro-fossil fuel Sen. Joe Manchin, an AFP favorite.{/div}
“This election cycle, we are going to mobilize our network of grassroots activists and volunteers to elect leaders who will deliver policies that prioritize small government, fiscal responsibility, and individual liberty,” said AFP State Director Greg Moore.
Seabrook in damage control
The operators of the Seabrook nuclear power plant vowed a full investigation after the false activation of an emergency alarm on Tuesday.
In a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu, NextEra Energy Services Site President Brian Booth assured him this will be a one-time occurrence.
“The Seabrook Station team is conducting a thorough investigation and we will take actions to ensure this situation does not happen again. We are also committed to enhancing our notification and communication to state and local agencies based on our findings,” Booth wrote.
In a forceful statement, Sununu said that it had better be.
“The state appreciates their commitment to investigating and enhancing their communication system,” Sununu said. “Granite Staters on the Seacoast are frustrated and concerned at this inadvertent alarm, and I’m right there with them — which is why we’re going to hold Seabrook accountable on their review to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., sent her own letter to company officials last Friday.
“I request that a full review be conducted of the reasons for the triggering of this false alarm, as well as an analysis of the breakdown in communication that occurred between the plant, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management, local police and fire and local officials,” Shaheen wrote.
Executive Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, spoke about her own lengthy briefing last Thursday.
“The unconscionable delay in responding to the false alarm created confusion, chaos, fear and undue stress throughout the District and State – particularly those along the coast,” Stevens said.
Sununu’s HHS search
The resignation of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was unexpected, but it cannot go down as a total surprise.
Former Commissioner Nick Toumpas of Rye was one of the few in the past two decades to serve an entire four-year term.
When Shibinette leaves this December, she will come up one year short.
Running the state’s largest agency at 3,000 workers is a pressure cooker job.
After taking some time off with family, Shibinette can make three or more times than what she’s paid now by working as an HHS consultant in private industry.
The key question is whether Sununu will divert from “promote from within” default mode and go outside for the next HHS boss.
Shibinette’s replacement will land in the fire next year, as the Medicaid expansion program expires. If the GOP remains in charge, legislative leaders will be prepared to make even more reforms (read further belt-tightening) of the agency.
Dems, AG at odds on guns
Democratic leaders launched a full-court press against a bill Sununu signed that puts state and local law enforcement out of the business of regulating federal firearm laws.
Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman and House and Senate Democratic Leaders Donna Soucy and David Cote enlisted the aid of Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave, a Dover Democrat, at a virtual news conference.
Brave warned that county law enforcement officials were confused about whether the law prevents them from assisting the feds in enforcing the Gun Free School Zones law.
Attorney General John Formella has stressed that critics have made too much of the bill, and he said its reach is more limited than they fear.
“Local and state law enforcement officers are empowered to respond to, investigate, and take action with respect to any potential threat to schools pursuant to their authority under the New Hampshire Criminal Code. The passage of HB 1178 does not alter this,” Formella wrote in interim guidance issued to law enforcement last Thursday.
House Democratic Leader Cote said Friday that doesn’t go far enough.
“The Attorney General needs to make it clear at which point state and local police and school officials can act and when they must stand down as prescribed by HB 1178,” Cote said.
“There can be no gray area for the safety of our communities and schools or for our frontline emergency response.”
AG Communications Director Michael Garrity fired back.
“The New Hampshire Department of Justice is disappointed that some in law enforcement would choose to join an open letter that incorrectly suggests that HB 1178 prevents state and local law enforcement from responding to threats at schools,” Garrity said in a statement.
“The publication of this type of misinformation is extremely irresponsible and undermines public safety.”
Parade of of 2024 hopefuls
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is the latest potential GOP presidential hopeful headed to New Hampshire.
On Aug. 18, Cotton will play a round of golf and speak to the luncheon crowd at the New Hampshire Republican Party Golf Tournament at the Wentworth By The Sea Country Club in New Castle.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had two days of campaign-style stops here last week.
The national media have been stopping by as well.
An MSNBC news crew was in the state with analyst Matthew Dowd, who is working on a program about the voters he believes will make or break this midterm election.
