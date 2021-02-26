WHAT A difference an election makes.
Along with the chaos and inter-party war that took place at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford last week, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ two-day session revealed how votes have significant consequences.
For the past two years, under Democratic control, the House was pro-abortion rights, pro-gun control, pro-independent redistricting commission and pro-education aid overhaul.
Last week, the narrow Republican majority caucus in the House hung together to take actions that reversed every one of those subject positions.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said last Thursday that House Democrats have to accept this reality.
“Legislation is going to get passed that the Democratic caucus hates,” Packard said.
“Last session, legislation was passed that the Republican caucus hated. That’s just the way it works.”
But House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton said Packard’s move to keep a quorum last Wednesday by locking in the House went too far.
“What we expect when we go to session is for spirited, sometimes heated debate on policies that we all care deeply about,” Cushing said.
“What we do not expect, and will not tolerate, is the outright bullying and silencing displayed by the Republican majority last week.”
Packard’s move to lock the doors to keep a quorum was neither illegal or unprecedented.
The rules give any speaker superpowers to keep a quorum. They include the absolute discretion to lock the chamber up tight and keep members from leaving.
Former House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Concord, did that when the House last met in person, March 12-13, 2020.
The House’s marathon session went until 4 a.m. and Shurtleff kept the doors locked at times so he had enough members present to conduct business.
The ultimate irony of last week was that Cushing and Co. could have brought Packard and the House GOP leadership to its knees had they properly executed their walkout.
Once Packard locked the doors, he had 218 members left in the sports complex.
That remainder was small enough that it required a two-thirds vote to conduct any business.
When Cushing and more than 100 of his colleagues exited the chamber, roughly 30 stayed behind.
They might have done so because they wanted their opposition represented during debate on an anti-abortion bill.
Had all Democrats left, the House would have had fewer than 200 present, which would have meant that no legislation could move forward.
Packard would have had to end that session.
According to a source who spoke with Packard, the House leader was especially upset some Democrats “put their hands” on House security officers while they were trying to exit the room as the lockdown was being put into place.
Much of the anger and resentment was not over politics, but logistics.
Acoustics in the massive sports arena were poor.
Often a Democrat would stand up from the left side of the complex and ask for a recorded vote.
Packard would look to the right because that’s where he heard the sound come from.
Seeing no one, he would move to the vote, causing the “ignored” legislator to go ballistic.
The showdown took on a military feel, as reflected in this statement in a memo to House Republicans Wednesday night from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn.
“It is of vital importance that every Republican be in attendance and in their seat prior to the start of the session,” Osborne wrote. “We expect them to start challenging the speaker’s rulings as soon as the House session is opened, and we must be ready for their assaults.”
Not surprisingly, three-term GOP Gov. Chris Sununu said he thought Democrats were the ones who behaved badly.
“They left. They decided they did not want to be part of the rest of the day’s votes. If I was a constituent of those reps, I would be very upset,” Sununu said.
“I think the Democrats who left that room have a lot of explaining to do.”
The reaction of Rep. Jan Schmidt, D-Nashua, to the House leader’s action was echoed by many on social media.
“The rights of the minority were trampled yesterday and the decorum that keeps frustration down was missing,” Schmidt tweeted in response to Packard’s speech last Thursday.
“This non-apology for ‘different trains of thought’ is missing 99% of what happened and continues to happen from his office.”
Sununu and a Senate bid
We confirmed the two top Senate Republicans quarterbacking the 2022 elections spoke with Sununu last week to take the governor’s temperature on a bid next year to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
On the call were Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
According to someone who spoke with him, Scott came away from the chat with the view that Sununu is “60-40” leaning toward a run.
Sununu’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Sununu has said he is several months away from making any decision, and he hasn’t ruled out seeking a fourth term as governor next year or even retiring from elective politics.
National media outlets have identified this possible 2022 dream matchup as potentially the top race nationally.
Meanwhile, Hassan and Sununu were locked in a virtual dead heat, according to a poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center last week.
Sununu led, 48% to 46%, but that was just within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2.3%.
Among independents, Sununu had a commanding 56% to 18% lead over Hassan.
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., hasn’t ruled out seeking a rematch of her narrow 2016 loss.
