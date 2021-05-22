STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST Dr. Benjamin Chan likely was noticed in Washington after his negative review of the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings indoors.
Chan said he was “disappointed” the order came flying out of the CDC without any notice to state public health executives.
Last week, Chan issued his own guidance, which deviated from what the feds recommended.
The state’s advice to businesses is that people continue to wear face masks indoors, whether workers and customers are fully vaccinated or not.
“We expect the (COVID-19 case) numbers to continue to go down,” Chan said. “The issue is that numbers will go down faster and we will be able to exit more rapidly from the pandemic if we look at using all the mitigation measures.”
Face masks also should continue to be worn in settings where there is the “potential for close contact” with others, he said.
“Additionally, NH DPHS (similar to CDC), continues to recommend that everybody wear face masks and physically distance in certain settings, including on public transportation, schools, healthcare settings like hospitals and long-term facilities, homeless shelters, and other settings that may be high-risk for spread of COVID-19 or where a high proportion of people may not be fully vaccinated,” the guidance said.
Chan said this tougher-than-CDC rule should be necessary only for the “next several weeks.”
Chan also pointed out that the federal rules were “difficult, if not impossible” for businesses to understand, because there was no process to determine which people were vaccinated and which were not.
Tough budget calls
The Senate Finance Committee is putting its own stamp on a proposed two-year spending plan that it hopes to finish before the Memorial Day weekend.
The upper chamber was bound to make some alterations to the $13.6 billion proposal that emerged from the House of Representatives last month.
In one major change, the Senate has bailed out on the House’s $50 million, back-of-the-budget cut to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, is the most experienced budget writer in the Legislature, and he is loathe to let agency heads make spending decisions that he thinks lawmakers should own.
The Senate budget group did agree with the House GOP on some other moves, including the elimination of more than 200 vacant state positions throughout state government and its refusal to give the state’s family planning programs enough extra grant money to make up for cuts during the Trump administration.
Senate Democrats were pleased to see their GOP counterparts make good on investments to improve the state’s mental health system.
Redistricting rumors fly
With the midterms nearly 18 months away, we can blame an excess of political speculation on the lateness of results from the 2020 U.S. Census.
By this time 10 years ago, legislative committees across the country were hard at work poring through the Census tracts to determine how best to carve up election districts to deal with changes in population.
Because of COVID-19, this Census was very late in coming, and the latest estimate is that those breakdowns won’t be headed to the State Houses until mid-September, at the earliest.
The latest, pretty far-out prospect appeared on Politico last week. U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., topped a story about how Democratic failures in 2020 legislative elections have put GOP map makers in charge of the redistricting in battleground states.
Last January, Republican State Chairman Stephen Stepanek said a big goal of redistricting here would be to turn Pappas’ 1st Congressional District into one Republicans could more easily win in the future.
“Republicans there have mused about how to improve their chances in Pappas’ district. Proposals range from swapping in a few GOP-friendly towns in Rockingham County to pushing the whole city of Manchester west to the district of Democratic Rep. Ann McLane Kuster,” Politico reported
The story failed to state the obvious: Moving Manchester into Kuster’s district would mean Pappas and Kuster would have to run against one another, since Pappas is a Queen City native.
This change would put the state’s three largest cities — Manchester, Nashua and Concord — in the 2nd District, turning Kuster’s district into a more urban precinct and the 1st District into a more rural one.
Moving Manchester’s 112,000 people would also push at least half a dozen good-sized towns into the 1st District.
This over-the-top stunt would appear a hyper-partisan form of gerrymandering.
There are more subtle ways to improve a Republican’s chances of retiring Pappas in 2022.
Pappas said if the GOP made his district unwinnable, he would not rule out running statewide for governor in 2020.
Last week, we saw a similar move play out in Florida, where Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, in danger of being redistricted out of her seat, confirmed she’s seriously exploring a run against U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
How would this be for a dream matchup for an open corner office seat in 2022? Two-term Rep. Pappas vs. ex-Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte?
