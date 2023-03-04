N.H. House recount ends in a tie (copy)
State Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, talks to reporters after a recount of his race ended in a tie. On Nov. 8, Republican David Walker had won by a single vote. Grassie easily won the special election Feb. 21 for the seat.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

THE RECORD-SETTING final numbers are in for the Rochester Ward 4 special election. The fundraising advantage that Democratic state Rep. Chuck Grassie had over Republican challenger and ex-Mayor David Walker dwarfed his 12-point victory at the polls.

All told, the Democratic forces spent $176,621 on Grassie’s behalf, with the New Hampshire House Democrats Victory Campaign Committee’s $159,580 leading the way.

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Contact him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.