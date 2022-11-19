HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER David Cote of Nashua quickly moved to call for a special election to resolve the tie vote of a House race after a recount in Rochester Ward 4.
Now we know how he did it.
Cote seized on a precedent set after the 1992 election, when Democrat Thomas Kirby and Republican Richard Kirby finished a recount tied with 1,919 votes each for a seat representing Pelham.
The House of Representatives decided not to invoke its right to decide as a group who won the election but instead passed a resolution for a runoff in January 1993.
“This House has both the constitutional authority to settle this matter by voting to seat one of these candidates and a great and honorable tradition of endorsing the concept of home rule,” House Resolution 10 read.
Without debate on Dec. 2, 1992, the House adopted the resolution on a voice vote and Pelham agreed to hold the special election.
Thomas Kirby, the Democrat, won the runoff.
Where was Cote in 1992?
At that time, he was House deputy Democratic whip in the minority caucus.
What about Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley?
He was House deputy Democratic leader directly under then-Democratic Leader Rick Trombly.
Cosponsoring the resolution were Trombly and the late House Majority Leader Caroline Gross, R-Concord.
Cote and Buckley not only have seen this movie before, they starred in it.
The House in 1992 was very different from the one that exists today.
This might explain why Republican leaders at the time decided it was proper to hold a special election even though Democrats had a good shot at winning a runoff.
The House makeup after the 1992 election was 257 Republicans, 138 Democrats, 4 Libertarians and 1 independent.
Then-House Speaker Harold Burns, R-Whitefield, could afford to be magnanimous and not sweat over who won that one seat.
The stakes are much higher and the majority margin much lower now.
Two theories debunked
The final numbers are in, and 67.74% of registered voters cast a ballot on Nov. 8.
That is stunning.
The numbers of registered voters on the checklists came out late last week. In the election, 626,845 voted from among 925,401 now on the rolls.
A popular theory among some disenchanted by the results had Democrats outperforming all the polling in part because of a massive showing of newly registered voters on Election Day.
Nope.
In the 2018 midterm election, 48,533 registered and voted on that day.
On Nov. 8, 2022, 48,618 registered and voted on the same day.
That’s no groundswell.
Keep in mind that this was the first election since the purge of the checklists that takes place every 10 years.
All things being equal, the number actually should be higher, since some of these “new” voters on Nov. 8 were simply old ones who stopped voting and had to register to become eligible again.
We also read from some analysts that college-age voters must have played a bigger part in the outcome.
Try again.
In every major college town in New Hampshire, fewer signed up to register and vote on the same day than in 2018.
In Durham, 1,446 registered and voted on Nov. 8. Four years ago, that number was 1,635.
In Hanover, there were 798 newly registered voters. In 2018, there were 1,097.
What to do with Stacie?
With every vote a big one in the New Hampshire House, both sides sometimes have to look the other way at any controversy involving their newly elected members.
Enter state Rep. Stacie Marie Laughton, D-Nashua, who won reelection to her Ward 4 seat Nov. 8.
According to published reports, Laughton was arrested for stalking in September and again more recently.
Laughton, 36, was arrested on a warrant in Hudson on a stalking order charge and was being held at Valley Street jail in Manchester.
Police accused Laughton of communicating with the victim on social media on Nov. 8.
She was accused of stalking and harassment in late August, according to Nashua police.
There’s a ton of history here.
Laughton was charged in 2021 on seven counts of misusing the state’s 911 system. She said someone was masquerading as her online.
In 2008, Laughton was convicted of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud while living in Laconia as a man.
After winning election in 2012, Laughton resigned after the felony conviction came to light.
On Nov. 8, Laughton finished second in the race for three seats in Nashua Ward 4, the most Democratic ward in the city. The only Republican who ran in that ward lost.
New House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm said he was not going to address the matter now.
“I just got elected. I can come out with a statement at another time, but I’m not ready to talk about that,” Wilhelm told reporters.
Sununu aide joins lobbyist
Jonathan Melanson, Gov. Chris Sununu’s legislative director, is joining the lobbying firm of Demers & Prasol.
Melanson served as Sununu’s liaison to the Executive Council before moving to the legislative post for the 2022 session.
“Demers & Prasol continues to enjoy strong growth, so we are pleased to welcome Jonathan Melanson to our advocacy team,” Jim Demers said.
“He brings an outstanding background in New Hampshire legislative affairs.”
