THE ONGOING BATTLE over congressional redistricting moves from the State House this week to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
On Wednesday at 1 p.m., the justices will hear oral arguments in the lawsuit of former House Speaker Terie Norelli, a Portsmouth Democrat who has called on the high court to redraw the maps if the Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu can’t get together on a compromise.
Meantime, the New Hampshire House of Representatives on Wednesday or Thursday will debate the controversial new map from its Special Committee on Redistricting that puts the state’s two U.S. House members in one district and moves many challengers out of the district they have been running in for months (SB 200).
“The current map has produced the same party outcome 90% of the time and does not represent the diverse political views of the state,” said Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, architect of the latest plan.
House Democrats countered with their own proposal, which moves only Hampstead from the 1st to the 2nd Congressional District.
“Unlike the majority proposal, the minority amendment would ensure that every announced candidate for New Hampshire’s U.S. congressional districts will continue to reside within the districts in which they announced their candidacy and in which they have been campaigning,” said Rep. Paul Bergeron, D-Nashua.
If past is prologue, the GOP-led House will pass the proposal, Sununu will say he will veto it and we’re back to the drawing board.
Missouri is the only other state in the country that has yet to approve a congressional redistricting map.
Many state congressional plans have been challenged in court. A New York appeals court last week threw out that state’s plan because it leaned too much in favor of Democrats.
Campaign shakeup
1st Congressional District Republican candidate Timothy Baxter said he has jettisoned a campaign consultant and libertarian political commentator who was accused of drugging and raping a woman in 2013.
The University of Pittsburgh Police Department announced last week that Cliff Maloney Jr., 30, faced charges of raping a “substantially impaired” and “unconscious” woman at the UPitt-Johnstown campus.
According to police, Maloney said he “thought we both had fun,” and “from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry.”
Maloney is an alumnus of the school.
“Mr. Maloney was doing some project work for the campaign, but in light of the recent reports, he is no longer with us,” said Baxter, a Republican House member from Seabrook.
Maloney’s lawyer, Peter Kratsa, told news outlets in Pittsburgh that his client will beat the charges.
“Mr. Maloney denies these historical allegations. They are false. Of course, under our justice system he is presumed innocent. We look forward to establishing a vigorous defense before a jury of his peers,” Krasta said in a statement.
Hennessey IDs successor
Retiring State Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, wasted no time in endorsing Littleton Select Board member Carrie Gendreau to replace her in Senate District 1.
“I have known Carrie for 15 years and we’ve worked very closely together on the revitalization of Littleton and other community needs,” Hennessey said in a statement.
“I know that Carrie is the best candidate for the job and I am very excited to endorse her for the seat. She and I have the same vision for the future and commitment to do all we can to better the community.”
There will be a primary contest for the seat. Three-term State Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, has told colleagues that he will get into the race as well.
Merner serves on the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee and is a strong supporter in the past of Right-to-Work legislation.
Speculation continues that former GOP congressional candidate Jeff Cozzens of Littleton could decide to jump into the fray.
Primary for Morse’s seat
When Senate President Chuck Morse announced he was seeking the U.S. Senate nomination, State Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, quickly jumped into the race to replace him.
Morse’s Senate District 22 is one of the most Republican in the state, so the winner of the GOP primary is nearly a lock to win in November.
State Rep. Peter Torosian, R-Atkinson, soon will make official his own plans to seek the GOP nomination for the seat.
Torosian, in his third term, serves on the House Election Laws Committee and is popular among the conservative caucuses in the House.
Taking a pass on Gunstock
The State House got drawn into the imbroglio at the Gunstock Area Commission that has seen three of its five members replaced in the past six months.
Many conservative House members in the Belknap County delegation who backed the changes on the commission have been trying without success to curb the financial independence of the body, which manages the Gunstock ski resort.
State Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, and Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, have come out against the power grab, attempting to convince a Senate committee to endorse their plan to have the commission elected by the voters.
Currently, the House county delegation picks the commission.
The Senate Commerce Committee decided on a safe middle ground, endorsing an amendment that would add two non-voting members to the group — the state commissioner of business and economic affairs and the Belknap County administrator. The Senate votes on the plan Thursday.
Hostage-taking time
With less than a month left in the 2022 session, it’s time again for the annual rite of anxious lawmakers trying desperately to keep alive bills in danger of going down the drain.
The House Municipal and County Government Committee took the most aggressive act right out of the gate, tacking on three unrelated bills to one on affordable housing (SB 400) that Sununu has spent two years lobbying for.
