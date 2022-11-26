THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL refused to rubber-stamp Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of Assistant Commissioner Lori Weaver of Concord to serve as acting commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Sununu made the nomination at last Tuesday’s meeting and wanted it ratified at the same time.
HHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette is leaving state government Dec. 16.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said it was too important a pick, even if temporary, to go forward without giving the opportunity for public comment.
“I think we should either allow for the two weeks to pass so we can hear public comment or schedule a public hearing on the matter,” Warmington said.
Attorney General John Formella said the HHS commissioner role is unique in that the No. 2 person does not have the authority to act on the commissioner’s behalf.
Someone has to be named acting or permanent commissioner for the agency to function, he said.
Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, agreed with Warmington.
“I am not comfortable moving forward on this. The process here is flawed,” Wheeler said. “It is no reflection on the nominee’s ability to do the job. I can’t vote for this at this time.”
Sununu pointed out he did this the last time, when he named then HHS CFO Kerrin Rounds as acting commissioner until he had picked Shibinette as the permanent replacement.
“I am asking for a confirmation today. If you want to table it today, that is your choice,” Sununu said.
If approved as expected, Weaver will serve as acting commissioner until Feb. 1, 2024, or when the council confirms a permanent replacement for Shibinette, whichever comes first.
In this acting role, Weaver would be paid $147,000 a year.
The council scheduled a hearing on Weaver’s nomination for Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Executive Council chambers.
Warmington said the council can confirm Weaver at its next meeting on Dec. 7, well before Shibinette’s last day on the job.
Sununu said the permanent search for a new commissioner continues and that a committee helped narrow the field down to a small pool of candidates.
State budget kickoff this week
The process for crafting the next two-year state budget reaches a key marker Monday when Sununu opens three days of hearings on all spending requests from state agencies.
Department heads have submitted more than 4,400 pages of detail that will get summarized over three days of hearings that conclude Wednesday.
Count on Sununu to say at the outset the state cannot afford to grant all the requests.
State law requires agency heads to present spending increases necessary to keep services at their current levels.
They can also submit “change” requests to accomplish other purposes.
Once these hearings conclude, the process goes back behind closed doors until Sununu presents his own fiscal 2024-2025 recommendations to the Legislature in an address expected in February.
State Senate recount not popular
After performing recounts of 28 races for seats in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, the one state Senate recount was less popular.
Republican Lou Gargiulo of Hampton Falls lost by more than 3,600 votes to state Rep. Debra Altschiller of Stratham for the District 24 Senate seat that Democrat Dr. Tom Sherman of Rye left to run for governor.
Since it’s not close enough, Gargiulo will pay for the cost of the recount.
The unpopular part came Wednesday when Gargiulo’s team challenged every single absentee ballot cast, whether it be a vote for Gargiulo, Altschiller or nobody at all in that race.
Dan Richard, a conservative activist, said Gargiulo authorized him to challenge the ballots on the grounds that none of them have the attending affidavit someone must fill out to cast an absentee ballot.
“None of these are valid,” said Richard, who has filed a constitutional lawsuit against the state’s use of electronic ballot counting machines and other ballot practices.
State election officials point out the absentee affidavits are routinely separated once the absentee ballots are taken out of their envelopes.
Secretary of State David Scanlan had to bring state staff and volunteers back Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday in hopes of completing this recount.
In the first 10 House recounts, three changed, two flipping from a GOP winner to a Democrat and a third going from a one-vote Republican win to a tie.
Those three races and others go before the Ballot Law Commission Monday.
The last 18 House recounts all confirmed the original winner.
The final recount is set for Tuesday in the race for register of deeds in Hillsborough County. Incumbent Mary Ann Crowell, a Brookline Democrat, edged Republican nominee Dennis Hogan by 62 votes, 81,450 to 81,388.
Hogan is a former three-term county attorney.
Human Rights Commission gets new management tool
State law requires the Human Rights Commission to conclude its process within two years of receiving a complaint.
A lack of staff and state support caused a backlog of cases several years ago and prevented the state from meeting this mandate.
