PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN raised Gov. Chris Sununu‘s national political profile last week, but he shouldn’t expect a thank-you card.
In what Sununu called a “bizarre” two-hour news conference, Biden quoted comments Sununu had made to the Washington Examiner about why Biden has failed to get bipartisan support on Capitol Hill for many of his initiatives.
Sununu’s comments pertained to his decision not to run for Senate and instead seek a fourth two-year term as governor in 2022.
“They were all, for the most part, content with the speed at which they weren’t doing anything. It was very clear that we just have to hold the line for two years. OK, so I’m just going to be a roadblock for two years. That’s not what I do,” Sununu said, adding Senate Republican were content to wait until the party won the presidency in 2024.
“It bothered me that they were OK with that. I said, ‘OK, so if we’re going to get stuff done if we win the White House back, why didn’t you do it in 2017 and 2018?’”
Biden said Sununu’s comments revealed the GOP’s strategy.
“I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done,” Biden said.
“Think about this: What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for.”
In the days since that news conference, Sununu has said he didn’t appreciate Biden “taking my comments out of context” and gave him some bad reviews during a radio interview on Friday.
“He just seems to have lost his rhythm,” Sununu said. “He’s all over the place.”
Asked why he believed that to be the case, Sununu said Biden has been ill-served by his staff, which over-programs him and insulates him from the political give-and-take every president needs to stay sharp and responsive to the nation’s problems.
“I think his team needs to back off and let him be president,” Sununu said.
These comments were by no means new.
The governor offered this very assessment of Washington gridlock and myopic GOP thinking during many interviews he had with New Hampshire media after announcing his decision last November.
The notion that Biden was surprised by the level of hyper-partisanship on Capitol Hill was also hard to fathom.
After all, he was vice president when Barack Obama lodged this same attack against Senate Republicans after they took control following the 2010 mid-term elections.
During an interview with the Washington Post last week, Sununu also offered some advice to the national media about political coverage.
“The media loves to talk about Trump, the media loves to talk about the extremes, the AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and the Bernie Sanders. Donald Trump does not define a Republican in a Republican Party, just like AOC and Bernie Sanders don’t define the average Democrat,” Sununu said.
Later he added, “I think both parties have handed our microphones, unwillingly sometimes, to those extreme elements, and that’s the fight… I think time heals that extremity wound a little bit.”
Speaker urges speed
During a House GOP leadership meeting Tuesday, Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, urged committee chairs to do their part to clear the decks of the mountain of bills the House is facing.
The House has set a deadline of Feb. 17 for House committees to finish their work on any bills that have to go to a second committee before they can leave the House.
In many cases, these are policy bills that also have a financial component. That means they have to face two reviews, one by the policy panel and the second by the House Finance Committee.
At the leadership meeting, committee chairs were encouraged to get all their reports in by Feb. 10, a week earlier.
No final decision has been made made about when and where the House of Representatives will meet next.
This earlier deadline, however, could produce enough work for the House to return during the week of Feb. 15.
Where the state stands on COVID-19 will have much to do with when the House next comes together.
Making remote easier
Attendance at legislative public hearings has fallen off in the early weeks of the 2022 session, as residents remain concerned about COVID-19 exposure.
Packard said his office keeps trying to find ways for citizens to take part.
Last week, the Legislature put a new feature on its website that allows people to upload written testimony on bills without having to appear in person.
He said the form permits testimony to be offered during the entire day of the bill’s public hearing.
“Legislators are welcome to promote this new tool with your constituents,” Packard said.
Family planning grant
The state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation said Friday it has secured a $500,000 special grant for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England that will make up for the Executive Council’s decision to reject state family planning grants for any programs that also run abortion clinics.
The so-called “Dire Need” discretionary grant is also addresses a Trump administration rule that prompted PPNNE and other providers to decline to participate in this program.
The Biden administration has repealed that rule, but it will take until later this fall to restore all family planning grant cuts to providers.
“Particularly as New Hampshire Republicans continue their crusade against women and their access to health care by denying family planning providers state funding, federal resources are needed,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
“It’s shameful we’re in a position where we need to counteract these dangerous and partisan actions by state Republicans, but I’ll continue working at the federal level to protect reproductive rights and support our frontline family planning providers.”
Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, said the council’s 4-1 rejection of these grants was consistent with the state budget trailer bill that limited where family planning dollars could be spent.
Occupancy fee rejected
Portsmouth Mayor Deaghlan McEachern returned empty-handed after his first trip to the New Hampshire Legislature.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association weighed in along with officials in Lebanon in favor of a bill to permit cities and towns to adopt a $2-per-night occupancy tax for hotel room rentals (SB 338).
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said tacking on such occupancy fees — as many states and cities have — would reduce the state’s appeal to out-of-state tourists.
“I don’t think we should do anything that starts to put a negative connotation on our economy. The tourists will spend their money in various ways,” Daniels said.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee voted, 4-1, to recommend the Senate kill the bill.
AG’s growing workload
The Legislature gives the Attorney General’s Office only $350,000 for extra litigation costs and makes the top prosecutor justify any more than that to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee.
Last Friday, AG John Formella got approval to spend another $2.8 million. This brings to roughly $6 million what he’s been allowed to spend.
Formella said the state’s criminal investigation of sexual abuse at the Youth Development Center is a big-ticket item.
His office is using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to hire a special in-house, six-person unit of lawyers and support staff to assist with this case.
The state’s continued defense of the education funding lawsuit and reviewing mergers in the health care field also are major cost drivers, he said.
Vaccine bills coming
To no one’s surprise, vaccine-related legislation is likely to draw plenty of attention next week.
The House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitation Services Committee will meet in Reps Hall Thursday to deal with several including one to give a conscientious objector status as a reason to refuse any vaccine (HB 1210) and another to ban the COVID-19 vaccine as being used as a condition of employment (HB 1351).
On Wednesday, GOP conservative House members will be heard on their plan to add vaccination status as a protected class which means anyone could bring discrimination charges if denied work, housing or public accommodation on that basis (HB 1260).
On Tuesday, the Senate will consider legislation for Democratic colleagues to raise the state subsidy to homeless shelters from $8 to $20 per day (SB 415).
Those running the shelters estimate the average cost to be $40 daily.
Also on Tuesday, Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, wants to give cities and towns a $30 million boost in aid to education (SB 426).
No more marital masters
Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald won approval of his request Friday from legislative budget writers for a 40th full-time judge on the circuit court, in part because of the Feb. 1 retirement of a full-time marital master.
When the Legislature created marital masters to sit on domestic cases, there were 13.
The idea was to have a lower-paid jurist specialize in these matters, freeing up more time for circuit court judges to deal with the non-domestic docket.
Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, said when he was chief justice of the Supreme Court the Legislature voted to summarily terminate some marital masters, “quite unfairly in my view.”
Starting in 2011, lawmakers shifted field and gave the judicial branch the power to fill any court vacancy with a full-time judge.
“Ultimately this was about the Legislature changing its mind,” Lynn said, adding court administrators have agreed they would rather have full-time judges.
This retirement now leaves only one full-time marital master.
MacDonald said filling this vacancy is pivotal because it gives the court 41 full-time staffers when a workload analysis of the system concluded it needs 45 judges.EFA rules delayed
On Friday, the Joint Administrative Legislative Committee on Rules decided against adopting the final rules for Education Freedom Accounts.
State Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, said the prudent course was for the rules group to take another month reviewing the matter “due to surplus of comments and controversy.”
Nevertheless, you can expect that once the dust settles, the House-Senate rules group will endorse the final plan.