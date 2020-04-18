EVEN BEFORE Gov. Chris Sununu asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging his authority during the COVID-19 emergency, we expected this dispute to bring a return to the high-elbows infighting on holiday since mid-March.
Consider this legal back-and-forth when Solicitor General Daniel Will asked a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge to delay the first hearing on the case from last Friday to Monday.
Senate Legal Counsel Greg Silverman is representing the four Democratic legislative leaders that brought the lawsuit led by House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, and Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester.
The Trump administration is expected to give New Hampshire its $1.25 billion grant and guidance on how to spend it this Friday.
“Holding the hearing on Monday or Tuesday would reduce that time to three or four days. New Hampshire residents deserve a speedy resolution to end this cloud of legal uncertainty so economic relief can be properly and rapidly provided,” Silverman wrote.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley was more blunt/caustic in his reaction to the request for a brief delay.
“Sununu simply wants to rip up the state Constitution more than he wants Granite Staters to get the relief they need as quickly as possible,” Buckley said in a statement.
In his motion, Will said it was Silverman who was being unreasonable.
“Plaintiff’s counsel (Silverman) stated that Monday would not work without any explanation of why,” Will wrote. “As of the filing of this motion, plaintiff’s counsel has not yet responded as to whether Tuesday might work…nothing has been articulated that demonstrates why the hearing must occur Friday rather than Monday or Tuesday (or any other day of the week).”
Will said he was identifying and interviewing witnesses to respond to the suit. At least one, he said, has worked 31 straight days at the Emergency Operations Center “on critical issues relating to the pandemic.”
Meanwhile, the judge who approved the short extension is none other than Judge David Anderson, who might be not be No. 1 on Sununu’s legal dance card right now.
A few weeks ago, in the midst of the pandemic, Anderson issued the nearly 50-page decision that the Republican-led election law initiative Sununu signed to tie voter registration to residency (SB 3) was unconstitutional.
The state Supreme Court will hear the appeal.
Make that coffee strong. Monday’s hearing is set for 8 a.m.An awkward start for advisory groupThe eight members of the legislative advisory board consulting Sununu on his COVID-19 spending decisions seem to be getting along just fine.
There was an awkward moment, however, last Wednesday when it came time for the group of four Democrats and four Republican lawmakers to elect a chairperson.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said the title should go to Jerry Little, newly named executive director of the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery.
“The governor made you the director of this new office and we all respect the work you do,” D’Allesandro told Little, the former banking commissioner.
Trouble is, the executive order Sununu signed to create the board required that the chair come from “among its members.”
Without missing a beat, House Minority Leader Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, nominated Senate GOP Leader and ex-Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem for the assignment. Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, seconded the motion.
Morse said he would accept the assignment, but a short time later Soucy moved to table the election.
The new panel unanimously agreed.
Ex-state official: Media is critical
Rich DiPentima
spent 30 years in public health, including two stints with the state, first as assistant director from 1984-91 and then as chief of communicable disease and epidemiology from 1994-97.
He also served as public health officer for the New Hampshire National Guard.
The 75-year-old Seacoast resident has worked with State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan on charting a course for dealing with PFOA contamination in that region.
During an interview, DiPentima said Sununu realizes his communication skills matter during such a pandemic.
“I think it is so critical. The best ally in any public health crisis is the media. If you use the media appropriately, you can move your public health agenda faster and more effectively,” DiPentima said.
Sununu warns of tough budget calls
Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services informed legislative leaders that it was transferring $26 million out of new spending in the current state budget to cover COVID-19 expenses, including the $50 million fund to support hospitals and $2.6 million more to fight child abuse and domestic violence.
The transfers were from such popular initiatives as $8 million in rate upgrades for those who provide substance abuse treatment and $8.75 million to build a new secure psychiatric center.
Sununu administration officials stressed after Thursday’s briefing these transfers were a “cash flow” move that isn’t permanent.
They said the CARES Act federal grant will allow those transfers to be replaced with federal money at a later date.
The governor is committed to those projects, they said. But Sununu left no doubt last week deep budget cuts elsewhere lie in the not-too-distant future.
“The level of budget impact that the state will see between now and the end of June is probably on the order of a couple hundred million dollars,” Sununu said.
“In the next year it could be another $250 million to $500 million…we are going to have to make a lot of deep cuts across the state. It is going to be pretty drastic.”
