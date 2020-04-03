WHETHER the COVID-19 CARES ACT can be used as a financial lifeline for a leaky state budget is certain to be debated in the coming weeks and months.
Gov. Chris Sununu said last week he has concluded that none of the $1.25 billion block grant New Hampshire will receive from the new federal law can be used to make up for a revenue shortfall.
“There will undoubtedly have to be some pretty severe budget cuts here in our state,” Sununu said.
The two-term Republican governor said he already has identified a wide variety of vacant positions throughout state government that if frozen would free up some money.
Sununu wants some wiggle room to bring in more frontline workers, such as nurses, corrections officers and state troopers, in case their ranks are thinned by illness.
Meanwhile, he has told state department heads to look at trimming their budgets.
“We have to respond quickly and we have to respond decisively,” Sununu said. “These federal funds will not provide state revenue shortfall relief.”
Sununu has said federal relief funds may only be spent to battle COVID-19, at both the state and local level. He has told associates he wants to create a way to turn some of the money into a municipal grant program.
Others have different interpretations of what the law permits. Some close to the Democratic legislative leadership believe the money can be used to backfill the state budget.
Page 603 of the CARES Act describes how block grant dollars can be spent:
“(d) USE OF FUNDS. — A State, Tribal government, and unit of local government shall use the funds provided under a payment made under this section to cover only those costs of the State, Tribal government, or unit of local government that —
“(1) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19);
“(2) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of the date of enactment of this section for the State or government; and
“(3) were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020.”
Direct your attention to No. 2 above. That’s the key.
It says the money can be spent on “costs to the state” not accounted for in the two-year state budget Sununu signed last September.
Some Democratic budget writers read it to mean that because the signed budget didn’t account for any revenue shortfall caused by COVID-19, the federal money can be used to fill that gap.
The governor has concluded that “costs” are just that — spending not previously accounted for — and slumping revenues don’t meet that definition.
Sununu wants to know more. He wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin urging speedy guidance about using the funds.
“Congress and President Trump moved in an expedient and bipartisan manner to ensure passage of this vital legislation. New Hampshire has wasted no time in taking steps to operationalize this funding to provide relief in our health care sector, small business community and individuals,” Sununu wrote.
“However our ability to move nimbly and engage in further planning process is hindered by a lack of guidance from Treasury. New Hampshire is ready to hit the ground running to combat the Coronavirus epidemic but it is difficult to move forward when subsequent guidance could potentially unravel those plans.”
Advice from stimulus czar
Elected officials plotting a strategy for tackling the pandemic have no COVID-19 model 1.0 to rely on. But precedent does exist for handling a massive amount of federal money during a crisis.
In 2009, Congress passed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, providing funds for the country to bounce back from the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
New Hampshire received a $610 million formula grant, including $298 million for education, $129 million for transportation (remember the term “shovel-ready projects”?), $26 million for energy efficiency work and $31 million to support health care for the most vulnerable in danger of losing their coverage.
Then-Gov. John Lynch tapped Deputy Transportation Commissioner Christopher D. Clement Sr. to become the first and only director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Stimulus.
For 20 months, Clement and his staff administered multiple projects, including completion of the long-stalled access road to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, now called Raymond Wieczorek Drive, saving thousands of teachers’ jobs, weatherizing thousands of homes and finishing $25 million of repair to piers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Clement did a good enough job that when the stimulus office closed, Lynch made him commissioner of transportation.
Clement, who was promoted to chief operating officer at the University of New Hampshire in September after five years as vice president of administration, received a call from Sununu last week.
The governor wanted to sound him out about setting up a COVID-19 relief office in New Hampshire.
“I talked to Chris Clement. These are more relief funds and not stimulus, and will be different in their application and timing. We’ve had businesses closing their doors as well, unemployment insurance at the individual level,” Sununu said. “We are looking at a variety of different structures right now.”
Sununu, who is working out the details of how the Legislature and Executive Council will be involved in implementing the program, promised transparency, checks and balances and accountability.
Last good month for a while
State officials had some anxious moments this week before Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus and his team released their report for March revenues.
In short, it could have been worse, and it will get worse.
The state brought in $667 million in March, off budget by only $10.3 million or 1.5%.
