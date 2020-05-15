AS WE REPORTED on Twitter Friday, the New Hampshire Legislature will return to sessions early next month in unprecedented fashion.
After studying a series of scenarios, Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, determined the 24-person Senate will meet in the cavernous Representatives Hall, which usually holds the 400 House members.
The first House session on June 11 will be a more complicated proposition.
Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, considered several options, including splitting the membership into a half-dozen smaller groups in the larger rooms in the State House and the Legislative Office Building.
But with no way to tie the electronic voting system in the House chamber to other locations, roll call votes would have to be done orally, which could take up to half an hour each.
So its leader decided the House would hold its sessions at the Whittemore Center on the campus of the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
“We are committed to returning in a manner that ensures public access to the process and above all adheres to public health recommendations, which is why when the House and Senate come back into session next month we will be meeting outside of our respective chambers for the first time since the Civil War,” Soucy and Shurtleff said in a joint statement.
This is great news for Rep. Timothy Horgan, D-Durham, and the hometown delegation.
It’s another story for Rep. Garrett Muscatel, D-Hanover, who lives in the shadows of Dartmouth College but has a two hour-plus drive to the temporary House chamber.
Shurtleff said all House members will be given an N-95 mask and have their temperatures taken when they arrive on campus.
“A couple of other things about the arena to consider before the session on the 11th: The Whittemore Center floor is concrete and can be slippery in spots, so for your safety, please wear soft soled shoes,” Shurtleff advised.
“In addition, firearms are not allowed on the UNH campus.”
Discord over cost
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, is protesting the estimated $200,000 cost of the remote sessions, which include renting the UNH space and using remote tablets for quick voting.
He said the expenditure “seems insensitive, to say the least.”
“The House operated for a century without any electronic voting gizmo, and spending this amount at this time is blatantly wasteful, considering CARES Act money could go somewhere where it is needed more. We need to get back to work, and we need to pursue the safest, and most economical way to do the people’s business, not the flashiest.”
Terry Pfaff, chief operating officer for the Legislature, said $78,000 in expenses have been incurred to date to deal with the virus, including $40,000 to disinfect the State House and Legislative Office Building.
Another mask ask
Last week, 178 House Democrats signed a letter urging Gov. Sununu to require wearing a mask “when someone is unable to socially distance in public.”
“We will only have one opportunity to bring New Hampshire’s economy back to full strength, so we must get it right the first time. If reopening New Hampshire results in a new wave of infection, the public health and economic damage will likely be too strong for many small businesses and institutions to overcome,” the letter said.
Maine and Massachusetts have required masks in public. Public health advocates made this demand of Sununu more than six weeks ago.
House Majority Leader Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, the letter’s first signer, urged Sununu not to let his ego get in the way of rejecting the mandate.
“There should be no pride in impeding the success of New Hampshire’s reopening by refusing to temporarily require facial coverings in public,” the letter concluded.
For at least the 10th time since the pandemic began, Sununu turned aside the latest question on the topic.
“We don’t need that. Our numbers are doing well, and the public is heeding our recommendation they be worn,” Sununu said.
Given his position as House leader, Shurtleff didn’t sign the letter, nor did a few dozen other House Democrats.
Leaders of the campaign to fully reopen New Hampshire condemned the request.
“These House Members, clearly enemies of liberty, have hypocritically argued for years, ‘my body, my choice,’ and now they have suddenly become enamored with the same top-down, single solution approach that Gov. Chris Sununu has been imposing on the state,” said Andrew J. Manuse, chairman of ReopenNH.
Changing party changes
Ballot Law Commission Chairman Brad Cook, now head of the emergency election security panel that Secretary of State Bill Gardner created, first posed this dilemma during an interview earlier this month.
State law requires that if voters want to change their party affiliation for the 2020 September primary, they must do so in person with a city and town clerk by June 2.
That’s a hardship, because many town and city clerk offices currently are not open for business with the public. A few towns are open by appointment only.
