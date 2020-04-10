GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU turned to a trusted political and policy pro to become his first and likely only director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
Banking Commissioner Jerry Little’s long resume includes working at WMUR-TV before he became press secretary to Sununu’s father, then-Gov. and ex-White House Chief of Staff John H. Sununu.
Along with running the banking agency, Little was chief executive of the New Hampshire Bankers Association, which makes him familiar with the state’s premier money minders, who likely have some ideas about how to help struggling business owners.
Little also has elective office experience, having represented Hillsborough and Merrimack County communities in the State Senate.
Despite that service, Little has never been identified as a political partisan. That has helped him forge strong relationships with the all-Democratic congressional delegation, as well as this two-term Republican governor.
This job won’t be ribbon-cutting and dirt-shoveling ceremonies.
Sununu already has charged Little with helping to cut through the bureaucratic red tape and government inertia that can slow progress.
Sununu said he plans to surround Little with staff from existing state agencies, which will keep administrative costs down.
Little said the governor is working on securing office space for the GOFERR agency.
“It makes for a good hashtag doesn’t it? This office is going for it for New Hampshire,” Sununu quipped.
PUC suspends notices
Citing COVID-19 and emergency orders, the Public Utilities Commission has announced that during the pandemic it is waiving a state law requiring all notices of rate decisions to be published as legal ads in a “newspaper of general circulation.”
Instead, those notices will be placed on the commission’s web site (with the easy-to-remember URL https://www.puc.nh.gov/Regulatory/ordersofnotice.htm) and promoted on social media until the crisis is over, PUC officials said.
It’s worth noting the New Hampshire Union Leader and other newspapers continue to publish and remain a source of essential information about the ongoing emergency for tens of thousands of Granite Staters.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has joined 18 other senators in calling for the next COVID-19 stimulus bill to include financial support for local journalism.
“The current public health crisis has made the already-vital role of local news even more critical,” Shaheen and her colleagues wrote.
“Some of the most important guidance for families and businesses during this crisis has been highly localized. Local journalism has been providing communities answers to critical questions, including information on where to get locally tested, hospital capacity, road closures, essential business hours of operation, and shelter-in-place orders. During this unprecedented public health crisis, people need to have access to their trusted local news outlets for this reliable and sometimes life-saving information.”
Tell the PUC.
Governor, Dems at odds
Sununu and the Democratic leaders of the Legislative Fiscal Committee are citing different laws in their dispute over whether the governor has the unilateral power to set up a new process for pushing out about $1.25 billion in COVID-19 grant dollars.
Sununu named an eight-person advisory board to consult on the money’s expenditure, citing as his authority the emergency powers state law enacted after 9-11.
Legislative leaders told the governor he was mistaken about the law and cited their own statute, which recognizes the fiscal committee’s power.
“I don’t care about those kind of games. I don’t know what was going on there,” Sununu told reporters.
The relevant section of the law the Democratic legislative leaders are relying on states:
“Any non-state funds in excess of $100,000, whether public or private, including refunds of expenditures, federal aid, local funds, gifts, bequests, grants, and funds from any other non-state source, which under state law require the approval of governor and council for acceptance and expenditure, may be accepted and expended by the proper persons or agencies in the state government only with the prior approval of the fiscal committee of the general court.”
Sununu said the fiscal panel isn’t used to moving with the warp speed necessary during this pandemic.
“The Fiscal Committee is a very different body with a very different purpose,” Sununu said, noting that his advisory board has many who serve on the fiscal panel.
“I think we have gone over and above including them.”
Sununu and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald are relying on RSA 4:45, the emergency powers bill, which includes in part this phrase about receiving, giving or spending any resources during the crisis:
“To sell, lend, lease, give, transfer, receive, or deliver materials or perform services for emergency management purposes on such terms and conditions as the governor shall prescribe and without regard to the limitations of any existing law, and to account to the state treasurer for any funds received for such property.”
MacDonald told the council he hasn’t issued a written decision on this question but said it’s clear the governor is on rock-solid legal footing.
“What is before the council is entirely constitutional. The governor has the clear authority through RSA 4:45 to take such actions as are necessary to protect the public and safety of the people of New Hampshire,” MacDonald said.
”Over the last 26 days, decisions have had to be made in the moment to make sure those funds have been discharged to meet these critical needs.”
Please join with well wishes for one fiscal member, Rep. Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, and a member of Sununu’s advisory board, who is recovering from ill health at an area rehab center.
The fiscal panel held its regular monthly meeting remotely on Friday and approved $1.2 million in federal grants to help fight the pandemic.
Committee Chairman Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, said the group will meet a week from Monday to hear a briefing from Legislative Budget Assistant Michael Kane about how the $1.25 billion COVID-19 block grant can be spent.
”I will call emergency meetings any time like it seems there are items that need to come before us. We can have more than one, two, three or four meetings a month,” Wallner said.
