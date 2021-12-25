IT’S TOO EARLY to pop any champagne corks, but the numbers of daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Hampshire have dipped recently.
Over the past two weeks, daily cases went down 5%, while over the same period they went up 48% in Maine and 22% in Massachusetts.
Vermont had a 16% decline in cases, while Connecticut (up 59%) and Rhode Island (up 40%) soared.
Only a few weeks ago, New Hampshire led the nation in new cases per capita.
“Over the past couple weeks, we seem to have kind of hit a bit of a plateau. We still may see a spike after the holidays — I suspect that we will — but it’s nice to know that we’re not skyrocketing on that asymptotic pace that we were at just about a month ago,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.
The state’s strategy to open up more bed capacity in hospitals led to 40 being transferred to long-term settings, which cut the hospitalization rate slightly last week.
“Our hospitalization was tough but it is not at the top in the country,” said Sununu who continues to push for more federal teams of health care experts to help hospitals deal with a burnt-out work force.
Compiling vax data
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said she was meeting with hospital executives and health care ethics experts to determine whether the state will be able, for the first time, to identify the extent of unvaccinated patients hospitalized with COVID-19 here.
Many individual hospital CEOs recently ended months of their own silence to disclose their levels of unvaccinated patients. Anecdotally, those numbers run just over 55% to more than 90% who weren’t fully vaccinated.
Shibinette said compiling a statewide report poses challenges, such as making sure the stats aren’t specific enough to effectively identify any patient, which would violate federal privacy laws.
“If you have a 20- or 25-bed hospital and you have one pediatric case in that hospital, in a small, rural area, you’re going to be able to constructively identify,” Shibinette said.
CEOs wait on mandatesThe legal landscape on COVID-19 mandates affecting businesses is a muddled mess.
New Hampshire joined two lawsuits challenging them for large employers and health care workers.
A third Biden mandate that’s on hold would affect federal contractors.
As 2022 approaches, all potentially impacted private and public employers are sweating out the outcome of lawsuits against all three.
Sununu predicted the Supreme Court would agree to review the one now scheduled to go forward by Jan. 10 that affects all companies with at least 100 employees.
The mandate for health care workers is on hold in New Hampshire and half the states, while it’s set to go forward in the rest of the country.
“They do tabletop exercises. It sounds good on paper, but they really don’t have any connection to what it’s doing to a lot of these business owners,” Sununu said of the White House vaccine mandate strategy, calling it “massively confusing.”
Sununu said he won’t advise CEOs what to do, but most told him they would wait for the legal dust to settle.
“As you know, I don’t believe in government-driven mandates on vaccine, but clarity and certainty is way more important, one way or the other, to these businesses than anything, because they don’t want to run the risk of getting fined and penalized,” Sununu said.
FITN ‘price of admission’
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley and allies find themselves scrambling to preserve one of the most valuable benefits of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status.
That’s the price of admission for presidential candidates.
We speak of the cost for a candidate to purchase the party’s extensive voter file, which includes registered Democratic voters and their voting history going back several elections.
In 2016, the cost Dems charged for the entire package crested at $100,000.
In a crowded primary field, that’s a seven-figure revenue stream for New Hampshire and the other early voting states that sell their own files, including Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada.
New Democratic National Chairman Jaime Harrison said he wants to create a basic voter file product all candidates can purchase for much less through the DNC.
“This agreement was developed to work for all the states over many cycles, and achieves our goal of keeping data in the system for the benefit of all candidates,” Harrison said in a statement.
Politico reported last week up to 40 state party chairs are expected to sign onto a petition supporting Harrison’s plan.
At a recent DNC meeting in South Carolina, Buckley tried to salvage a counter-proposal to prevent candidates from getting any more than the “basic” voter file from the DNC or any other third parties.
This would permit Dems here to keep charging some premium for candidates to get all of its voter file records.
GOP targets lawyer
Conservatives on Capitol Hill last week were taking aim at New Hampshire lawyer Margaret “Maggie” Goodlander, who serves as counsel to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on antitrust and international issues.
Goodlander is married to Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called on Goodlander to formally step away from the Justice Department’s investigation of the now-discredited Trump-Russia probe, which has looked into actions her husband took in this controversy.
