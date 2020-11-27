THE SUNUNU ADMINISTRATION is reviewing the first attempt since August to update rules for child care businesses to operate during the pandemic.
The Economic Reopening Task Force unanimously approved the changes at its most recent meeting.
Mimi O’Connor, director of the child care center at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, said the rewrite included many recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
One change would require parents to wear masks when they drop off their children, which to this point has been only suggested.
All children over age 2 would be encouraged, though not required, to wear face coverings when they were unable to stay at least six feet apart.
Siblings of children who come down with the virus would not have to be excluded from child care if they remained asymptomatic, did not have close contact with that child and didn’t travel outside the region.
Also, a child or staff member would not be required to stay at home if they have “fatigue, headache, congestion/runny nose or other signs of illness” unless that is in combination with the more traditional symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, chills, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing or gastrointestinal distress.
O’Connor said with the onset of flu season, too many children and staff with a runny nose would have to stay home.
“We are calling people out of the work from an organization when small children in flu season are going to have a runny nose,” O’Connor said.
“In the past three months we have excluded 117 out-of-work days and 100% of negative tests for the virus have come back.”
Post-travel quarantine
While Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut have added New Hampshire to the list of states that their residents must quarantine from after they visit, don’t expect the Granite State to reciprocate, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.
“Vermont is really shutting things down. We all have relatively the same record of COVID right now in New England, Rhode Island is a bit higher” than the rest, Sununu said.
“Shutting one state down in favor of another doesn’t make sense.”
Sununu said he fully expects New Hampshire’s ski industry to thrive this winter. Resorts will be open with limits on capacity and a face covering mandate except while going downhill.
“We are open for business. People are buying their season’s passes. They are getting ready,” Sununu said.
“The strength of the tourism we saw this summer, I think we are going to see that in the winter ski season.”
ETA for vaccine in NH
New Hampshire should receive its first doses of a vaccine to distribute before the end of 2020, Sununu predicted.
Based upon the likely federal approval of two vaccines early next month, Sununu said the state will likely have “10,000 to 20,000” initial doses to give out to the first category of residents to be vaccinated.
“I think we’re on a good track to get the first implementation of the vaccine before the first of the year,” Sununu said.
NH Trump voters: He won
Nearly 60% of those who voted for President Donald Trump in New Hampshire thought he won the election, according to an independent poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
Among Trump supporters here, 59% said Trump won, 22% said President-elect Joe Biden did, and 9% were unsure.
That view didn’t hold when it came to the results here in New Hampshire, where Biden won over Trump by 7.4%.
Among Republicans, 73% of them thought their vote here was accurately counted, compared to 21% of Republicans who questioned whether it was.
While Republicans thought overwhelmingly that voter fraud was a serious problem in the United States (87%), less than half of them (41%) said it was a serious problem in New Hampshire.
Among all 1,917 who took this survey last Nov. 19-23, only 21% thought voter fraud was a serious problem in the state.
While 64% of all those polled thought Trump should not run in 2024, 65% who self-identified as Republicans said he should run again.
A majority of those polled (55%) said they would favor a state law that permanently allowed anyone without an excuse to get an absentee ballot for future elections.
The idea was opposed by 39%, and 6% were neutral or unsure.
New Hampshire’s Legislature passed and Sununu signed a state law for this election alone that permitted anyone to get an absentee ballot if they had concerns about COVID-19.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner last week said he remains unconvinced that letting everyone who wants one to get an absentee ballot would improve voter turnout.
“We’ve seen turnout be lower in these states that give mail-out ballots or give everyone an absentee,” Gardner told the Ballot Law Commission.
Although final figures are unofficial, Gardner said New Hampshire’s record number of voters and highest percentage turnout since 1964 means it will be in the top three of states for 2020.
“We still don’t have final numbers from Maine, but we’re second- or third-highest,” Gardner said.
The state’s top election official said the limited pre-processing of absentee ballot information by town and city election officials “worked well” and should continue in the future.
Just the FAQ, please
State business leaders urged public health officials to create a frequently asked questions document to help owners deal with positive cases.
Michael Somers, president of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, said many owners are unsure about their obligations to have people go into quarantine if they came in contact with an employee or customer who tested positive for the virus.
“It would be usual to have a document that would be a stripped-down version of a contact tracing questionnaire, what are the five or six steps or questions I need to ask and then the steps in the process that they should take,” Somers said.
“This would alleviate a lot of stress on the business owners.”
New Hampshire Retailers Association President and CEO Nancy Kyle said her members would also benefit from this.
Public Health Services Deputy Director Patricia Tilley told the Economic Reopening Task Force she would work with members to craft the information.