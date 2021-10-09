THE REPUBLICAN SPECIAL election primary for a seat in the New Hampshire House is heating up in Derry, where a campaign finance complaint has been filed against town councilor and GOP hopeful Neal Wetherbee.
On Oct. 19, voters will choose from among former Derry Republican Town Committee Chair Jodi Nelson, ex-state Rep. Thomas Cardon and Wetherbee to replace Rep. Anne Copp, who resigned her seat after moving out of town.
The winner faces Democrat Mary Eisner on Dec. 7.
In the complaint, Rep. Peter Torosian, R-Atkinson, alleges Wetherbee’s campaign has engaged in illegal collusion with James Morgan, who is chairman of Derry Conservative Taxpayers.
The Derry taxpayers group registered as a committee to support both Wetherbee and Cardon and to oppose Nelson, but it has yet to report any activity.
Wetherbee’s fiscal agent was Paul Freitas. In his complaint, Torosian said Freitas and Morgan are married.
Wetherbee’s campaign reported Morgan gave a $1,000 “in-kind” contribution to Wetherbee. Morgan’s Facebook page states he has put up campaign signs for Wetherbee at locations around town.
State election law prohibits any independent expenditure from being made with the advance knowledge of any candidate or candidate committee.
“Election integrity is critically important to the public’s trust in our electoral process, and the voters of Derry deserve an election that is clean and free of any possible violations of state law,” said Torosian, a member of the House Election Laws Committee.
Morgan, a former finance chairman of the Republican State Committee, said the complaint was without merit.
“The Derry Conservative Taxpayers hasn’t done anything, nor does it have any plans to do anything for the Wetherbee campaign,” Morgan said. “My in-kind contribution to the Wetherbee campaign was within the limits of state election laws, so this complaint is a big fat nothing.”
Morgan said the Derry taxpayers group next week will sponsor a newspaper ad in support of Cardon’s campaign.
Wetherbee was registered as an independent until he changed his party affiliation to Republican a short time before the opening of the filing period for this seat.
According to published accounts, Wetherbee backed Democrat Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign in 2020. In 2016, he contributed to the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders.
Meanwhile, Nelson has financial support from many prominent Republicans, including Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem ($500), Executive Councilor Janet Stevens of Rye ($200), Sen. Regina Birdsell of Hampstead ($500), Sen. John Reagan of Deerfield ($200), Sen. Ruth Ward of Stoddard ($100), Rockingham County Sheriff Charles Massahos ($200) and Derry Rep. Erica Layon ($500).
Cardon, who previously represented the town in the House, and finished 11th in the 2020 GOP primary for one of 10 seats in Derry.
Rep positive for COVID
Rep. Nicole Klein Knight, D-Manchester, said at the end of last week she had tested positive for COVID-19 and blamed lax attention at the State House for her illness.
“I’m positive for COVID. Most due to the fact the @NHSpeaker allowed sick members to participate unmasked and come into contact and furthermore did not notify me, I since infected my entire family. If there is any legal action I can take I would appreciate help,” Klein Knight posted on social media.
Klein Knight claimed she was exposed in committee to a House Republican member who tested positive for the virus.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, for weeks has said that though masks are not required at the State House, he “strongly urged” lawmakers to wear one.
“Please continue to help us maintain a risk-mitigated and healthy working environment by staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness. This is our first line of defense,” Packard said last week.
Last month, Klein Knight finished third in the running for one of two nominations for Manchester alderman in Ward 4.
“We’ve reached out to Rep. Klein Knight as part of our contact tracing process,” Packard’s office said in a statement Friday. “There have been no known cases involving attendees at any meeting at the Legislative Office Building.”
Packard re bad behavior
Packard issued another advisory to lawmakers about civil discourse last Thursday, the day after he accepted the resignation of Rep. Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, as chairman of the Joint Legislative Fiscal and House Finance Committees for sharing conspiracy-laden information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Generations of legislators before us were able to act in a dignified and professional manner even in times of great controversy,” Packard wrote. “We, as they did, have the great honor and opportunity to use our platform and lead by example. Modeling civility and decency is more important than ever.”
Later he added, “Please, at all times, regardless of our differences, be respectful of each other, and be respectful of our hardworking and dedicated staff.” He urged anyone who sees “mistreatment” of anyone in the State House to report it to the speaker’s office.
State Democratic leaders continue to press for the 17-term Weyler to resign his seat for his conduct.
Sununu on road again
Gov. Chris Sununu has insisted his growing schedule of out-of-state travel doesn’t mean he has decided to run for the U.S. Senate against Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., in 2022.
