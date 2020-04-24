BE CAREFUL what you wish for.
That’s what lawyers for Democratic legislative leaders probably are thinking since Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson threw out their lawsuit challenging Gov. Chris Sununu’s right to spend federal COVID-19 grant money without their permission.
Anderson ruled the lawmakers did not have standing to bring the suit — either as legislative leaders or as state taxpayers.
Ten years ago, this decision would have been unlikely and the suit would have gone forward.
The 1980s and 1990s were replete with cases in which lawmakers were recognized as proper parties to bring suit.
Here’s the what-you-wish-for part:
In 2013, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and its supporters challenged the constitutionality of education tax credits that businesses received for donations to organizations that paid for tuition at private or alternative public schools.
Former House Speaker Bill O’Brien pushed through the tax credit during his tenure, when Republicans held a 3-1 majority in the Legislature.
Then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Linda Dalianis wrote a unanimous ruling in 2014 that raised the bar for anyone to have standing to sue in such cases by requiring they have a “personal, concrete interest.”
Former state Board of Education member Bill Duncan was the lead plaintiff in Duncan vs. State. Anderson cited the ruling in his decision.
Once Solicitor General Dan Will challenged their right to sue, the Democratic legislators’ lawyers smelled trouble. That’s why they amended the lawsuit to claim standing as state taxpayers and not simply as legislative leaders.
They lost on both counts.
Push on against biz tax
It’s too early to know whether state revenues will be so bad as of June 30 that an automatic increase in business taxes will go into effect.
Through nine months before the pandemic, tax revenues were right on target.
That’s good, but not good enough to prompt a scheduled business tax cut next year.
The two-year state budget requires that revenues be 6% over forecast for a third tax cut.
Business owners will be watching closely. The other part of the budget not only would forgo the third cut, but would actually trigger an increase in business taxes if all revenues are 6%, or $157 million, below plan.
Late last week, Sununu urged the Legislature to change the state budget language to prevent any business tax hike.
Late last Friday, House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, R-Penacook, and Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, responded with a statement that was hardly supportive of Sununu’s position.
“Any discussion about business tax triggers, Governor Sununu’s budget compromise, is premature. We simply do not have the data to have an informed conversation and we won’t for months because businesses were rightly granted an extension on their tax payments,” they said.
“At the same time the governor is proposing cutting business taxes — again — he’s suggesting we cut hundreds of millions of dollars from critical programs Granite Staters rely on, like mental health services and substance use disorder treatment. Once again, he’s prioritizing big business over the people of New Hampshire.
“The Legislature is focused on addressing the urgent crises businesses are facing right now, including payroll and pending property tax payments. There is plenty of time moving forward to analyze how the economic downturn impacts revenues, our state budget, and businesses’ bottom lines. We should all agree, however, that it is imperative that property taxpayers, including small businesses, do not bear the burden of the cost of the COVID-19 crisis.”
As of last Thursday, the April picture was ugly, with revenues for the month almost $91 million below plan.
Business taxes were $59 million short, room and meals taxes were $12.7 million under, and interest and dividend taxes were $19 million shy.
To be sure, some money will come in at the end of April to improve things.
Also worth noting is that Sununu signed an executive order allowing anyone who owes quarterly business and interest tax payments to pay by July 15 rather than the usual April 15 deadline. That also could suggest things are better than they look.
Still, it’s ugly.
House begins remote work
It’s hardly business as usual, but for the first time since the pandemic began, a House committee will meet Thursday to work on bills.
House Speaker Shurtleff announced the House Finance Committee will be the guinea pig for a Zoom Webinar the House recently purchased.
The committee has three relatively non-controversial bills on the agenda to start.
Let’s hope its anti-viral software prevents the Zoombombing that has disrupted many video conference calls.
All requests for amendments to bills must be made to the askOLS@leg.state.nh.us email address at least 72 hours before Thursday’s meeting, Shurtleff said.
“I, like all of you, want to make sure we can continue to do the work we were elected to do in a way that ensures everyone’s safety, and we feel like we have finally landed on a solution,” Shurtleff said.
If the trial run goes well this week, Shurtleff said it will be expanded to other policy committees.
How to reopen eateries
Tom Boucher, owner of Great New Hampshire restaurants, made a big impression last week when he urged policymakers not to reopen restaurants at only half-capacity.
Boucher argued restaurants would lose more money that way than they do now if they are closed completely or open only for curbside and/or delivery.
We heard from several owners with other views.
Some said it would be essential to reopen restaurants gradually to encourage customers to return and feel safe about the experience.
“It’s ridiculous to suggest we sit back, continue to take money from the government with the expectation that we will reopen to a healthy economy and good business. That certainly won’t help our businesses,” said Patrick Cain, who has Mr. Mac’s macaroni & cheese restaurants in Manchester, Portsmouth and two towns in Massachusetts.
