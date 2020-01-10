HOUSE SPEAKER Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, may have perfectly captured the theme of the 2020 legislative session.
Shurtleff’s aside at the microphone came during a break in the action as a raucous House membership debated whether to raise the minimum wage.
“If anybody is underpaid, it is the legislators in this chamber,” he quipped.
He has a point.
As many know, New Hampshire lawmakers are the lowest-paid in the country, the rank-and-file earning $100 a year. Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and Shurtleff get $125 annually.
The session started last week. If they meet into June, that would work out to a salary of about $3.85 a week.
Over just two days last week, the House swept through 174 bills. The Senate marched through 86.
So for each bill the House finished work on, members earned about a penny.
Senators - there are fewer of them after all - earned about twice as much for their piecework, about two cents a bill.
The point is not to pity hard-working lawmakers, but to illustrate the frenzied pace of the session.
Much of this action will be drowned out in January by the rough-and-tumble of the presidential primary.
For the rest of the spring, legislative work will compete for attention with the 2020 election campaign, which includes competitive campaigns for governor, U.S. Senate and fights for future control of both branches of the Legislature and the Executive Council.
The 230 bills the Legislature dealt with last week were like warmed-up meatloaf left over from the 2019 session.
Nearly all of them now go over to the other legislative body for review.
Soucy and Shurtleff have their work cut out for them, with a pile of 900 other new bills for 2020.
The House or the Senate has just 10 weeks to take at least the first pass on all of them.
“This year is going to be a complete blur,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, who has been involved in state service since 1975.
“The election year started a year early. We’ve just finished the budget and people are already back asking for more even though the cupboard is bare. While we’re at it, look at what is happening in the national and international stages.”
State Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, is in her 11th term and chairs the House Judiciary Committee.
She just scheduled all 45 public hearings for her committee, which will consume every working legislative business day through early March. “No days off, just like the Patriots,” Smith joked.
“In the middle of the three-hour chairmen’s meeting last week, I turned to Sandy (Keans, D-Rochester) and said, ‘Why did we sign up for this craziness again?’ ”
The NH State House version of January Madness starts right away as policy committees hold public hearings this week on 118 bills.
Senate panels will hear testimony on 50 of their own new bills next Tuesday through Thursday.
If the topics of many bills sound familiar, they should.
Minimum wage, family and medical leave, gun control, clean energy, voting rights — you might have heard plenty about them in 2019, but get ready for more of the same in 2020.
Shurtleff said one thing he is determined to change is the tone.
Over the past several months, a few lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have received criticism for controversial statements, made more often than not on social media.
The speaker announced he is forming a working group to examine possible legislative behavioral issues and recommend possible action.
“I have to tell you I am starting to feel more like a high school principal than speaker of the House,” Shurtleff said.
But this eight-term veteran member and retired deputy U.S marshal defended why he will continue to refrain from calling out individual lawmakers by name.
“If I were to chastise them in public, some have the belief that even negative attention is attention, and I don’t want to do that. All of you in the House do such a great job. I look at you as all being lunch pail representatives and I use that term with the greatest bit of affection,” Shurtleff said.
“You come here to do the work, in bad weather, icy conditions, you are here to make the lives of the people of New Hampshire better. I don’t want to do anything that would cast aspersions on you, the 99 percent.”
Hours later, Shurtleff was back to playing hall monitor, gaveling down one representative who yelled at someone speaking against a minimum-wage increase and then scolding a conservative trying to interject a Democrat’s past controversy into an unrelated bill’s debate.
This session also will be about election-year branding.
Gov. Chris Sununu already has introduced bills dealing with family leave, clean energy and orders to protect vulnerable adults, all subjects that were part of his record, 57 vetoes in 2019.
Every act Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, takes will be seen through the prism of his 2020 primary candidacy for governor.
The same watch will be on Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord who’s facing Feltes in the Democratic primary.
House and Senate Democratic leaders have already looked eager to protect their members from some controversial issues.
In a one-hour span, the House tabled five bills, including one for a carbon tax. On Wednesday, the Senate deployed the same tactic with two competing measures related to whether public schools shouldn’t open before Labor Day.
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack called them out on the carbon measure.
“They apparently just figured out that voting for an $800 million per year energy tax was probably not how they want to enter an election year, so they tabled it, rather than take a stand on it,” Hinch said.
“Republicans wanted to vote to shoot this thing down, which is what it deserved, to say the very least.”
Rep. Bob Backus, D-Manchester, said it will be back.
“It’s a good bill; it just needs more work,” Backus said.
At any rate, the natives at times will still be restless. Enough liberal House members sure were on Thursday, when they voted to raise the minimum wage $2 an hour higher than originally proposed.
“$15 is already a compromise, so stand with me and support a $15 minimum wage,” said Rep. Kris Schultz, D-Concord.
Shurtleff’s team knew well enough to urge members to vote as they wished and not have to abide by a House committee’s recommendation for a $13-per-hour minimum.
The final bill passed with more support, but in a key test that ended in a 189-77 vote, 30 Democrats opposed.
When it comes to the NH House, change is the new normal.
Since 2006, this hard-to-mange, 400-person body has passed from one party’s control to another five different times.
What happens after the 2020 election is anybody’s guess.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.