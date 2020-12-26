GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU had his eye on Congress last week.
For starters, he wasn’t doing handstands over the COVID-19 relief bill that lawmakers finally passed after eight months of inaction.
Sununu doesn’t believe any of them read the 5,600-page bill, which amounts to a $2.3 trillion spending plan, with $900 billion for COVID-19 and another $1.4 trillion to keep the federal government running.
Sununu was asked if the state’s all-Democratic delegation had done a good job even if Congress had underperformed in 2020.
“No. I don’t think they were doing a good job at all. They sat on their hands for eight months, sitting at home, writing their letters… This is the best leadership we can put forward in Washington?” Sununu asked.
“I just don’t think Republicans or Democrats have their heads on straight in Washington. They get into this bubble and lose all sight of what average New Hampshire citizens and Americans want them to do. They have got to go. I don’t know how they get elected.”
Before those comments, Sununu received a lot of national media attention for his condemnation of members of Congress from both political parties “cutting the line” to get vaccines before front-line workers.
“It’s a terrible sense of self-importance, frankly. You are more important than the nurses on the front lines because you have congressman or senator next to your name? Absolutely not,” Sununu said last Tuesday.
Which brings us to the governor’s response when Good Morning New Hampshire radio talk show host Jack Heath asked him about a potential run for the U.S. Senate against Democrat Maggie Hassan in 2022.
Sununu played coy. “Well, I’ve got a day job I’m already busy at.”
But he went on to say, “I am not ruling anything out. I am telling you going down to Washington to deal with that mess is not something I look forward to. I do believe managers can manage,” said Sununu, a reference to his own experience as an engineer and business executive rather than as a legislator, like Hassan.
Don’t read too much into this.
First, any decision about 2022 will be very much informed by whether former Sen. Kelly Ayotte of Nashua wants a rematch after her razor-thin loss to Hassan in 2016.
A fiercely fought primary between Sununu and Ayotte likely would set up another six years for Hassan, and neither wants that.
Longtime aide moving
Perhaps a more revealing tea leaf about Sununu’s future last week was the announcement that he approved the nomination of D.J. Bettencourt of Salem as the next deputy insurance commissioner.
Bettencourt has been Sununu’s policy director throughout his tenure as governor.
Like Sununu’s father, Bettencourt started his political career representing the town of Salem in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Bettencourt quickly rose through the ranks and served as majority leader until 2012, when he resigned his seat after admitting he misrepresented an internship while attending the University of New Hampshire School of Law.
Bettencourt worked for Ripp City Sports and as a part-time special education adviser before joining Sununu’s staff.
Unlike many political appointees, Bettencourt’s position does not require Executive Council approval, though Bettencourt likely would have secured it after forging good relations with Democratic leaders while managing Sununu’s Economic Reopening Task Force. Commissioner Chris Nicopoulos nominated Bettencourt for the five-year post, and Sununu gave the OK.
Could taking care of a loyal retainer be a signal that whatever else the future holds for Sununu, this may be his last term as governor?
John H. Sununu served three terms before moving on to Washington as chief of staff to the late President George H. W. Bush.
Naturally, Sununu’s critics said Bettencourt was unqualified.
"This is, without question, one of the most important & most complicated positions in state government necessary to protect consumers, working families, & businesses," said 2020 Democratic nominee for governor Dan Feltes of Concord.
“It should not — regardless of political party — be filled by someone who is unqualified & unethical.”
Sununu Communications Director Benjamin Vihstadt shot back on social media.
“Don’t mind Dan, he’s just salty because next year @DJBettencourt will have a job & Dan will not,” Vihstadt posted on Twitter. “DJ is highly qualified and was nominated by the Commissioner. Dan’s own constituents don’t even care what he thinks, considering he lost Concord, Hopkinton, Henniker.”
This is personal for Feltes, who was a lawyer and lobbyist with the New Hampshire Legal Assistance. One of his predecessors there was Alex Feldvebel, who just retired as deputy insurance commissioner.
Bettencourt is not experienced in the insurance field, but under Sununu he worked with the Insurance Department to dramatically lower rates charged to those buying coverage in the individual market.
Prayers for Goffstown rep
By the end of last week, signs were improving for newly elected state Rep. Fred Plett, R-Goffstown, who was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Sununu said he knew of a legislator who was “seriously ill” in the hospital but declined to name him.
Plett’s sister, Laurie Boriack, on Dec. 15 confirmed his illness. A tide of good wishes followed on Facebook.
Those close to Plett said he is likely to remain in the hospital until around New Year’s Day, but his recent improvement has his loved ones much more optimistic.
Giuda ready for 2021
State Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, has to be one of many in public life eager to put 2020 in the rearview mirror.
Although he convincingly won a third term over Plymouth Democrat Bill Bolton last month, the ride has often been bumpy.
During the summer, Giuda revealed that after he tried to end an online friendship with a woman, she demanded “significant” money and made violent threats against him and his wife, Christine, who has been in a coma for the past four years.
For two months he shared private conversations and photographs with the woman, “some of which are inappropriate,” he said. Giuda reported the situation to the FBI, which is investigating.
Two weeks ago, Giuda told the Union Leader he put himself in quarantine.
“I found out two of my five best friends from the Legion hall had tested positive for the virus, so as a precaution, I’ve been in quarantine,” Giuida said.
Giuda said he started symptoms last Saturday, and all family and close contacts have been advised to stay in quarantine.
Task force to shift gears
The task force advising the governor on reopening sat out the final two weeks of the year, with its leaders saying the group’s mission is about to be revised.