Campground openings still under review
Sununu said outdoor activities have been the most talked-about topics during the COVID-19 restrictions.
He said all decisions to go or not go on them have not been made.
Campgrounds are up next. Typically, most open in late April or early May.
Sununu said his gut told him social distancing could be created in the woods.
“Right now our original plan has to keep campgrounds open,” Sununu said. “I know there is a lot of concern that in keeping campgrounds open we are going to encourage more out-of-staters to come up.”
Sununu said he is working on a guidance for campers with public and private sector officials.
What the governor doesn’t want to do is open and then shut them because of abuses.
“There is still a possibility that we might have to pull the plug and close the campgrounds,” Sununu said.
Trusted allies among Sununu advisers
The governor turned to known commodities when it came time to name a group to advise him about how to spend the COVID-19 money.
There’s Donnalee Lozeau, former mayor of Nashua and ex-New Hampshire House deputy speaker, who Sununu had tapped to serve on the search committee that recommended Lori Shibinette as the current commissioner of Health and Human Services.
There’s Bill Ardinger, the Concord lawyer-lobbyist and Claremont native, who serves on the current and past commissions to study how to change the method of financing public schools.
There’s Dean Christon, executive director of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, who served on Sununu’s task force that recommended changes to increase affordable and workforce housing options in the state.
And there’s Ben Wilcox, CEO of Cranmore Mountain, who Sununu no doubt knows as well as the former general manager of the Waterville Valley Resort.
At their first meeting Thursday, Jim Jalbert, chief executive with the commuting bus contractor C.J. Trailways, urged the state to expand testing for the virus.
“If we don’t figure out how to test people and how to give the citizens of New Hampshire some measure of reassurance that it’s OK to go back out into the marketplace, we will be throwing money at this forever,” he said.
Last week, Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said Sununu has created another group to work on emerging plans to “flex open” parts of the economy that will vary industry by industry and region by region.
Front-line pay Dem idea
Sununu has said all good ideas during the COVID-19 don’t come from one source or party.
In that spirit, we note Democratic legislative leaders first proposed increasing the pay for front-line workers before Sununu announced his plan to give $300 more a week to up to 25,000 workers providing Medicaid services in long-term care, at home or in the community.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord and a primary opponent for governor, was one of the first proposing a $50 million fund either in a lump sum or stipends, as Sununu has proposed.
Both Feltes and the Senate and House Finance chairs called for the payments to go beyond those providing help under Medicaid.
“At this critical time, our front line workers — including health care workers, grocery store workers, firefighters, EMT and police officers — are critical to protecting the health and safety of Granite Staters,” wrote State Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, and Sen. Lou D’Allessandro, D-Manchester, on April 10.
“Every day they put themselves at risk — and they should be recognized for their service. As the state of New Hampshire chose to give pay bumps to liquor store workers during this crisis, we should consider the use of federal funds to deliver the same support to other front-line workers, whether through a one-time payment, monthly stipend, or tuition assistance and loan forgiveness.”
Reopen NH petition
By Friday, more than 3,000 had signed the petition calling on Sununu to reopen the state entirely by this Friday.
The state’s entire Republican establishment is solidly behind Sununu’s approach to “flex open” parts of the state and some but not all activity, a plan that remains in the works.
But the Union Leader’s review of the list reveals a number of GOP lawmakers and candidates aligning with the more far-reaching demand.
They include State Reps. Mark Warden of Manchester, Tony Lekas of Hudson, Werner Horn of Franklin, Kevin Verville of Deerfield, Alan Bershtein of Nottingham, Glen Aldrich of Gilford and Kevin Craig of Lancaster.
Ford to challenge Starr
State Democrats would privately reveal that even with their majority from 2018, the first Senate seat they want back this fall is District 1, in which David Starr, a Franconia Republican, defeated former Senate Democratic Leader Jeff Woodburn of Whitefield.
Woodburn still faces domestic charges of domestic violence by his former fiancee.
Democrats have found a serious contender for Starr’s seat in State Rep, Susan Ford, D-Easton.
Ford, who chairs the working group on the House Finance Committee that deals with the education budget, said this week that issue inspired her to run to advocate for more aid to rural towns.
Ford, a former teacher and principal, said more than 70 past and present House members backing her bid.