On Thursday, Sununu said he will attend the Nov. 5-7 meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.
Headliners for the event already included many potential 2024 presidential candidates, including ex-Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
On Oct. 20, Sununu keynotes a fundraiser for former Maine Gov. Paul LePage in Kennebunkport. LePage is opposing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ bid for a second term in 2022.
Sununu says he’s “getting a lot of invitations” to speak to national groups.
“People ask me if I’m running for Senate at these events. As much as you guys asked me here, I just tell them that I really, really haven’t made that decision yet. There’s nothing political there other than just trying to help good organizations or good candidates and in their races or whatever it is,” Sununu told Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley panned Sununu’s travel just as the GOP did when then-Gov. Hassan traveled out of state to Democratic events in New York and Washington, D.C. in 2015 prior to announcing her own Senate campaign.
“Sununu is clearly more focused on jet setting around the country to meet with national Republican donors than doing what’s necessary to get New Hampshire through the next wave of this pandemic,” Buckley said.
Anti-vax protests ramp up
The Executive Council’s next scheduled meeting is this Wednesday at the Police Standards and Training Council auditorium in Concord.
The council confirmed this location late last Friday afternoon which had earlier been billed as Sununu’s meeting held “on the road.”
All that changed, however, and Sununu had to find a more secure, Concord-based site after vaccine mandate protesters led to canceling the last council meeting Sept. 29 at Saint Anselm College.
Protests against the Biden vaccine mandate continued with a rally in Concord on Oct. 2 and a train of motorists honking outside Sununu’s Newfields home the next day.
House GOP slams Biden
House Speaker Packard and Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, both took aim at a provision in Biden’s “Build Back Better” Act that would require all financial institutions to report any transactions of $600 or more to the Internal Revenue Service.
“In the Granite State, we don’t ask how our citizens spend their hard-earned money and neither should the IRS. Instead of focusing on sustainable solutions to fixing the crisis at the border, soaring inflation, or getting people back to work, the president would rather focus on obtaining complete control through financial mandates,” Packard said in a statement.
Osborne called on the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation to condemn this provision in the bill.
“The Biden Administration and his blind followers in DC are working extremely hard and quickly to dismantle all aspects of freedom and privacy of American citizens,” Osborne posted on social media.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said he has heard complaints from some state financial executives about the provision and had concerns about it. Spokespersons for Hassan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Annie Kuster all said negotiations continue over what will be included in the final measure expected to come up for debate on Capitol Hill this December.
Sununu shoutout to contender
Although it wasn’t a full-fledged endorsement, Sununu gave a gushing welcome to beer company co-founder Jeff Cozzens of Lyman, who announced his GOP bid for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
“No one in New Hampshire I would rather have a beer with than my friend, Jeff Cozzens. Jeff is the real deal — authentic, hardworking, a community leader. Democracy is better when good people step up to run for office.”
Cozzens is the fourth to declare he’s in this race to try to unseat the five-term Kuster.
Former Hillsborough County Treasurer and 2018 congressional candidate Robert Burns of Bedford is in, along with Rep. Jeff Greeson of Wentworth and disabled vet Dean Poirier of Concord.
Big Morse fundraiser
GOP partisans will be watching how well Morse does at an upcoming fundraiser. The Senate boss continues to explore a run for governor if Sununu moves on in 2022.
Morse returns to the Atkinson County Club for this Oct. 28 event, where tickets go for $250 and sponsorships run as high as $5,000.
Political observers see Morse’s fundraising prowess as critical if he’s to win a primary that could include former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, as well as Education Commissioner and 2016 gubernatorial hopeful Frank Edelblut.
State campaign finance laws would permit Morse to transfer most, if not all, the money given to his State Senate election account to a political action committee that supports his run for governor.New Huff Brown spokesperson
Nina McLaughlin will serve as campaign spokeswoman for Gail Huff Brown’s bid for the 1st Congressional District seat.
During the 2020 campaign cycle, she did communications in New England and elsewhere for the Republican National Committee.
Six contenders are vying for the right to try to unseat Pappas in 2022. Last week Karoline Leavitt, former Trump White House aide, got Cruz’s endorsement.
Matt Mowers has the support of four state senators and several House GOP members and the field includes State Rep. Timothy Baxter, R-Seabrook.
GOP insiders believe this field could get larger depending on what the 1st District looks like once Republican legislative leaders propose plans for redistricting the state’s two seats in the U.S. House.
Other hopefuls with their own financial resources are poised to join this race should the 1st District be made even more GOP-leaning than it is now. .