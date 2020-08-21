THE CROWDED PRIMARY campaign to replace gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky as the Democratic nominee for the Executive Council District 2 seat erupted into a bitter back-and-forth last week.
The target is candidate and Concord lawyer Jay Surdukowski, for his full-throated support of Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of Attorney General and Republican Gordon MacDonald as the next chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The Democrat-led council, with Volinsky’s backing, in 2019 rejected MacDonald by a 3-2 vote. Sununu has refused to nominate anyone else, saying MacDonald’s opponents should apologize for an unfair, partisan process.
MacDonald’s past legal and political work for anti-abortion rights officeholders and campaigns led to him receiving a thumbs-down from all three council Democrats, who support abortion rights.
Council rival Leah Plunkett took the offensive, accusing Surdukowski of “misogyny” in how he characterized the opposition to MacDonald by Sabrina Dunlap, who at the time was state vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
“Last summer, when MacDonald’s nomination was before the council, Surdukowski belittled me and other fierce feminists and activists who were sounding the alarm about MacDonald by dismissing us as partisan and not real lawyers,” said Plunkett, a former board chair who has been endorsed in this race by Planned Parenthood.
Plunkett said at a recent Cheshire County Democratic candidates forum that Surdukowski referred to Dunlap as a “failed associate.”
“We took hits from Surdukowski last summer. We’re taking them again now, and we’re still leading the way in fighting back against misogyny,” Plunkett said in an email to supporters. “This was a hard topic to bring up, but we did it and we’re so happy to have others join us in calling out this patronizing, unprofessional, and inappropriate behavior.”
On Friday, Surdukowski defended his support of the AG, noting MacDonald said in the hearing three times that Roe vs. Wade was the law of the land.
And Surdukowski doubled down on his claims about the role Volinsky played in the process.
“Political expedience and vaulting ambition by one councilor-turned-gubernatorial-candidate derailed the nomination,” Surdukowski said. “Not one attorney who litigates on a daily basis spoke out against the nomination at the hearing.
Expensive council race
What’s notable about the six-person scramble to replace Volinsky is the staggering sums being spent to secure a job that pays less than $20,000 a year.
According to campaign finance reports, five of the six Democrats already have raised a total of $604,000.
By contrast, the only Republican contender who has reported any spending, 2018 candidate for congress and VA whistleblower Stewart Levenson of Hopkinton, has raised $22,000.
Surdukowski and Plunkett are looking up at the cash leader, Concord lawyer Cinde Warmington, who has raised nearly $230,000. Surdukowski has gotten more than $131,000 from a broad base of donors, and Plunkett has received $153,000. Somersworth businessman Emmett Soldati raised $43,000, and State Rep. Craig Thompson of Harrisville has collected $48,000.
Warmington is a senior partner in the Shaheen and Gordon law firm with a long record of activism in the Democratic party, both of which likely helped her open up this cash advantage. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and her husband and law firm founder Bill Shaheen have stayed neutral in the race.
Former Councilor and Nelson Democrat John Shea has not yet filed a report, nor has GOP hopeful Jim Beard.
GOP has cash lead
Since becoming House Republican Leader, Dick Hinch of Merrimack has gotten used to fighting a losing battle over fundraising with his Democratic counterparts.
This week, for the first time in at least six years, he has something to crow about.
The Committee to Elect House Republicans outraised the Committee to Elect House Democrats by a 2-1 margin in the most recent report, with nearly $158,000 to about $61,000 for Democrats.
As of last week, the GOP also had much more on hand — $214,000 compared to Democrats’ $132,000.
“I am thankful to all of the contributors who have put their historic level of faith in us,” Hitch said in a statement. “Thanks to our team’s collective efforts we have been able to shatter every fundraising record on the books for a Republican state level organization in New Hampshire. We are poised, ready, and now well financed to take back the House of Representatives and restore much needed common sense to the ‘People’s House.’”
House Majority Leader Doug Ley, chair of the House Democrats, said Hinch isn’t telling the whole story.