Garland oversees Special Counsel John Durham’s inquiry, which is soon to be wrapped up, and Sullivan’s name came up in Durham’s indictment of a cybersecurity lawyer who had worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
Though there’s no indication Sullivan was a target of Durham’s probe, he was a foreign policy adviser to the Clinton’s 2016 campaign
A Justice Department spokesperson said Goodlander has played no part in the matter, but there’s been no indication she formally recused herself. The White House has declined to comment.
Goodlander clerked for Garland when he was a federal appeals court judge.
She’s the daughter of former, U.S. assistant Secretary of State Betty Tamposi.
AG adds to integrity
Attorney General John Formella has hired a retired Nashua Police Department executive to serve as a criminal investigator in his public integrity unit.
The two-year state budget beefed up this unit after the Legislature passed police reform legislation directing the AG’s Office of Public Integrity to investigate all allegations of criminal misconduct by police.
Daniel Mederos served for 21 years for the Nashua department, retiring recently as commander of the agency’s services bureau.
He will earn $69,000 a year.
Judge to retire
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling of Manchester announced she would take early retirement and step down from the bench next April 6, a month after she turns 65.
Judges in New Hampshire must retire at age 70, but the law permits them to qualify for the maximum pension, 75% of their final annual salary, if they have served at least 10 years and reached the age of 65.
“I look forward to many more years in service to my community, in a more relaxed setting than a courtroom!” Wageling wrote in the letter announcing her plans.
Before joining the court in 2009, Wageling was Hillsborough County attorney and a state prosecutor in the AG’s office.
During this upcoming election year, Sununu said he fully expects he’ll have other appointments to fill.
“There could be a few each on both the superior and circuit courts,” Sununu said last week.
Like Wageling, two Superior Court justices are over 65 and could retire next year — Brian Tucker of Hopkinton and Peter Bronstein of Berlin.
Two circuit court judges reach the mandatory age of 70 next year — David LeFrancois of Derry and Barbara Maloney of Auburn. Maloney does not sit on the bench full-time but serves on an as-needed basis.
Parole board appointment
The Executive Council confirmed Eric Kulberg of Portsmouth to a five-year term on the Adult Parole Board, replacing former House Speaker Donna Sytek of Salem.
After retiring from the Legislature, Sytek played a variety of public service roles, including a stint on the Legislative Ethics Committee. While chairing the parole board, Sytek was instrumental in convincing lawmakers to boost staff and technology resources for this agency after a critical performance audit.
Last year, Sununu named Jennifer Sargent of Hanover to replace Sytek as chairman of the board.
When the council met in Salem last summer, it presented a proclamation to Sytek honoring her for lifetime of dedication to New Hampshire.
Law enforcement leaders will recognize Kulberg as the former University of New Hampshire police detective who was one of four area police detectives shot and seriously hurt in the 2012 response to a home in Greenland where local Police Chief Michael Maloney was fatally wounded.
Kulberg had been serving on the state’s anti-drug task force at the time of the incident.
He currently serves as a professor and department head at Great Bay Community College.
Sununu picks PUC fill-in
As expected, Sununu has nominated a special member to serve on the Public Utilities Commissioner on cases as needed to fill in for new Commissioner Carleton Simpson.
Simpson joined the PUC after being regulatory counsel for Unitil. Given his past involvement, he can’t take part in some of the recent matters involving the utility, including the raging controversy over the commission’s order to cut spending on energy efficiency projects for the next few years.
The other two commissioners, Chairman Daniel Goldner and Pradip K. Chattopadhyah, recommended and Sununu chose to nominate F. Anne Ross of New Durham, who had served for years as the state’s consumer advocate and also general counsel with the PUC.
She recently has been working as a part-time lawyer advising the commission.
DES lifer saluted
One appointment likely to sail through the council is the next director of the water division in the Department of Environmental Services.
Under state law, DES Commissioner Robert Scott gets to make that recommendation. He will go with Rene Pelletier of Wolfeboro, who has been acting director for the past few years.
Pelletier has been with the agency for 48 years and predates DES itself, working 14 years for the predecessor Water Supply and Pollution Control Commission.
He started on the low end of the pecking order, as a sanitarian running a regional, septic inspections office in Gilford.
Councilors for decades remember his acumen while he mandated council approval for alteration of dock permits along the state’s major lakes.
Pelletier always brought levity and a level head to a topic that could get very emotional for lakefront abutters and preservationists.
Once confirmed, he would hold the $119,000-a-year post for a term that runs through next May, capping a career of achievement.