Those are the more than 60% who want neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump to be their next President, Dowd said.
Osborne’s failed business
The New Hampshire Business Review update on the collapse of Osborne’s Mammoth Tech Inc. got plenty of partisan notice last week.
Formerly Credit Adjustment Inc., Osborne’s business in student debt collection started dissolving more than a year ago, after the federal government declared a moratorium in 2020 on private activity in this field.
Osborne’s firm fired the last of its 20 state workers last March 2 without notice, NHRB reported.
Osborne didn’t respond. His father, Michael Osborne, who founded the company in 1964 and was still the CEO, told the magazine his son asked him not to talk to the media.
“So I’m not going to talk,” he said. “But a lot will come out in the future, not whatever you’ve been hearing. Truth and justice will win. God bless you.”
The New Hampshire Democratic Party opened fire last Friday with:
“Handed the reins of a successful business, ran it into the ground. Refused back + vacation pay after personally firing 500+ employees despite $4 million in federal loans. Now he’s facing a mountain of lawsuits. New Hampshire is not safe with @Osborne4NH in charge. #NHPolitics.”
Morse leads in fundraising
Republican Senate candidate Chuck Morse, did not match his first quarter of fundraising, but leads in outside donations in the crowded GOP primary.
Over the past three months, Morse raised $550,000. That’s on top of the $750,000 he brought in during the first quarter.
“I’m equally proud that the same fiscally responsible practices I’ve followed at Freshwater and in the State House have been practiced in my campaign, ending the second quarter with a million dollars in the bank,” Morse said.
Primary rival and former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith’s campaign deployed a unique promotion, claiming $1.4 million by combining what it raised on its own along with cash from Stand for N.H., a Super Pac that backs him.
According to published reports, Stand for N.H. had already spent more than $500,000.
It’s against federal law for there to be any coordination between a candidate and Super Pac.
Smith Campaign Manager Seb Rougemont said it’s important the voting public get the message.
“No single candidate is going to compete with the millions Maggie Hassan is attracting from far-left sources across the country,” Rougemont said.
“It’s going to take the party, SuperPacs and all kinds of other resources and Kevin Smith is the candidate who can put it all together.”
Retired Brig. Gen. and 2020 candidate Don Bolduc trailed Smith and Morse in fundraising, but he had some prominent donors recently.
The PAC of former U.S. Sen. and 2014 Senate nominee Scott Brown gave Bolduc $1,000, as did retiring Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren.
Franklin conservative and GOP candidate for governor Karen Testerman kicked in $750.
Pappas gets win on arms deal
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., scored a Capitol Hill win last week, receiving bipartisan backing for his amendment to oppose a Biden administration arms sale to Turkey.
The House went on record opposing selling F-16s, F-16 modernization kits and other advanced weapons and equipment to Turkey, given its possession of the Russian S-400 missile system, and its increasingly belligerent rhetoric and aggression toward Greece, a reliable American ally.Energy strategy updateEnergy Commissioner Jared Chicoine announced the state finished the update to its 10-year energy strategy.
“Energy policy is an overarching issue that impacts every Granite Stater, and every decision should be looked at through the lens of the ratepayer,” Chicoine said.
CNBC no fan of NH
New Hampshire government has gotten its share of pro-business awards, but CNBC continues to rank it near the bottom.
The latest survey put New Hampshire at 35th among states to do business in.
In infrastructure, the state ranked 47th. In access to capital, it placed 48th.
“The question Granite Staters have to ask themselves is this: Is New Hampshire getting better under Chris Sununu and Republicans in Concord? Without a doubt, the answer is no,” said Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley.
Sununu Campaign Communications Director Benjamin Vihstadt dismissed the scorecard.
“These arbitrary rankings from out of state publications are meaningless and lacking in credibility. The truth is, with the leadership of Governor Chris Sununu, New Hampshire has the fastest growing economy in the nation and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country,” Vihstadt said.
”While Democrats in New Hampshire and Washington want to raise taxes, Chris Sununu and Republicans in Concord cut taxes.”