WORK IS WELL underway in the back room on redrawing the lines of voting districts for the five-seat Executive Council.
Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, initially considered going with the map as is (SB 241), since the population deviations were not significant.
This could still be the outcome, but every decade incumbent councilors, regardless of party, have their own designs on how to “improve” their districts.
The councilors have been chatting among themselves about what they would like in any new map.
For example, in the south, Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, would prefer to see deep blue Peterborough moved out of his District 5.
To the north, Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, hasn’t hidden his desire to acquire Rochester, a swing city where he went to high school.
In turn, Kenney wouldn’t complain if he lost two Democratic enclaves in his district, the city of Lebanon and town of Hanover.
Critics will note these and other potential changes are primarily proposed to make it more difficult for challengers or predecessors to launch successful takeover bids in 2022.
Hanover, which Kenney wouldn’t miss, is the hometown of former Democratic Councilor Michael Cryans, who already has been raising money for a potential rematch.
Likewise, if Peterborough were moved from Wheeler’s district, it would improve his odds of surviving a tangle with former Democratic Councilor Debora Pignatelli, should she want to run again in 2022.
Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee Chairman Gray said he would be discussing this topic with his colleagues when they meet Monday.
Hearing promises heat
Public hearings on a governor’s judicial nominees usually are sleepy and sappy testimonials.
Friends and legal colleagues turn out — usually in healthy numbers — to heap praise on a governor’s pick.
Many lawyers aren’t the least bit shy about giving over-the-top testimony about the same person they will soon appear before in a courtroom.
That may change this Wednesday, with Gov. Chris Sununu’s pick of Bedford lawyer Brian C. Shaughnessy for a vacancy on the Circuit Court.
Former Executive Councilor Jim Normand, D-Manchester, was Shaughnessy’s law partner.
But Shaughnessy also is a candidate for town moderator in Bedford, where officials kept secret for a year that 190 ballots from the 2020 election were never counted.
Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards disputed the claim that it was the state that urged town officials to keep the investigation of the ballot scandal quiet.
She said it was town officials who asked that they never have to inform individual voters of the error. Ultimately, the state ordered town officials to send letters to the disenfranchised voters.
On Tuesday, Bedford voters will choose between Shaughnessy and an aggressive write-in opponent, Honan Wiseman.
On his campaign website, Wiseman goes after Shaughnessy’s conduct in that controversy.
“On November 17th 2021 at the Town Council Meeting. Brian Shaughnessy said, “They (town officials including Shaughnessy) asked for permission; they never got permission until it became public,” the website states.
“This is yet another lie perpetrated by Brian Shaughnessy. The reality is that Brian Shaughnessy was the one who gave the ‘haphazard’ advice to remain quiet.”
At that time, Shaughnessy was assistant town moderator and said he agreed to run for the top post when the incumbent, Bill Klein, asked him to run.
Shaughnessy claims he sought permission from the state to inform the affected voters, and didn’t get that OK until the state probe was finished 11 months later.
Wiseman has accused Shaughnessy of leading the campaign to keep it all quiet.
Shaughnessy struck back with a stinging email of his own to Wiseman, accusing his write-in foe of making “inaccurate smears” and “defamatory statements” that were outright falsehoods.
Shaughnessy said he never advised the town not report the problem to the affected voters.
“Please remove the defamatory statements from your website, and then join the election team if you are actually serious about being involved with the election process,” Shaughnessy wrote Wiseman.
“This is not a request that you discontinue your write in campaign, just a request that you do so without accurate statements that you have actually verified.”
In a recent commentary, Shaughnessy spelled out his role.
“I was not the subject of the investigation or at any time ‘under investigation.’ I was a witness in that investigation,” Shaughnessy said.
“There was no lie. A letter sent by Moderator Klein and Town Clerk (Sally) Kellar to the 190 absentee voters indicated that they were advised to not discuss this matter with anyone, not even the Town Council, because it was the subject of a pending investigation.”
Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager came out against Shaughnessy’s judicial candidacy.
“Please reject this nominee,” Ager said in an email to the councilors. “My concern is with a perception of a lack of transparency in our elections. I believe our system has credibility issues with many voters. This nominee will only deepen the distrust of our (in my opinion well-run) elections.”
Shaughnessy is expected to have many supporters at his 2:45 p.m. hearing in the Executive Council chambers.
The other judicial hearing will likely return to the norm, with Sununu’s pick of seasoned public defender Jacki Smith of Sharon to a seat on the Superior Court.