The panel voted, 10-8, to adding the trio of bills dealing with public health officers (HB 1268 and HB 1272) and local school district budget caps (HB 1393), all of which have already died or been shipped off to study in the Senate.
“We are deeply regretful that a bill which had a great deal of public support and which was intended to address our housing crisis, something that we know is an enormous problem for the citizens and businesses of New Hampshire, has been so amended as to render it insupportable,” said Rep. Ivy Vann, D-Peterborough.
Another seat draws crowd
The decision by state Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury, to call it a State House career is attracting plenty of interest in the District 7 seat.
State Rep. Lang is a likely contender. The chairman of the House Fish and Game Committee has built an impressive resume, which includes serving on Sununu’s business reopening task force during COVID.
Former Sen. Dan Innis confirmed he’s in as well, having moved from New Castle, where he had represented the Senate for two years, to Bradford in the heart of the “new” District 7.
Many colleagues also are urging ex-Sen. and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Ned Gordon, R-Bristol, to get in as well.
Ivermectin backers win big
It hasn’t hit pay dirt yet, but legislation to make it easy for residents to get the controversial drug ivermectin scored a huge victory last week with the support of the Senate Health Care Committee.
The Senate votes this week on a compromise (HB 1022) to permit the drug to be given without a prescription for two years while a commission studies whether to extend it.
I had speculated it was likely the Senate was going to push the bill aside since it is approving off-label legislation that will allow pharmacists to prescribe ivermectin (HB 1466).
Sponsoring Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, and allies refused to take a consolation prize, and Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, admitted he heard from a bevy of medical doctors who endorsed the idea.
We broke the story about ex-State Rep. J.R. Hoell, R-Dunbarton, when state officials filed charges against him for giving his entire family the drug.
Ultimately, a circuit court judge dismissed the petition sought by the Division of Children Youth and Families against Hoell.
“As a person who spent four months in and out of court regarding ivermectin use, this change by the Senate is going to be great for the citizens,” Hoell said.
State Sen. and Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman of Rye doesn’t share that view. He will fight its passage this week.
“If this bill gets through the Senate, Gov. Sununu has to veto it,” Sherman declared. “This could actually make the citizens of New Hampshire less safe.”
A good week for Sherman
Sherman has a steep uphill climb in his quest for the corner office, but at least he won’t have to face a self-financed primary opponent.
Gary Hirshberg, co-founder of Stonyfield Yogurt of Concord, said last week he will not be running for governor.
Despite all the hot-take speculation, this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.
Hirshberg remains very involved in political campaigns and has been an essential fundraiser for many Democratic candidates and officeholders.
But he’s run for nothing, despite previous speculation that he would run for governor (twice) and U.S. Senate (once).
The good news for Sherman is Hirshberg is out.
The bad news is he now has to try to get media attention during the summer while contested primaries are going on for Congress and the U.S. Senate.
Keep in mind, the 2022 general election campaign will be only seven weeks long, rather than the typical eight.
A possible bright side: In the Morning Consult Poll of governors last week, Sununu ranked No. 6, a dip from the past.
In the poll, 63% were favorable toward Sununu, compared to 32% who disapproved of him.
In the first quarter of 2021, the same survey had Sununu at 71%-22%.
He has recovered slightly from a 60%-37% split in the fourth quarter last year, when the omicron variant was surging.
Lobbyist moving on
Former Manchester Alderman and Democratic activist Garth Corriveau is taking off his orange lobbyist badge and returning to the regular practice of law.
Corriveau is leaving the Concord-based Bianco law firm and joining the group led by ex-House Democratic Leader Jim Craig in his hometown.
One of Corriveau’s top issues for the past several years has been creating a dental benefit for those on Medicaid. Legislation on that subject (HB 103) is nearing the finish line in both the House and Senate.
“It’s nice to go out on a big win. This is such an important issue and it’s satisfying knowing that it’s going to come to pass,” Corriveau said.
Working up confidence
The New Hampshire Commission on Voter Confidence will have its first meeting at the State Archives Building Monday afternoon.
Ex-state Sen. and Rep. Jim Splaine of Portsmouth, a member of the eight-person group, is looking forward to the public listening sessions. “There seems to be a real hunger for the public to speak their minds about this,” Splaine said.
Balsams back in the game
The House Finance Committee endorsed, 19-2, a bid by North Country legislators and county officials to find $4.1 million to upgrade a connector road critical to the redevelopment of the Balsams Grand Hotel resort.
They’ve agreed to add it to a Senate-passed spending bill that includes $67 million for local bridge and highway improvement work (SB 401). The plan still faces several hurdles, but it still has some life.