Business taxes took the biggest hit, coming in $17.5 million (15.4%) below forecast, though the two main categories of taxes were $13.1 million more last month than a year ago.
The strong winter ski season likely helped room and meal taxes come in $700,000 higher than last year, though COVID-19 has since brought that recreational business to an abrupt end.
An insurance tax payment related to calendar timing of $7.4 million over plan made the overall picture look better than it might have been.
With three months left in the state budget year, you can say goodbye to the third business tax cut, which was on the books to occur on Jan. 1, 2022.
The negotiated state budget deal suspends that tax cut if total taxes fall short of a 6% increase by June 30.
Through March, taxes and fees have generated $1.88 billion, only $900,000 more than expected at this point and well short of one-tenth of 1%.
Sununu said he has no doubt that state revenues will crater.
“We’ve got April, May and June that are critical months. ... Tourism, restaurant, hospitality, meals and rooms taxes will be far lower,” Sununu said.
Business owners should closely watch the next three months’ returns, because the same state budget has another trigger.
If state revenues this year by June 30 are 6% or more below the official revenue forecast, the last business tax cut will be repealed.
This would raise the business profits tax from 7.7% to 7.9% and the business enterprise tax from 6% to 6.75%.
What’s next for O’Brien?
Former House Speaker Bill O’Brien’s end to his 2020 U.S. Senate campaign was of little surprise, considering he has been unable to raise $100,000 for his GOP primary bid.
He endorsed Wolfeboro resident and Denver trial lawyer Bryant “Corky” Messner in the GOP primary.
But O’Brien isn’t going quietly into the night.
After his Senate campaign exit, the former six-term House member said he will run for a seat in Representatives Hall, this time from Ward 9 in Nashua, where he and his wife, Roxanne, now live.
O’Brien rose to power in the House while living in Mont Vernon and representing that town and New Boston.
“New Hampshire is my love, and I’m going to do anything I can to serve the state,” O’Brien said. “I have the time and the ability to serve in the House.”
O’Brien certainly would seek a leadership role if his wins a seat, though it wouldn’t necessarily be speaker.
O’Brien is very knowledgeable about the legislative process. He also is a candidate recruiting machine.
It was O’Brien and his allies who enlisted many uninvolved conservative Republicans to get off their sofas and run for the New Hampshire House in 2010.
After the Tea Party’s election rout, O’Brien became speaker, presiding over a 3-1 GOP majority that easily overrode several of Lynch’s vetoes.
Many believe that outcome played a role in the wildly popular Lynch deciding a record four terms as governor was enough.
In November 2018, Nashua Democrats ran the table, winning all the seats for the first time in generations.
O’Brien’s new home has three seasoned Democrats serving — Linda C. Harriott-Gathright, Martin L. Jack and Michael B. O’Brien.
Many Democrats think that means O’Brien will have an uphill battle returning to Concord.
Liberal State Rep. Tim Horgan, D-Durham, who often tangled with O’Brien, had this rough assessment of his chances.
“O’Brien barely won his #NHHouse seat back in 2012. He was re-elected by a comfortable margin in 2014, but his run for speaker was a fiasco,” Horrigan tweeted.
“After that he was useless. He was barely even noticeable. He since moved to Nashua Ward 9 but probably can’t get elected from there.”
For one day only, a committee
The Legislature remains shut down through at least May 4, the date Sununu has set for expiration of the stay-at-home order and public schools closure, but Friday at 10 a.m. the Legislative Fiscal Committee will meet remotely.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said late last week the committee will accept the federal funds coming to the state under the CARES Act “and address any other pressing business.”
“This will be the first time in history that a Fiscal Committee meeting will be held remotely,” Shurtleff said.
The panel will follow the format the Executive Council used in its March 25 video conference.
Anyone can listen to the meeting by following these instructions:
• Dial the call-in number, 1-800-356-8278;
• Enter the 6-digit conference code, 125563, followed by the # (pound) sign;
• When prompted, clearly state your first and last name and your department/agency, media affiliation or status as a private citizen.
To comment during the meeting, email nheoc@dos.nh.gov. Someone monitoring the comments will pass them along to the committee.