Gov. Sununu signed an executive order last week that doesn’t change the deadline but allows anyone to make that change by sending a letter to local officials.
This order directs Gardner to create a new form to carry out this change.
Libertarians: Not us
Sununu is fond of saying when it comes to this crisis, “Everything is on the table.”
Well, one thing is off the table.
That is the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire’s bid to change the petition requirement its candidates have to meet to get on the general election ballot.
Like any independent candidate, statewide candidates must collect 3,000 signatures — 1,500 in each of the state’s two congressional districts — and produce them by Aug. 5.
That is a sore point for the third party.
Libertarians had a few of their own primaries during the mid-1990s because their candidate for governor reached the benchmark of getting at least 3% of the vote.
Then the Republican-led Legislature increased that threshold to 4%.
This change also permitted the primary hurdle to be cleared if either the candidate for governor or U.S. Senate reached the higher hurdle.
State Rep. Max Abramson, I-Seabrook reached that level running for governor in 2016, but the Libertarian Party nominee in 2018, Jilletta Jarvis, fell short and there was no U.S. Senate race.
Libertarian officials warned the Cook-led commission last week they could sue if their candidates are not relieved of the petition requirement during the pandemic.
A federal court in Illinois issued a ruling relaxing that state’s petition mandate.
But Sununu was hearing none of it last week.
“I’m not going to do anything about it,” he said. “That’s not my concern.”
The governor said it could be seen as inappropriate for him to wade into this controversy.
“This could be viewed as a conflict of interest were I to take an action as that could affect how many candidates are running against me,” Sununu said.
This one appears headed to court.
Digital privacy forum set
The fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity and liberal Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire are joining forces on a virtual policy lunch discussion Wednesday about digital privacy.
The event will explore congressional debate and some New Hampshire bills on the topic.
Here’s a link to the Zoom lunch:
Three senators back Negron
Three state senators have signed on to back the second bid of ex-state Rep. Steve Negron of Nashua to be the Republican nominee in the 2nd Congressional District.
Sens. Harold French of Franklin, Robert Guida of Warren and David Starr of Franconia have joined the 2020 campaign.
”Steve Negron is a friend of the North Country. His commitment to jobs and revitalization is key to the success of every family up here,” Starr said.
In 2018, Negron narrowly won his GOP primary. Former Concord State Rep. Lynne Blankenbeker also is returning to make a second bid. Negron is widely considered the favorite in this 2020 contest.
The two, repeat candidates are joined in the GOP primary by Salem jeweler Gilead Towne and North Country school teacher Eli Clemmer.
Cybersecurity workshopNew Hampshire on May 27 will host a nonpartisan, independent virtual workshop from the University of Southern California’s Election Cybersecurity Initiative.
Google is a partner in this effort to bring these tools to all 50 states before Election Day 2020.
The two-hour forums showcase and discuss the best and most up to date practices in cybersecurity and how they can be applied to campaigns and elections today.
Justin Griffin, managing director of the program, is an adviser to Merrimack Potomac + Charles, a consulting firm with offices in Nashua, Boston and Washington, DC.
Here is the link to the workshop: https://bit.ly/2WqGhOD
School task force starts work
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut named a School Transition Reopening and Redesign Task force (STRRT) to organize the return of public school sessions this fall.
The schedule calls for development of a preliminary plan within 30 days and follow-up findings a month later.
The massive effort includes six working groups with task force members, including Board of Education member Phil Nazzaro, state public health executive Patricia Tilley, Manchester School District official Amy Allen and Oyster River Student Services Director Catherine Plourde.
“This has been an unprecedented challenge for everyone, and will give a new meaning to ‘back to school’ this fall,” Edelblut said. “We want to provide schools with the best guidance possible on how to protect student safety and to apply the lessons we have learned from remote instruction.”
The task force’s first meeting was Thursday.