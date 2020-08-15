WHEN THE DEPARTMENT of Public Health and Gov. Chris Sununu’s office rewrote the “Universal Guidance” for dealing with COVID-19, the goal was to make the document easier to read and understand.
But key members on the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force said the language created a new assortment of controversies.
Mike Sommers, president of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, said a careful reading found more onerous regulations on public and privately owned companies.
For example, it states anyone in a business who has “close contact” with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 must self-quarantine.
This could mean shutting down for two weeks a restaurant still working with limited wait staff, Sommers said.
“All our restaurants, you are going to put that business out. By the language, you can’t test out of the quarantine” and return to work, Sommers said. “I am not sure how the industry is going to handle that, to be honest with you.”
The rules contain a reference to allow employees to return earlier if they are “asymptomatic” and have the approval of public health officials, but the exception is vague and unclear, he said.
The rewritten document also contains a new requirement that each business has a “safety officer” in the building at all times to monitor the use of face coverings and social distancing and to deal with the public.
“I don’t ever recall having any discussion about something like this,” Sommers said.
Sununu Policy Director D.J. Bettencourt said he will set up a conference call next week for task force members to speak with State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan about these and other concerns.
Grounds for lawsuit?
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has composed a memorandum raising a “host” of legal and constitutional questions about a Massachusetts Department of Revenue regulation imposed after the pandemic that requires employees of Bay State companies to pay that state’s income tax for time worked remotely from New Hampshire.
One issue is consistency. Massachusetts isn’t levying the tax on its own residents who are working from home for New Hampshire-based companies.
Sununu also elaborated on why he called the paid family and medical leave bill he vetoed “garbage” during an interview on CNBC last week.
“The Democrats have put two bills on my desk that were income taxes. I put a (voluntary) paid family leave bill to the Legislature that was deemed viable and wouldn’t go defunct and bankrupt as other states have,” Sununu said.
Dems push AG
Lawyers for the New Hampshire Democratic Party weren’t satisfied with AG MacDonald’s office’s response to a GOP voter registration mailer with the wrong return address.
GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek said a “printing mistake” caused all the self-addressed envelopes to list Durham as the return address. He said a follow-up mailer with the correct addresses will be sent to the entire list.
NHDP Legal Counsel William Christie wrote that state prosecutors should look into whether the mistake was intentional — meant to overwhelm the town clerk’s office in the University of New Hampshire town.
In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had massive wins in college communities — much larger than her narrow, statewide victory margin over Donald Trump.
“We should not have to remind you in 2002 representatives of the Republican State Committee engaged in criminal activity disrupting the 2002 general election,” Christie said. “In that instance, initial denials of responsibility were overcome through a government investigation leading to criminal convictions.”
Christie also said MacDonald should recuse his office from looking into this matter because the AG, while a private lawyer, represented the state GOP in court.
Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards said the GOP sent out 50,000 of the postage-paid letters. Nearly 1,000 letters already have been sent incorrectly to Durham that should have gone to 141 different towns and cities. The state will send these and any others that end up in Durham to the proper town or city, she said.
“The Attorney General’s Office will seek reimbursement of its expenses from the New Hampshire Republican State Committee,” Edwards said.
The AG continues to look into how the mailing occurred and plans to issue a public report when the investigation is completed, Edwards said.
Sununu for ex-colleague
The governor has picked sides in the District 5 GOP primary for Executive Council, endorsing ex-Councilor Dave Wheeler of Milford, who faces State House lobbyist and ex-Senate Majority Leader Bob Clegg of Hudson.
“Through four years as an executive councilor and two years as governor, I sat at the council table with Dave Wheeler,” Sununu said. “I came to know Dave not just as a friend, but as a public servant whose word is his bond.”
“No political grandstanding, no backroom deals, but a principled leader who treated everyone with respect and worked tirelessly for the citizens and communities he represented.”