The same poll gave Hassan a lead of 48%-43% over Ayotte.
Sununu: ‘No’ on relief bill
Late last week, Sununu said if he were in the U.S. House, he would have voted against the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that took a big step forward last Friday.
“They called it a Christmas tree because it really is. It gives out money for everybody,” Sununu said.
Sununu said the most objectionable part was that the bill would give more federal aid to states with higher rates of unemployment and less to others like New Hampshire that have had more economic recovery.
“This is inherently unequitable and inherently unfair,” Sununu said.
“If they are going to give money to states, fine. This idea they are going to give a lot more money to states that are poorly managed is wrong.”
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley condemned Sununu’s comments and praised U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, both D-N.H., for supporting the bill, which has the blessing of President Joe Biden.
”Chris Sununu made it very clear that he stands with Washington Republicans and the Kochs in opposing much-needed additional relief for New Hampshire families, small businesses, schools, health care providers, and cities and towns,” Buckley said. “This is simply another example of how Chris Sununu will always put corporate special interests first and Granite Staters last.”
New press contacts
Welcome aboard to new press folks at the State House and the New Hampshire Democratic Party.Grace Hagerty comes onto Buckley’s team as press secretary at the perfect time with Communications Director Holly Shulman home after having delivered her first child. Hagerty was campaign spokeswoman for Qasim Rashid’s
unsuccessful bid for a congressional seat in 2020 and also worked with Organizing Together last year.
Jennifer Tramp has joined as the House information officer. Her experiences include several years working as the producer of Jack Heath’s political talk show when he worked at WGIR-AM.
Most recently, she was public information officer at the New Hampshire Highway Safety Agency.No mask-less list
The House did not keep a list of those who received permission to attend last week’s sessions without having to wear a mask while seated in the Bedford sports arena, according to officials.
All legislators had to wear masks while entering, exiting or getting up from their chair during the sessions.
Some gave medical reasons they could not wear a mask. Others had “philosophical” opposition to it.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald issued an opinion that the Legislature and New Hampshire Judiciary did not have to comply with Sununu’s mask requirement because they were independent branches of government whose leaders could draft their own rules for keeping safe during the pandemic.
The “unmasked” group last week looked to be noticeably smaller, about three dozen or so, than the 60 House members who didn’t wear masks when the House met outside last December at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Among the mask-less this week were Reps. Max Abramson, R-Seabrook; Anne Copp, R-Derry; David Testerman, R-Franklin; Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry; Alicia Lekas, R-Hudson; Keith Ammon, R-New Boston; and Judy Aron, R-South Acworth.
Liquor panel fires back
Top management of the New Hampshire liquor commission late last week released several counterpoints to the lengthy, highly critical performance audit of its Division of of Enforcement and Licensing.
They asserted that 70% of the 370 recommendations in the audit have been resolved.
The audit was a “snapshot” in time nearly three years old and failed to mention any progress that has been made since, the commission said.
Chairman Joseph Mollica said former State Police Captain Mark Armaganian has spearheaded many reforms since he took over the division in 2017.
The commission also noted that changes to rules and laws are necessary to address some of the findings. Those will be offered in coming weeks and months, officials said.
“We have a track record of overcoming obstacles, building on and improving our 87-year old control state model — and this is no different,” the commission said in its response.
Some have wondered whether the audit will come up while the Executive Council considers Sununu’s nomination of Eddie Edwards as deputy safety commissioner.
Edwards served as the liquor enforcement chief for more than a half dozen years before leaving in 2013.
He filed a Human Rights Commission complaint against the agency for discrimination and received a letter of reference and a $160,000 settlement.
AG nomination in works
Sununu made no promises on the timing, but many will be watching this Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting to see whether the governor nominates a replacement for AG MacDonald so he can move on to become chief justice of the Supreme Court.
Recently, the governor said he started interviews with candidates and would be making the pick “as soon as possible,” holding out the possibility it could come as early as this week.
Some in state government have urged Sununu to consider promoting Deputy Attorney General Jane Young to the top spot. There is precedent: Michael Delaney was moved from the No. 2 seat to become AG when Democrat John Lynch was governor.
Meanwhile, there is no shortage of talented lawyers in private practice, many of whom have been financial and political supporters of Sununu’s past campaigns.