Education aid bid fails
Last week, Democrats on the House Education Committee made a last try to enhance state aid to property-poor school districts.
Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, wanted to revive and enhance a Senate-passed bill (SB 135) that would add $45 million in education aid grants for the next school year.
The House-passed budget gives cities and towns $100 million in property tax relief by reducing the statewide property tax communities must pay by that amount in 2023.
But Luneau said the biggest benefactors of the property tax cut were the state’s richest communities, such as New Castle, Rye, Moultonborough and Hollis.
The House budget contains about $100 million less in total education grants than communities received the past two years.
“The House budget is not restoring what districts got in the current year, it is pushing them back,” said Luneau, who wanted to increase education aid by the same $100 million but target it to the poorest communities.
House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, said the panel should retain this bill so the lawmakers could study how school districts are faring financially.
GOP legislative leaders point out the current budget contained $160 million in what Gov. Chris Sununu had called “one-time” money.
Several committee members noted that school districts in the state have gotten an estimated $600 million in grants since the onset of the pandemic.
“We need to ascertain what districts really need,” said Rep. Louise Andrus, R-Salisbury.
One fight averted
A ban on teaching divisive concepts such as critical race theory (HB 544) is one of those issues that could be among the last resolved as the state budget deal comes together.
Social conservatives want the provision to eliminate such instruction as race theory that concludes white people are inherently biased.
The House set this bill aside but pasted all its provisions into the trailer bill to the state budget (HB 2).
Last week, House Education Committee Vice Chairman Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro proposed inserting this issue into an unrelated omnibus education bill (SB 147).
Zandra Rice Hawkins with the liberal Granite State Progress protested the move.
“This copycat language from national far right actors seeks to silence any conversations about systemic racism and sexism, creating more barriers to a strong, healthy, and equitable New Hampshire,” she declared on social media.
Ultimately, House Education Chairman Ladd decided to pull the amendment and it didn’t go up for a vote.
Sununu’s travel plans
We know Sununu is the ultimate promoter of all things New Hampshire.
But more than a few political observers thought Sununu’s daylong voyage last Wednesday looked a lot like someone open to broadening his political horizons with a 2022 run for the U.S. Senate.
Sununu’s cousin from Massachusetts joined him on the trip, which began with the two riding ATVs at Mount Jericho State Park in Berlin and then going to Tuckerman Ravine to ski down that iconic bowl.
After fishing for bass in Lake Winnipesaukee and a few other stops, the pair ended up by diving into the Atlantic Ocean in Hampton.
Do you need more evidence that Sununu is kicking the tires on a Senate run?
How about this 30-second video on his personal Twitter account last week?
Titled, “Bringing Us Back,” the spot is a collection of his greatest hits during the pandemic and could clearly serve as an intro commercial to a federal run for statewide office.
Last week, Sununu also admitted to WKXL-FM talk show host Chris Ryan that he spoke with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about a Senate bid.
Campaign limit ending
In the early 1990s, New Hampshire led the nation on campaign finance reform by creating one of the first state voluntary campaign spending limits, which was intended to bring some sanity to money in politics.
Early on, most major candidates signed onto the limits, which offered this tradeoff: If they agreed to the cap, they could accept larger campaign donations from individuals.
Since the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision overturning federal campaign finance reform, however, spending in state elections here has soared.
For the past decade, it’s been hard to find any serious major party candidate who has accepted the limits.
Last week, the state Senate agreed with the House on campaign finance legislation to repeal the spending limit law (HB 263).
The Senate-passed bill also would increase significantly how much individuals could give to candidates and political parties.
Currently, someone can give up to $7,000 to a candidate — $5,000 before the filing period and $1,000 each in the primary and general elections.
The Senate bill would raise the allowable donations to $10,000 — $5,000 for each campaign.
The increase would be even bigger for political action committees (PACS) and political parties, which could accept up to $20,000 — $10,000 for each election.
Currently, those entities are under the same $7,000 limits.
The House-passed version of the bill would keep the individual donation limit at $7,000 — $3,500 each to a primary or general election.