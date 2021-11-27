THERE’S A MAJOR schism in the Republican State Committee over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and Gov. Chris Sununu’s response to them.
A majority of county committees in the GOP have endorsed two controversial resolutions, one calling for the Legislature to return for a special session to outlaw vaccine mandates in the workplace, and the other to investigate the Oct. 13 meeting of the Executive Council at which nine anti-vaccine mandate protesters were arrested.
A House committee has endorsed a proposed ban on workplace vaccine mandates, which the full House of Representatives will take up in January.
New Hampshire has joined two lawsuits challenging federal vaccine mandates.
Resolution sponsors said that before lawmakers can act, many employees could be forced out of their jobs to comply with the federal mandate taking effect Jan. 4 for all companies with at least 100 employees.
A federal judge has issued a temporary stay on that order while the issue is fought in the courts.
“This call for a special session could do so much more, and clearly has majority support across our state. It is both important and urgent. Perhaps most significantly, it is an opportunity to show all voters that the Republican Party is acting on their behalf,” said a letter signed by five GOP county chairs, officials from two other counties and leaders from four town committees.
In response, the GOP State Committee, under the heading “Team GOP,” sent an email to all state committee members, condemning both resolutions.
“It is beyond hypocritical to hear from the same people who have argued the governor has overstepped his bounds when dealing with COVID-19 who now want him to call upon the legislature to meet — presumably now in December before the legislature reconvenes as a whole in January,” the email stated.
Rebuild NH has lent its support to calls for a special session.
As for an investigation into the arrests, the Team GOP email claimed videos showed that those taken into custody were disruptive and that the disorderly conduct charges against those arrested should proceed in court.
“Calls for independent investigations before the criminal justice system can fully execute their own process are premature, and coddling conspiracy theories by calling for an investigation of the governor’s involvement is unbecoming of any serious organization,” the state GOP said.
As for the protesters themselves, the state GOP concluded, “These individuals are not Republicans; they are radical agitators that have stormed meetings of the government, disrupted government proceedings by using radical tactics…”
“This is not Republicanism. This is not conservative.”
The county GOP leaders said one councilor told them he was open to a probe if one were requested.
“This motion has also been adopted by every county committee that has completed their vote, with only 5 dissenting votes across the entire state,” the county GOP leaders said.
Among GOP county leaders supporting the resolutions were State Reps. Norm Silber, R-Gilford, and Aidan Ankarberg, R-Rochester.
Mask-less Sununu shamed
When the Union Leader posted a photo on social media of a mask-less Sununu shaking hands with Londonderry fourth-graders at the council meeting last Monday, the governor’s critics came out of the woodwork.
“@GovChrisSununu continues his ‘look ma, no mask’ act shaking hands unmasked with kids up at the State House; schools are buckling under the strain of a mammoth surge in COVID,” said Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth. “His lack of leadership in this stage of the crisis is appalling.”
Sununu told reporters he was delighted to shake hands with students for the first time in nearly two years. As for not wearing a mask, Sununu said, “I’m fully vaccinated.”
A return to a mask mandate isn’t necessary, despite record-high hospitalizations and daily positive tests for COVID-19, he said.
“We aren’t looking at a mask mandate right now, just to be very clear. It is a very blanket approach. It is not the end-all or the be-all,” Sununu said.
Energy change iffy
Democratic legislative leaders criticized the Public Utilities Commission for rejecting an energy efficiency plan that would have dramatically increased spending for these projects over the next three years.
Instead, the PUC voted to cut for the next two years the systems benefits charge on all monthly electricity bills, money that goes into the efficiency program.
The governor praised the commission for its work to combat high energy costs.
But Sununu said some utility executives complained to him that this change might not be sustainable.
“We are going to hear back how well they can implement some of the changes,” Sununu said.
Later he said, “We want to make sure we are still able to do that and the programs do not wither on the vine.”
This topic is already on the legislative agenda for the 2022 session.
Calling out CVS
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette is trying to bring the state’s vaccination data up to date.
State tracking of cases has been incomplete since the federal government farmed out most vaccinations to pharmacies, which haven’t been sharing all their records with state government.
To get this data, the state needed pharmacies to comply with the state law that permits anyone getting the shot to “opt out” of having that information shared with anyone else.
