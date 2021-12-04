WE SAW LAST week why many of those considering a 2022 U.S. Senate run are waiting to see whether Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, gets into the race.
All officeholders or candidates with 2022 campaign committees last week had to report on their activity since June.
Unofficially, Morse outraised everyone, including Gov. Chris Sununu and the prominent Democrats being encouraged to run for governor next year.
Morse, who took in $148,170, has a war chest of $514,095 — massive for a state senator.
Much of this came from his annual fundraiser in Atkinson.
His big supporters are a Who’s Who of development in the southern tier, including East Coast Lumber ($5,140), Morse’s own Freshwater Farms ($5,000), Salem real estate exec Glenn Gidley ($5,000), Lewis Builders of Atkinson ($5,140), Gemini Electric’s CEO ($5,000) and New Castle auto dealer Paul Holloway ($5,000).
Continental Paving, the New Hampshire Motor Transport Association and New England Rehabilitation Hospital each gave $2,500, and Cigna and Phrma gave $2,000 each.
A Morse U.S. Senate campaign would have to start from scratch because almost none of this cash can be moved into a federal campaign account.
But this report reinforces that if Morse decides on a Senate bid, he could raise enough money to be competitive in what will be one of the most expensive races in state history.
The potential self-funded candidates looking at this race – radio media mogul Bill Binnie and 2020 nominee Corky Messner – wouldn’t necessarily be deterred by Morse’s money, but others could.
It looks like Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Londonderry Town Administrator Kevin Smith will make up their minds on other factors.
Everyone in both parties is waiting for that first domino — a Republican other than declared candidate Don Bolduc to say they are entering the fray.
Once that happens, others will decide in a span of weeks whether to drop in or take a pass.
Dems fight for council
In the late summer of 2020, Sununu’s business allies created a targeted political action committee that financed more than $200,000 in advertising and mail to help flip the Executive Council from 3-2 Democrat to 4-1 Republican.
Democrats have decided that if you can’t beat them, join them.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party has staff already supporting the new Executive Council Campaign Committee, which in less than two months raised $65,360 from a little over a dozen big party donors.
They included ex-state Sen. Martha and Dr. Geoffrey Clark ($20,000), Stonyfield Yogurt co-founder Gary Hirshberg, Dartmouth College professor Tillman Gerngross of Hanover and Charles Conover of Hanover (all $10,000 each).
You can expect more to come as Democrats look to improve their numbers, if not take back control of the council next year.
Meanwhile, ex-Democratic Councilor Mike Cryans of Hanover has been busy building his own nest egg for a potential 2022 comeback.
Since June, he’s raised $24,000 in small donations from dozens of activists.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, who took back that seat from Cryans in 2020, has yet to create a 2022 campaign committee.
All signs point to Kenney running again and being difficult to unseat.
House session site TBD
Those in search of some late-night reading should check out this week’s House calendar, which includes all the reports and amendments for the 170-plus leftover bills from the 2021 session that must be dispensed with early on in 2022.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said members should plan to be “in session all day” on Jan. 5 and 6, when they will meet to take up the governor’s vetoes and these leftover bills. He also advised that members should keep Jan. 7 open in case it’s needed.
With a month before the start of the 2022 session, Packard hasn’t said yet where the House will meet.
This remains a debate within the House Republican caucus.
With air ventilation improvements to Representatives Hall complete, conservatives maintain House members could be safe in the crowded chamber as long as they are split into mask and no-mask sections, which was the case during recent public hearings in this space.
Conservatives have said getting back into the chamber would send a strong message that the Legislature intends to restore a degree of normalcy to the State House.
But this is really all about optics.
Does leadership want to bring all 400 members into this room, sitting inches from each other, while New Hampshire has the highest daily COVID-19 case count per capita of any state?
What if a major outbreak of new cases were to occur among the rank-and-file membership after one of those January meetings, just as we enter into an extremely polarizing election year?
That’s the argument some House Republican lawmakers made to Packard for holding full sessions, at least initially, outside the State House.
They point out that during House sessions at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford in 2021, the GOP was able to control the debate and prevail on the merits.
This isn’t a binary choice.
The House also met at the University of New Hampshire in Durham in 2020-21, and other southern tier sports venues that could hold the 400-person body likely are under consideration as well.
A House spokesperson said a decision is expected soon.