Unbecoming infighting
House Democrats continue to bicker among themselves even after the tragic news that House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton will take a medical leave of absence as his Stage 4 prostate cancer worsens.
Cushing named Deputy Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua to fill in for him.
State Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, emailed his colleagues that ideally the caucus should pick temporary replacements, not Cushing.
“Of course, as we all know David Cody (sic) has not been elected to any position in our caucus. The obvious right thing to do is to hold an election. I’m not holding my breath that leadership will allow that,” Berch said.
The proper thing would be for all members to sign onto it, he said.
“Personally, I think having people run the caucus with no vote from the caucus and no reason to be respectful of the caucus wishes fails a basic test of democratic principles; not for the first time for this leadership,” Berch said.
Former House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Pembroke, praised Cushing’s pick.
“There is no leadership vacancy in the House Democratic caucus. Renny is our leader and has rightfully assigned his responsibilities, ‘til he is well again, to the deputy leader,” Shurtleff said.
“The only vacancy is the one we are all feeling in our hearts.”
This wouldn’t be a Democratic spat without an incendiary contribution from Rep. Nicole Klein Knight, fresh off her unaccepted apology for using a racial slur while speaking about a Black activist after he testified to her committee.
“This is a sad display of a group of people unwilling or too afraid to have hard conversations. The lack of respect for the Democratic process within this caucus has set N.H. Dems back for many years to come.” Klein Knight declared.
“We have only a few handful of people not scared to stand up and speak out when an injustice is screaming at them in the face. This is denial, not leadership. This is a lack of accountability, not togetherness. Keep staying silent and look the other way.”
House returns to work
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said he’s confident members will be safe as they return to the historic Representatives Hall chambers Thursday morning for the first time in nearly two years.
The House held a mock session on Thursday to emphasize decorum, and Packard had lengthy reminders printed in the House calendar about proper conduct on the House floor.
Plastic shields have been put up between sections of seats to limit the transmission of aerosols.
“Members are recommended to wear face masks,” the House leadership advised. “There is no mask requirement anywhere inside the State House complex.”
This week’s session is a dust-sweeping exercise, as GOP leaders look to complete work on all House bills by the end of the month.
Nearly two-thirds of the 118 bills on the docket carry a recommendation that they be killed, and bigger, more controversial issues will come up at sessions March 16 and 17.
Representatives this week will debate a constitutional amendment (CACR 32) to secede from the United States, whether to give teens over 16 the right to get a vaccine without a parent’s consent (HB 1126), and ending the prohibition on someone carrying a loaded weapon on a snowmobile or ATV (HB 1636).
The state Senate isn’t meeting in session until March 17, and members will spend next week in hearings on House-passed bills.
Seven Senate committees have scheduled time to make recommendations on legislation.
A quiet week for Sununu
While House and Senate committees passed on holding hearings during last week’s school vacation period, Sununu had a quieter schedule than usual.
The governor traveled to Washington on Thursday to meet with HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Bureau of Ocean Emergency Management Director Amanda Lefton and Department of Veterans Affairs officials.
Meanwhile, Corey Lewandowski, former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, doubled down on earlier jabs at Sununu, telling radio talk show host Jack Heath that the field for the GOP gubernatorial primary was not set, and Trump still hopes Sununu will have an opponent.
Lewandowski said Trump again will pass on endorsing U.S. Senate GOP candidate Don Bolduc, as he did in 2020. The choice at this point is down to Senate President Chuck Morse or former Londonderry Town Administrator Kevin Smith. Lewandowski said campaign fundraising strength will be a big factor.
Family planning confab
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra spent Friday in Manchester meeting with U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both D-N.H., about family planning strategies at the Planned Parenthood of Northern New England office.
The all-Democratic congressional delegation lobbied the Biden administration for “emergency” grants for PPNNE and two other providers after the Republican-led Executive Council last summer rejected state grants for providers that have abortion clinics.
Hassan and Hassan also spoke on infrastructure to the coalition of seven chambers of commerce at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
GOP hopefuls behind
While GOP rivals jockey for attention and dial for dollars, Hassan put down a king-sized marker at week’s end, reserving $13 million in TV advertising for the fall campaign.
Hassan has $5.3 million in the bank, and her camp released a memo meant to emphasize that, financially, she’s far out in front of the GOP field.
“New Hampshire hosts the second latest primary in the nation — Sept. 13 — giving the eventual Republican nominee little time — and few resources — to communicate after emerging from what is set to be an extreme and chaotic primary,” Hassan Campaign Manager Aaron Jacobs wrote in the memo leaked on Friday.