Wheeler received nine other endorsements last week, including ex-New Hampshire Right to Life President Jane Cormier and former state Rep. and 603 Alliance activist Fran Wendleboe.
The winner of the primary faces Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, who has a history of beating and losing to Wheeler.
Dems attack Gargiulo
After Sununu endorsed state Senate candidate Lou Gargiulo of North Hampton, Democrats wasted no time attacking Gargiulo’s past statements.
They said the former Trump New Hampshire delegate promoted a quote from Hitler identifying vaccination as one of the biggest crimes against black Americans and endorsed a theory that ultraviolet light helps cure COVID-19.
“Chris Sununu chose to endorse an anti-vaxxer for State Senate who is peddling dangerous conspiracy theories during a pandemic,” said NHDP Press Secretary Michael Beyer.
“Does Sununu agree with these views, or is he again endangering New Hampshire to prove his loyalty to Trump by backing a former Trump delegate?”
Gargiulo said this early assault underlines Democrats’ fear he will win on Sept. 8 and face Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, in November. Hampton Selectman Regina Barnes is opposing Gargiulo in the primary.
“I didn’t think I’d be dealing with the Democrats’ ridiculous attacks until September 9th, but it demonstrates they are rightfully concerned about November. Senator Tom Sherman knows he can’t win on his lack of leadership during this pandemic,” Gargiulo said.
“He sits silent as his political allies attack and demand defunding our police. So, he talks about Tweets. I’ll keep talking about helping New Hampshire families and protecting them from Sen. Sherman’s income tax.”
Sherman opposes an income tax.
He voted for the paid family leave measure.
Council endorsements
Prominent groups aren’t sitting on the sidelines in the six-person, Democratic scramble to replace Councilor and candidate for governor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, as the nominee in District 2.
Planned Parenthood of New Hampshire Action Fund picked Leah Plunkett, who had served as chairman of the fund’s board of directors.
“Leah is the definition of what it means to organize at Planned Parenthood. She will carry her deep commitment to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights with her every day as she navigates the complexities of the Executive Council,” said Iris Estabrook, a board member and former state senator.
Meanwhile, the American Federation of Teachers chose Cinde Warmington.
“AFT-NH has endorsed a candidate with a professional background in health care and decades of work to elect pro-education candidates,” said AFT-NH president Doug Ley. “Cinde has the experience and vision to make the Executive Council work better for working families.”
The state locals representing teamsters, professional firefighters and postal workers are backing Warmington, a partner in the law firm led by Bill Shaheen, husband of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.
The other hopefuls are Concord lawyer Jay Surdukowski, ex-Councilor John Shea of Nelson, Somersworth businessman Emmet Soldati and state Rep. Craig Thompson of Harrisville.
Ad pitches start
Democratic primary hopeful Dan Feltes aired his first TV ad last week highlighting his support for working families.
The campaign already has placed $250,000 of ads on WMUR and cable outlets that will run through the primary.
Volinsky will have his own ad up this week. Although financial details weren’t available, it clearly will be a smaller production, given the cash advantage Feltes has in this race.
Ed program close
By a 4-2 vote, the state Board of Education last week endorsed the final rules for the controversial Learn Everywhere program, which invites local school districts to approve alternative education programs.
The Democrat-led Legislature voted to file an objection to those rules, and Sununu vetoed legislation aimed at requiring the state to approve vendors offering such services.
This goes on the pile of issues the next election for governor will go a long way toward clarifying.
Pappas on youth voting
As the debate over voting here continued last week, Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H., proposed legislation aimed at blocking efforts to suppress youth voting.
The Protect the Youth Vote Act would increase transparency, more clearly define actions that violate the Twenty-Sixth Amendment and provide federal officials and voters with legal tools to fight efforts to abridge the right to vote on the basis of age.
“Those who work in the public trust should protect the right to vote, not make it harder for Americans to cast a ballot and make their voices heard. Yet in too many places across the country voting rights are under attack,” Pappas said.