GOP confident in Derry
On Tuesday, voters in Derry will fill the latest special election for a seat in the N.H. House to replace Republican Rep. Anne Copp, who resigned after moving out of the district.
Jodi Nelson, a past Rockingham County GOP chair, faces off against Derry Democrat Mary Eisner.
The blowout GOP primary win for Nelson has leading Republicans believing it’s a race they should win.
This could explain why there’s been no independent expenditures made from the right wing in support of Nelson.
Meanwhile over the past month, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has spent more than $21,000 in support of Eisner with mailings and web advertising. The DLCC also gave the Committee to Elect House Democrats another $5,000 in checks and in-kind support.
As for their own campaigns financially, the two are evenly matched with Nelson raising $17,925 since the race began and Eisner collecting $15,202.
Much of Eisner’s own support has come in very big chunks such as from Portsmouth Democratic activist Larry Drake ($6,000), Rockingham County Democratic Committee ($2,429) and Manchester lawyer Patrick Long ($1,000).
Nelson has had a broader fundraising base that’s included GOP lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley R-Wolfeboro ($250), Sens. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead ($500) and Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard ($200).
Potential 2022 candidates have also chipped in with $1,000 from 2020 Senate GOP nominee Corky Messner of Wolfeboro and $200 from Scott PAC, the campaign committee of former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, whose wife, Gail Huff Brown is running for the First Congressional District seat.
AFP hands out grades
The state chapter of Americans for Prosperity will issue its legislative scorecard for 2021 at a reception Nov. 14 at Backyard Brewery and Kitchen in Manchester.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, will receive the group’s Defender of Liberty Award.
He’s one of three GOP senators to get a 100% score, along with Sens. Harold French, R-Canterbury, and John Reagan, R-Deerfield.
More was among 10 Senate Republicans who scored at or just under 90%.
They voted to kill a bill that would have restricted how much seized property local law enforcement can receive under civil forfeiture laws.
There were 69 House Republicans who scored 100%, including Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown.
Two GOP members received “F” grades with scores of 55% — Reps. James Allard of Allenstown and Brodie Deshaies of Wolfeboro. The highest-scoring Democrat was Rep. Laura Pantelakos of Portsmouth, who received a 50% score.
Anti-Semitism denounced
Last week, House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton and Packard joined in a strong statement after a year in which three House members — two Republicans and one Democrat — posted or shared anti-Semitic images on social media.
“Unequivocally, it is unacceptable that any member of this historic legislative body is involved in perpetuating hate in any form,” they wrote.
“Whether these individuals knew the content of their posts was anti-Semitic or not, they had the responsibility to research the source of the information, and the context before posting it.”
The three, Reps. James Spillane, R-Deerfield, Dawn Johnson, R-Laconia, and Maria Perez, D-Milford, have all apologized for their actions. The Legislative Ethics Committee issued Spillane a reprimand.
“It is not our intent to dismiss their behavior, but it is our intent to remind all legislators of the weight their word carries, and to be mindful and respectful of the different backgrounds, ethnicities, and beliefs that make up our Granite State,” they added.
Sununu raised little
Sununu said he made no attempt to raise money for a 2022 reelection campaign while focused on battling COVID-19 and until recently, trying to decide whether to run for the U.S. Senate.
Since last November, Sununu’s PAC has raised $61,400, including just under $35,000 since last June.
He ended the 2020 campaign with a big surplus of $369,000 but spent most of that and has $68,408 on hand.
As in past campaigns, Sununu spent significantly after the election on staff bonuses and other consultant work.
He repaid a $15,000 loan he made to himself and since June has reimbursed himself for another $10,072 in expenses.
If the past is predictive, Sununu won’t set campaign finance records in 2022, but he’ll have more than enough to be competitive running for a fourth term.
Dems got money
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, was the only one to challenge Morse on the financial front. She has raised nearly $140,000 since June alone and has $165,300 in the bank.
The Clarks gave Warmington $14,000, Michael O’Connell of Rochester chipped in $10,000, and the PMC Medical Group of Somersworth contributed $7,000.
Warmington has built an impressive base of smaller donors all over the state, leading many Democrats to believe she’d been a serious challenger to Sununu.
Likewise, Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, turned heads by raising about $88,000 since June. He has roughly $217,000 on hand.
Dr. Sherman’s report confirmed he has many friends in the medical community across the country, who likely would chip in if he ran for governor.