Cain said he planned to submit suggested guidelines for opening at 50% for the first 30 days, 75% for the next 60 days and possibly full capacity after three months.
He proposed a rigid protocol of hygiene staff must follow to inspire consumer confidence.
“We’re businessmen, and it’s inherent for us to overcome obstacles. Sometimes we clear those obstacles, sometimes we don’t. But any successful businessman will tell you, in this day and age, you can’t afford to sit and wait,” Cain said.
The task force on reopening government last week discussed a similar plan for reopening restaurants in four phases.
Members of the panel said privately they are confident the right balance can be reached in this sector.
Harder riddles to solve involve bringing back close-quarter crowd activities like amusement parks, water slides and sporting events.
That’s why, though it’s nearly two months away, Sununu sounded dubious when asked whether Bike Week can go forward this June 13-21.
The think-tank take
You may recall the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
For months, IHME was the think tank most often quoted by D.C. politicians.
White House officials repeatedly passed on the group’s stunning predictions about massive deaths from the pandemic if the country wasn’t placed on some form of lockdown.
In March, the think tank predicted more than 350 New Hampshire deaths from COVID-19, which it revised downward to 30 in early April.
As of Friday, they had settled on a forecast of 70 deaths in New Hampshire, which as of Friday had 51.
IHME now has developed recommendations to states about the best dates to start — but not complete — reopening activities.
Here is how New England looks (by week):
• New Hampshire: May 11
• Massachusetts: June 8 “or later”
• Vermont: May 4
• Maine: May 18
• Rhode Island: June 8 “or later”
• Connecticut: June 1
Conservatives get restless
The headlines on the latest Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center couldn’t have been better for Sununu.
In a month, approval for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis jumped 16%, to 89%, including a favorable review from 86% of Democrats.
Deep within the poll, however, are signs New Hampshire conservatives could be becoming disenchanted.
Among this right-wing cohort, 57% think reopening the economy is more important than keeping the stay-at-home order in place (41%).
By contrast, among liberals, 7% say reopening is more important, and among moderates, 17% feel that way.
On whether beaches should be opened, 49% of Republicans said they should, compared to 14% of Democrats who want a wide open coastline.
Crowded field for open council seat
The retirement of Executive Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, has turned into one of the most competitive open seat races in 2020.
Janet Stevens of Rye became the third GOP candidate seeking to succeed Prescott and she has the backing of Ruth Griffin, the iconic Portsmouth Republican who held this seat for nearly two decades.
“Janet Stevens has the experience and commitment needed to be our next executive councilor. She has spent many years giving back to our community through her work with nonprofits, local government, and her proactive participation in state government as a gubernatorial appointee to boards and commissions,” Griffin said.
The District 3 seat is also the one Sununu held before becoming governor in 2016.
Kitty Sununu, the wife of former Sen. John E. Sununu, also endorsed Stevens, who has served on the mental health practice board and the panel investigating the Seacoast cancer cluster.
Stevens joins a GOP primary that already has in it Hampton Falls businessman and 2018 congressional candidate Bruce Crochetiere and Rockingham County Commissioner Kevin Coyle of Portsmouth.
The Democratic primary for the seat features two well-known activists, ex-State Rep. and congressional candidate Mindi Messmer of Rye and Rep. Patty Lovejoy of Stratham.
Lawmaker to step aside
Leading Democrats admit it’s a big leadership loss to have six-term State Rep. Ed Butler of Hart’s Location pass on a seventh term in the New Hampshire House.
Butler has been chairman of the powerful House Commerce Committee. His departure means if Democrats keep the House, that job is likely go to Rep. Kermit Williams, D-Wilton.
Throughout his tenure, Butler earned the reputation as a consensus builder who, even when Republicans ran the House, got some big things done.
He played a major role in passage of laws legalizing same-sex marriage and outlawing discrimination against transgender adults and students.
The pandemic has had such a devastating impact on the Notchland Inn, which he owns with husband Leslie Schoof, that Butler decided he must step aside and tend to the business full-time.
Nonetheless, two weeks ago he was named to Sununu’s task force on how best to reopen New Hampshire.
Move at Planned Parenthood
A longtime political activist is stepping up to play a big role for New Hampshire’s wing of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
Sabrina Dunlap, vice president of public affairs for the New England group and PP’s New Hampshire Action Fund, announced she was stepping down last Friday after a two-year tenure.
Kayla Montgomery was named senior director of public affairs for New Hampshire.
Montgomery, who joined PPNNE in 2015, has been the group’s legislative, political and organizing expert through two election cycles and five legislative sessions.
Before Planned Parenthood, Montgomery was a senior strategist with the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire union.