Shibinette said after a meeting with chain pharmacy executives last week that Walgreens and Rite Aid agreed by Dec. 1 to offer this opt-out and share all their records with the state.
“CVS has largely been unresponsive about getting them to the table,” Shibinette said.
Message sent.
Bedford ballot sequel
The New Hampshire Journal reported that Bedford town officials found ballots from the November election sitting in a voting machine when they held a special election for a House seat last September.
Those ballots were counted at the polls on election night, but they weren’t brought up to Concord when Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s office did a recount of the state Senate race that included Bedford.
This recount was called off after the loser conceded before all ballots were reviewed.
Gardner said this isn’t unprecedented. On occasion, ballots are left inside a voting machine at the end of Election Night, he said.
This came in the same election in which 190 absentee ballots were never counted after they were left in a box and not discovered by local officials until after that recount.
Town officials claimed the AG’s office advised them to keep this matter a secret. The AG issued a report on the discrepancy last month and ordered town officials to inform those who hadn’t had their ballots counted.
The AG’s staff denied they advised keeping the mistake secret. They also said town officials initially resisted informing those who submitted ballots that were never counted.
Gardner said his office has proof it had no idea about these “missing” ballots before the recount.
“We weren’t even involved in this matter once (Elections Legal Counsel) Bud Fitch reported to the AG’s office what he had heard about uncounted ballots,” Gardner said.
Burton Center upgrade
The state will do a $2.7 million upgrade of the Raymond S. Burton Fire and EMS Facility in Bethlehem to address first responder recruitment challenges and expand training options for firefighters, especially in the North Country.
A federal American Rescue Plan Act grant will pay for a new three-bay heated garage, which will house a new fire pumper and other equipment, and a second classroom, which will allow for more classes.
A temporary full-time statewide recruitment coordinator will be hired to create the first statewide dashboard for tracking workforce information.
A goal is to increase the number of firefighters with EMS licenses. In Coos County, 53% have the credential, but the number drops to 48% in Sullivan County, 34% in Cheshire County and 29% in Carroll County.
The building was named to honor Burton, who served on the council for 37 years before his death in 2013.
“He’s up there smiling down on us today,” said Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, who followed Burton on the council.
Going and coming
Banking Commissioner Jerry Little of Weare is retiring Dec. 17. Sununu said Little intended to retire earlier, but he convinced Little to stay for a while longer.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sununu tapped Little as the state’s first director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. When Little returned to banking, Sununu named Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell to take over GOFERR.
Before Little’s long career in public service, he worked in radio news before becoming press secretary to Sununu’s father, John H. Sununu, when the elder Sununu was governor.
Little served in the State Senate before becoming the banking boss.
Elizabeth Bielecki of Bedford tendered her resignation last week as director of the Division of Motor Vehicles. Her departure is Dec. 7.
Sununu said Bielecki moved decisively to tighten up the state’s review of truck driver violations that occur in other states after the driver of a tractor trailer allegedly wiped out a group of seven motorcyclists in a July 2019 accident in Randolph.
The Springfield, Mass. driver who faces criminal charges had a history of infractions in other states at the time of the incident.
Another former member of Sununu’s staff landed a new permanent state job last week.Alex Fries of Concord was confirmed as director of intergovernmental affairs in the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs. He’ll earn $64,246 a year with a four-year term.
In response to the pandemic, Sununu moved Fries from his office over to GOFERR, where he served as communications director under Caswell.
Sununu named former Nashua Mayor and Southern New Hampshire Services Executive Director Donnalee Lozeau to the Community College Board of Trustees. Technology exec Richard Ackerman of Lebanon also was named to a vacancy on that board.
Nina Gardner of Sanbornton again will serve as a public member on the Board of Medicine. Gardner retired after a long state government career as executive director of the judicial council.Nomination hearings
The council will hold public hearings Tuesday at the State House on three Sununu nominees — ex-office aide Jared S. Chicoine of Gilford as the new energy commissioner, Pradip K. Chattopadhyay of Bow to the PUC and Mark D. Attorri of Bow as a Superior Court judge.
Attori first worked as a criminal defense lawyer in Washington, D.C., before moving to the state in 1992 and working six years as a state prosecutor.
He has spent the past 23 years in private practice, currently with Devine, Millimet and Branch.