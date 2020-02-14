THERE WERE no big reveals in Gov. Chris Sununu’s state of the state and as expected, Democratic legislative leaders were respectful in their analysis of the speech.
But it’s already an election year, so privately, both parties had more critical reviews.
Democrats were surprised Sununu didn’t take the occasion to embrace more bipartisan bills from among the more than 900 that are pending before the House and Senate in 2020.
He talked of common ground, but beyond prescription drug reform, didn’t provide much substance.
Some in the GOP flank were put out that Democratic lawmakers more often than not sat in their seats and didn’t stand to applaud the state’s chief executive.
They also believe Democratic campaign strategists are frustrated that Sununu remains popular and that their lines of attack either have looked too much like politics as usual or have failed to expose any real vulnerabilities.
The rollout of opposition included State Employee Association members who picketed the governor outside the speech over his refusal to approve a fact finder’s report that would grant a new collective bargaining contract to the largest union for state workers.
Opponents also lined up crosses and a coffin outside the State House to symbolize the record number of Sununu vetoes of bills in 2019.
The NH Democratic Party distributed flyers that accused Sununu of standing for “special interests” and listed as “sponsors” Eversource, the National Rifle Association, Bank of America and Great America Committee, the PAC of Vice President Mike Pence.
It’s still early, but the anti-Sununu forces believe the governor’s Achilles’ heel in the campaign could be the lackluster performance of his Doorways program to expand capacity for treatment of drug addicts.
Advocate rattles senator
At least one Republican state senator doesn’t appreciate coming under attack from a prominent gun rights advocate.
First-term State Sen. David Starr, R-Franconia, took to Facebook to lash back at J.R. Hoell, a principal in the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition, after that group sent out a flyer critical of Starr’s co-sponsorship of legislation dealing with vulnerable adults.
Despite its support from Sununu, the group opposes the measure, maintaining it could lead to the confiscation of guns without a court hearing.
Starr claimed the assault violated GOP principles, and that Hoell, a former Dunbarton state representative, should be stripped of his party position for it.
Former Senate Majority Leader Robert Clegg, now a lobbyist and leader with the rival Pro Gun NH, has openly battled with Hoell and his group, especially after it gave two Democratic candidates for Congress, Rep. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, better scores in 2018 than their Republican opponents, Steve Negron and Eddie Edwards.
“The party was challenged the day J.R. was put on the board but the party leaders swore only those running as e-board (executive board) and not area chairs were prohibited from leadership spots after assisting Democrats,” Clegg responded.
Bad news for reform
The Sununu-endorsed work requirement for those on Medicaid took a big hit from a three-judge panel in Washington, D.C., Friday.
The decision rejected the state of Arkansas’ work requirement which is much like the design in New Hampshire and eight other states.
All 10 have gotten Trump administration waivers to condition Medicaid insurance on clients doing work or going back to school.
The Medicaid law “includes one primary purpose, which is providing health care coverage without any restriction geared to healthy outcomes, financial independence or transition to commercial coverage,” read the opinion.
The work requirement here has been on hold since a federal judge ruled against it last July.
The Trump administration has appealed that decision. The Arkansas ruling makes it all but certain the U.S. Supreme Court will be the final arbiter.
Morgan gets a shout-out
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which has a history of looking out for its own, showed that this week by spotlighting State Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood.
“Jon Morgan decided to run for state Senate because he wanted to ‘leave the woodpile a little higher than he found it.’ During his tenure as state senator, Jon has exemplified the Granite State values of hard work, integrity, and service to his community,” the group said.
By party registration, Morgan is one of the two most vulnerable Senate Democrats heading into 2020, along with Jeanne Dietsch.
Former Sen. Bill Gannon of Sandown lost a close one by virtue of Morgan’s big win in Exeter, the biggest town in the district.
While Senate Republicans were not at all impressed with his 2018 campaign, Gannon has shown all signs of trying to make a comeback later this year.
“I’m not done fighting for New Hampshire and a better future lies ahead,” Gannon said after his recount bid fell short.
Gatsas has a foe
The 4th Executive Council District is a GOP-leaning district, which helped Ted Gatsas win the seat in 2018 despite a strong challenge from Manchester Democrat Gray Chynoweth.
Last week a new Democrat stepped forward to take on Gatsas — Goffstown Selectman Kelly Boyer.
“We deserve someone who will uphold our shared values and not waver on what is right for the Granite State,” Boyer said.
Budget cut items
With its new commissioner, the Department of Health and Human Service administration is working to come up with ways to comply with the state budget requirement that it cut spending by $25 million.
Chief Financial Officer Kerrin Rounds said Commissioner Lori Shibinette has been meeting on the topic.
Agency officials promise they will present some, but not likely all, of the budget cut items when the Legislative Fiscal Committee meets next month.
Under the terms of that state budget, the agency doesn’t need the express permission of the fiscal panel to carry out these reductions.
The fiscal panel’s leadership split Friday over whether to give HHS a $10 million transfer that Rounds said was needed to pay providers the 3% increase contained in that budget.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and Fiscal Chairman Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, were on the losing end of the 6-4 vote to grant the money.
“Without even a dollar amount with what is owed to these providers, I am being told it is all or nothing,” Soucy said.
“I just don’t feel comfortable with an all or nothing approach.”
The group also endorsed a $9 million transfer in the Department of Transportation so Commissioner Victoria Sheehan could pay the bills to fight winter storms.
Born alive bill fails
As the session ramps up, the legislature saw its first action on right-to-life legislation.
The Senate debated the “Born Alive Protection Act” (SB 741), which would create a new Class A felony for anyone who causes the death of an infant born alive “including one born in the course of an abortion.”
Lawmakers in 2000 adopted a law that made it illegal for causing such a death, but Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, stressed there was no criminal penalty or enforcement.
“My friends, that is why this is not about abortion; it is about babies that are born,” Birdsell said.
“The baby that breathes its first breath deserves its chance at life.”
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, said the measure was “redundant and unnecessary.”
“The repeated narrative used as justification of this bill implied egregious and already illegal acts by medical professionals,” Sherman said. “As a physician, I find this incredibly offensive.”
The Senate voted along party lines, 14-10, to table the bill — a polite way to kill it.
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said Senate Democrats clearly didn’t want to go on record voting no.
“This is like a 90-10 issue; I’m not surprised they ducked it, but you’ll see it again before the year is out,” Bradley vowed.