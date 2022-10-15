SENATE REPUBLICAN nominee Don Bolduc said the most-asked question he gets on the campaign trail is how his personality as a retired brigadier general would translate to Capitol Hill, where junior senators are often better off seen than heard.

“There are many people who don’t know me, that judge me as a heartless general who stands up at the position of attention and follows orders,” Bolduc said in his closing at the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce forum.

Landrigan dome

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureauu Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.