Executive Director Ahni Malachi said with more staff and a new internal system the agency was able to close 50 more cases in 2022 than the year before and is working on that backlog.
The Executive Council last week approved using $42,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to develop a case management system.
At present, all agency files are on paper and staff have to be physically in the office to conduct business.
This new system will allow the staff to do more work remotely, she said.
New 911 hub is in the works
The state will use $13 million in ARPA grants to build a new 911 call center in Laconia.
The state operates two centers 26 miles apart, one in Concord and the other in Laconia on the former Laconia State School property.
Final negotiations are in the works with a single bidder to purchase the Laconia state school parcel.
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said a purchase and sale agreement regarding the former state school property might be ready for the Executive Council to act on at a meeting next month.
This new center will house all partners that are at the current call center, which include Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid, Quinn said.
Forensic hospital over budget
Inflation has caused another state contract to come in quite a lot over budget.
The Legislature set aside $38.8 million to build a new forensic hospital on the grounds of the New Hampshire Hospital campus in Concord.
The total cost to do that work has come in at $48.99 million.
The Department of Health and Human Services saved $5.2 million by modifying design and making other changes to the project.
“Further cost reductions to the design would either reduce the maximum census of the facility, increase operating costs, or compromise the safety of the facility,” Shibinette advised in a recent update.
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee and council have both endorsed closing the remaining gap by using $5 million in ARPA money that had been earmarked for building improvements at the so-called “C&D units” at New Hampshire Hospital.
The New Hampshire Hospital project is “shovel ready” and ready to go should another source of financial support be found for it, Shibinette said.
Once built, this new forensic hospital will house those who are civilly committed.
Currently they are housed in a secure psychiatric unit at the New Hampshire State Prison.
The forensic hospital will provide treatment that is more appropriate and should qualify the state to receive more federal Medicaid reimbursement for their care.
Bonus Medicaid soon to end
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress made all states eligible for additional Medicaid money.
New Hampshire got 6.2% more that has qualified the state for about $200 million more a year in additional aid.
The current schedule has that additional money ending Jan. 13 unless the Biden administration grants yet another extension.
Jasper faces his own hearing
Sununu’s decision to grant another four-year term to Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper of Hudson also faces a public hearing.
The council scheduled this one for Thursday to start at 12:45 p.m. in council chambers.
Number two at DES gets the nod
Environmental Services Commissioner Robert Scott recommended and Sununu has nominated Assistant Commissioner Mark Sanborn of Laconia to a full four-year term.
Sununu put Sanborn into this spot in August 2021 after having served in various state government roles including as an energy adviser to the governor.
Sanborn worked for about a year in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Trump administration and also had stints with the state and federal Departments of Transportation.
Sheehan makes parting picks
Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan of Nashua had an emotional final meeting with the council.
Sheehan teared up just a bit as she thanked the governor and council for their support during her seven-year tenure at the top.
“Now, I told you not to get emotional because you’re going down to Washington and there will be plenty of time to get emotional down there,” Sununu said.
Sheehan is leaving to head up the Transportation Research Board for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in D.C.
“This is a great job where she’ll do great work and be of continued assistance to New Hampshire,” Sununu said.
At Sheehan’s last meeting, Sununu nominated for promotion two members of DOT’s team, Danielle Candonnet of Manchester as director of finance and Alexis Martin of Hooksett as the director of policy and administration.
Last Tuesday, the council held a hearing on the governor’s choice of Assistant Commissioner Bill Cass to succeed Sheehan as commissioner.
Quinn picks Guard veteran for homeland post
Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn has recommended Brian Fernandes of Weare to be the next assistant director of homeland security and emergency management.
Fernandes would replace Grant Nichols of Dover, who resigned.
For 21 years, Fernandes has served in the Army and Army National Guard and most recently as the director of emergency management operations for the New Hampshire National Guard.
Quinn said Fernandes in his Guard role supported the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and he worked within the state’s Emergency Operations Center during that time.
In this state position, Fernandes would be paid $100,300 a year.