Ed funding suit in flux
A suit challenging the constitutionality of the statewide property tax is on hold after Grafton County Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod recused himself from the case.
Attorneys Andru Volinsky, John Tobin and Natalie Laflamme asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent the state from setting tax rates in about two dozen property-rich municipalities.
The suit maintains the statewide property tax violates the provision in the Constitution that requires state taxes to be “equal in valuation and uniform in rate.”
MacLeod stepped aside after the “Coalition Communities 2.0” moved to intervene. The group represents the property-rich towns that oppose the suit.
The state supports this motion, while the ed funding lawyers oppose it.
MacLeod and his wife own a residence and rental properties in Lebanon, which is part of the Coalition Communities.
The state Department of Revenue Administration is preparing to set property tax rates for all cities and towns, which means any delay could render this suit moot at least for this tax year.
Affidavit ballot fight
A lawsuit challenging the controversial new law creating “affidavit ballots” did not get very far last week.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Charles Temple has stepped aside over the question of whether Bryan Gould, a lawyer for the Republican State Committee, can get involved in the case.
Temple and Gould are friends.
Judge Jacalyn Colburn will decide whether Gould can get involved. If he can, Temple will be out and the case will need another judge.
If Gould can’t come in, Temple can preside.
The new law (SB 418) would give newly registered voters without proper identification at the polls an affidavit ballot.
Local officials have to keep these ballots separate from the others.
The ballot is null and void if that the voter does not return within seven days with proof of ID.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire brought the suit, contending it’s a constitutional restriction on individual voting rights.
The suit also said the law is an invasion of privacy, because that affidavit voter could become known in a small town or ward.
State prosecutors have moved to dismiss the case because the law does not even take effect until next year.
Secretary of State fight
Predicting elections for secretary of state can be a risky business.
You may recall former Secretary of State Bill Gardner barely eked out a win four years ago, in the last serious challenge to his long tenure, by former Democratic Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern.
An effort by former state Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, to challenge Secretary of State David Scanlan is clearly intended to send a message.
Democratic leaders were extremely upset that Scanlan sided with Republican lawyers and on Monday afternoon will reopen the count of an election for a House seat in Manchester Ward 6.
They are filing a lawsuit to challenge Scanlan’s authority to do that.
Scanlan could have let the GOP lawyers bring this matter to the Ballot Law Commission and, failing to get relief there, file their own lawsuit in superior court.
Instead, Scanlan invoked his right to keep the recount going.
Still, Scanlan remains the favorite to get his first full two-year term.
The full Legislature votes on the matter.
Even if the House flipped to Democratic control after these recounts, the GOP has a 14-10 edge in the Senate.
There’s no doubt that if elected, Levesque would offer quite the contrast to Scanlan.
During her one term in the Senate, she backed legislation in 2019 to allow anyone to register to vote online, to make a state and presidential primary election a holiday and to permit any Republican or Democrat to change party registration at the polls.
She has endorsed no-excuse absentee voting.
Like many Democratic leaders, Levesque also backed the We The People Act passed by the U.S. House, which would give the federal government a lot more control over state elections.
Before retiring, Gardner railed against that legislation and criticized the all-Democratic congressional delegation for endorsing it.
Before her state Senate run, Levesque was a paid senior adviser to the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
Smaller increase at Cannon Mountain
It will cost more for some to ski at Cannon Mountain, but not as much as it might have.
State officials had proposed a menu of lift ticket price and fee hikes to cover $825,000 in higher-than-expected electricity costs at the state-owned mountain in Franconia.
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee tabled the request, with members from both parties saying it was too much to ask while inflation has raised prices across the board.
Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart went back to work.
The original rate would have raised the price of a one-day ticket for a senior by $15. Now it’s going up $5.
A $4 per-ticket increase for state employees was sliced in half, and the agency dropped the idea of trying to get authority to charge hikers to park.
Cannon soon will move to a cloud-based online and on-site point-of-sale ticketing system that will be much more cost-effective for the state, she said.
The change will save the state $160,000 in sales commissions and generate an estimated $700,000 more in revenue through the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards.
“Our prices are well-known to very often be at or slightly below the average market rates. Please note that the requested fee amounts are maximums and may be adjusted downward to address market conditions,” Stewart wrote to the committee.
The fiscal panel unanimously approved the adjusted rate hikes.