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell and Bettencourt said the group is exploring giving priority to industries with the “most restrictive” environments, which can be relaxed once the vaccine becomes more available.
Nancy Kyle, president of the New Hampshire Retail Association, asked state health officials if retail workers will qualify as “essential workers” and be able to receive the vaccine before the general public.
Deputy Public Health Director Patricia Tilley said the agency will look into this.
This coming week is also the first once since the pandemic began that Sununu will not have a news conference on COVID-19 developments.
Sununu condemns rep
Sununu had little Christmas cheer for newly elected state Rep. Dawn Johnson, R-Laconia, who has been picketed and pilloried by fellow school board members for posting a link to an anti-Semitic website that she since has deleted.
“It was a disgusting post. Anybody who is in a position, it’s completely reprehensible. You can’t put a strong enough word ... on it. I don’t work with anybody who lives in that realm,” Sununu said.
Sununu did not say whether Johnson should resign from the House.
With a 213-187 GOP advantage in the lower chamber, Sununu can’t afford to have that majority shrink — even by a single member.
Democrats would have a good shot at picking up that seat in a special election, as they did in 2017 when Phil Spagnuolo won an open seat.
In a commentary last week, State Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said it was “shocking” the Rules Committee would not admit a bill from House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, to bring hate speech within the review of the Legislative Ethics Committee.
But Smith said she too was attacked on social media for not demanding Johnson quit.
“Her post was shocking and offensive but it is more complicated than that,” Smith wrote.
“She was elected by her constituents to represent them. Where is the line between protected political speech and shouting fire in a crowded theater? If I demanded her resignation for her behavior, who else might demand resignation of others for speaking out on issues with which they do not agree.”
The Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches, urged the public to report cases of hate speech to state authorities.
“Finally, we affirm the unique relationship between Judaism and Christianity, like a tree and its branches (Romans 11). When others threaten the well-being of Jews, the well-being of Christians is also threatened. In the spirit of our shared well-being, we encourage all our congregations to express love, support and solidarity with their Jewish neighbors in their words and actions,” Wells wrote.
Panel picks delayed
House Speaker-to-be Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said the death of House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, has delayed naming House committees and chairmanships.
Usually by now, all these assignments would be out, so leaders could look at their relative workload and make tentative plans for scheduling public hearings.
“Given the shock and grief following his untimely passing, we determined that it would be best to wait to make these announcements, and allow proper time to review requests and qualifications,” Packard wrote his colleagues.
“I know my friend would have wanted to do the absolute best job placing you where your value and productivity would be maximized. This increased time will allow for that process to take place rather than rush through it during a time of unprecedented challenges.”
The plan is to tentatively publish those assignments and seating in the calendar for this Wednesday, Packard wrote.
Packard said plans were coming together for a “drive-in”-type session for the House’s next scheduled meeting, Jan. 6 at the University of New Hampshire.
“While this is one avenue we are looking at, I want to assure you that the health and safety of legislators and staff are our priority, no matter where we meet,” Packard said.
“It is my opinion, in talking with our staff, that we are not prepared to run an election for speaker or conduct our business for adopting rules in a remote meeting or hybrid situation, nor do our rules allow for it. A drive-in type of event will satisfy our need to meet in-person for the purpose of balloting and voting. It will dramatically reduce or even eliminate the need to interact with each other. We will be protected from unnecessary risk and from the elements by our vehicles, and we will meet or exceed every CDC and Public Health recommendation.”
Harry meddles again
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid can’t help himself.
For more than two decades, he has been obsessed with the outsized impact he believes the New Hampshire primary has on the presidential nominating process.
So 15 years ago, in response to his constant whining to national party leaders, Nevada got a place near the front, with the second caucus.
Now Reid is back again, this time demanding the top spot. “I think we’re entitled to be the first state. Why? Because the power structure of this country is moving west,” Reid said.
Nevada certainly isn’t entitled because of voter involvement. After the Nevada caucus, local party leaders were “celebrating” turnout of 105,000, which was nearly as high as the record 110,000 they had in 2008.
That’s only a third as many as voted in New Hampshire’s primary, but to get even that number, they needed four days of early voting.
The four days of early voting — for a caucus, no less, which is supposed to be a major display of attendee engagement — were put in place after 2016, when only 75,000 showed up in a presidential election year.
Now, Reid wants to eliminate all caucuses and replace them with primaries.
This item is placed well down in this column because that’s where it belongs.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner properly declined to comment — and will maintain that posture for at least a couple years, until it might actually matter.
Sen. Reid, good luck making your case to President-elect Joe Biden, who though he trailed badly in the New Hampshire primary, enjoyed an eight-point victory here in November. Nevada just barely went for the next president.
“Message to Harry. Nevada will not be the first primary. You will always be after New Hampshire,” Democratic National Committee member Bob Mulholland of California told the Los Angeles Times.
Bolduc honors veteranFormer State Rep. and GOP Vice Chairman J.P. Marzullo
of Deering offered a touching tribute to a friend last week.
Marzullo asked many veterans, including 2020 U.S. Senate hopeful and retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, to visit a neighbor, Rudi Standke, who had returned to spend his final days at home.
Marzullo and Rudi had birthdays one day apart.
“He served our country with dignity fighting in the Battle of the Bulge and was a POW. Many of the veterans I asked to be there showed up to honor his service. May he R. I. P. I am thankful for all who attend God Bless You!”Klandrigan@unionleader.com