“Thanks to our thousands of grassroots donors, we have already raised $100,000 more this cycle than the Committee to Elect House Republicans. We have more than three times the number of donors ... and we have raised nearly nine times more than Republicans from grassroots supporters who have given less than $25,” Ley said.
“Democrats also know that this campaign has already begun, and rather than wasting time and money on dangerous in-person fundraisers, we have invested in supporting our candidates now. Republicans’ report shows how late to the game they are investing in candidate support, which we’ve been doing for over a year.”
For 2020, the Republican State Committee has raised $470,000 and has $211,000 in cash. The New Hampshire Democratic Party has raised $2.3 million, with $646,000 in the bank.
The Senate GOP Majority PAC has raised $277,000, of which a little more than $200,000 remains. The Senate Democratic Caucus has raised $795,000 and is $428,000 in the black.
Race turns feisty
The candidates tangling in the Executive Council District 5 GOP primary have a lot of history together, much of it unfriendly.
Former Councilor Dave Wheeler of Milford and ex-Senate Majority Leader and lobbyist Bob Clegg have led competing gun owner rights groups, which is among the issues that have put them at loggerheads.
This week, Wheeler fired away at Clegg, questioning his commitment to raising turnpike toll rates after Clegg took $2,000 from two executives with Continental Paving, a major road builder.
“This raises serious concerns about his ability to oppose toll increases. Road builders will gain the most from a toll increase while hard-working Granite Staters will lose the most,” Wheeler said. ““It is more important now than ever to protect the wallets of New Hampshire’s taxpayers and motorists.”
While on the council in 2017, Wheeler led the fight against a proposed toll hike.
Clegg has said that while in the Senate, he opposed legislative efforts to build a new toll on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in south Nashua.
The race to face Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, is competitive financially, though Wheeler leads in both money raised, $60,000 to $34,000, and cash on hand, $35,000 to $14,000.
Sherman has GOP fan
Previously in this space, Republican Executive Council candidate Lou Gargiulo of Hampton Falls attacked Democratic Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye for a “lack of leadership during the pandemic.”
Ballot Law Commission Chairman and Manchester Republican Brad Cook begged to differ.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner named Cook to lead the commission on election security dealing with COVID-19. Its members included Sherman and three others.
“Tom Sherman is a rare leader in New Hampshire and should be recognized as such a valuable resource, and this Republican hopes this incredible leader continues to serve in office for years to come,” Cook said.
“Partisanship is fine, but mischaracterizing a fine public servant is deplorable, and the candidate making such a statement should be refuted.”
Gargiulo still must win his Sept. 8 primary against Hampton Selectman Regina Barnes to face Sherman.
If that happens, this could wind up being the priciest race of all 24 in the state Senate.
So far the Gargiulo-Barnes race isn’t a fair fight financially. Gargiulo has raised $281,000 — $218,000 of that from personal loans. Barnes has raised $5,900.
In 2018, when he unseated Republican Sen. Dan Innis of New Castle, Sherman was one of the top Democratic fundraisers.
In this race, he already has raised $243,000, with $202,000 still in the bank.
Unions pick sides
The state’s largest firefighters union has gotten behind Democrat Sue Prentiss in her Senate District 5 primary race against Beatriz Pastor.
The Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire President William McQuillen noted Prentiss has served as a paramedic and chief of emergency medical services for the state.
The primary winner faces GOP candidate Timothy O’Hearne for the right to replace retiring Hanover Democratic Senator Martha Hennessey.
Meanwhile, the two largest teacher unions, the American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association, are on board with Mark MacKenzie of Manchester in his bid for the Executive Council District 4 seat held by Republican Ted Gatsas of Manchester.
Last week, the State Employees Association endorsed MacKenzie, a former president of the NH AFL-CIO union and a 2018 candidate for Congress.
Manchester lawyer Jerome Duval and Kolawole Ernest Adewumi also are seeking this Democratic nomination.