Sununu placed on the advisory board the Senate and House minority leaders, Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem and Rep. Richard Hinch, R-Merrimack.
He didn’t name to it Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, who is a Democratic candidate for governor in 2020.
In response to Fiscal Committee controversy over the new process, Feltes responded with his strongest criticism of Sununu since the pandemic began.
”In the middle of this pandemic, it is more important than ever that we follow the rule of law and have a quick, open, and transparent process,” Feltes tweeted.
”@GovChrisSununu rejecting the role of the legislature is a dangerous power grab in the midst of a crisis.”Sununu waiting to move on EdwardsAt last week’s Executive Council meeting, Sununu called for a vote on his nomination of Republican congressional candidate Eddie Edwards to become the $112,000-a-year director of the state’s professional licensing and certification office.
But when Councilor
Andru Volinsky
, D-Concord and a Democratic candidate for governor, raised renewed questions about Edwards’ qualifications, the governor took a pass on bringing it to a vote.
The governor had to know all three Democrats on the council would likely join in protest voting on his pick, at least at this time.
Edwards certainly will be brought back to the council table.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t slow or change the inevitable moves in and out of state government.
New Hampshire lost two veteran agency executives to resignations from Environmental Services Deputy Commissioner Clark Freis, of Litchfield, as of May 8 and State Forrester Brad Simpkins, of Hopkinton, on April 24.
At the same time, the state welcomed a new director of state police, Capt. Nathan Noyes, of New Boston, who becomes the $118,600-a-year colonel of the forces, replacing Chris Wagner who retired.
Noyes was a 16-year-old student at Kennett High School when his father, State Police Sgt. James Noyes, was killed in the line of duty in Gilford.
The younger Noyes followed his father in law enforcement.
From his State Police start in 2001, Noyes has risen steadily up the ranks. He was commander of field operations at the time of this appointment.
He previously served as troop commander, assistant troop commander, patrol supervisor and trooper. HHS Commissioner picks deputyHealth and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette has turned to a trusted ally to be her second in command in the state’s largest agency.
She nominated
Lori Weaver
, of Concord, to the $128,373-a-year deputy commissioner post.
Shibinette knows the job well. She served in it before Sununu promoted her to the top spot after Commissioner Jeff Meyers resigned last December, shortly before his term was to expire.
Previously, Shibinette was CEO of New Hampshire Hospital. Weaver was associate commissioner of operations under her.Absentee ballots likely
Secretary of State Bill Gardner and Attorney General MacDonald will soon produce guidance on how election integrity will be preserved if the residue of the pandemic extends to either the September primary or November general elections.
Both Sununu and Gardner last week made it clear that anyone uncomfortable about coming to the polls because of COVID-19 will be able to vote by absentee ballot.
Despite many attempts by Democratic lawmakers to change this, New Hampshire does not have a no-excuse law for absentee ballots.
The law does allow anyone to get one “by reason of physical disability.” Gardner and the governor have said COVID-19 would qualify under that definition.
Sununu stressed all elections are months away, but state officials are exploring options that could include drive-up voting, where someone could remain in their car and cast a paper ballot.
That won’t be possible in all communities, Sununu said.
“There are some areas where it might work and some areas where it wouldn’t,” Sununu said.
The Department of Public Health will be consulted to ensure that all voting booths will observe social distancing practices, a change from the frequent stack-up at polling places.
“We want folks to feel safe when they come in,” Sununu said.
New treasurer gets lending cloutState Treasurer
Monica Mezzapelle
, less than two months on the job, already has enhanced powers.
The Executive Council approved giving her the short-term discretion to borrow up to $200 million in general funds for up to five years and up to $15 million in highway funds for one year.
“Right now we don’t have any projections of borrowing, but if conditions decline and revenues are seriously under-performing, we may use these funds,” Mezzapelle said.
“This gives us a variety of options to consider.”
Election law intrigue
Now that Hillsborough County Judge David Anderson has struck down the law linking voter registration to residency (SB 3), the plot will thicken once the appeal of Solicitor General Daniel Will reaches the high court.
The top justices have never ruled on the constitutionality of the controversial election law Sununu signed and the Republican-led Legislature passed.
In 2018, the court did issue an advisory opinion that placed a stay on an earlier decision against SB 3 by now-retired Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Ken Brown.
The Supreme Court didn’t rule on the merits of that case.
The intrigue stems from the makeup of the court, which could easily tie 2-2 on whether SB 3 should be struck down.
Retired Chief Justice Robert Lynn’s vacancy has not filled since the council turned down Sununu’s pick of AG MacDonald.
Now the court could decide the case with the four sitting justices, or a a special justice could be named to sit on the case.
That call would likely be made by Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks, an appointee of former Democratic Gov. John Lynch.
This is going to get interesting.