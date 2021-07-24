LESS THAN ONE-HALF of 1% of COVID-19 cases have been “breakthroughs” — infections among those who have been fully vaccinated.
State health officials reported the breakthrough number here has reached 505 since the pandemic began.
The state had one more death from a breakthrough case in the past week, bringing that total to 10. That equates to .7% of the nearly 1,400 deaths in New Hampshire from COVID-19.
“The reality is these breakthrough cases can happen because no vaccine is 100% effective, but they are extremely rare,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.
For comparison purposes, Massachusetts has had 5,000 breakthrough cases, about .7% of the 750,000 infections in the Bay State.
The breakthrough cases have included 80 deaths, about .4% of the state’s more than 18,000 deaths.
Service for late speaker
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, announced that a celebration of the life of late Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, will be held Friday at 11 a.m.
Hinch died after contracting COVID-19 last November, the week after he became leader of the 400-person House of Representatives.
All who wish to share their condolences may attend the ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
Inaugural events in works
The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on the festive balls and other events that would have marked Sununu’s third inauguration last January.
Sununu said he soon plans to roll out details of three events that will mark the occasion across the state.
“I call it the super 603 thank-you to the state because we couldn’t have gotten through this ordeal without all the sacrifices that our residents made,” Sununu said.
The first celebration will be Aug. 29 at the Conway Scenic Railroad.
On Sept. 16, Sununu will host a Fisher Cats baseball game in Manchester.
The final event will be a harvest festival party at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole on Oct. 3.
Information about tickets will be available at the website super603tour.com, which was created for the occasion.
Fair redistricting workshop
Open Democracy Action of New Hampshire is planning a virtual workshop about fair redistricting plans Monday at 4 p.m.
The event is meant to discuss best practices for the redrawing of voting district lines in advance of the expected Aug. 16 release of initial population data from the U.S. Census.
Yurri Rudensky of the Brennan Center will speak at the event, which will include the release of new software showing how the process can be done fairly.
The group will demonstrate how citizens can also draw their own fair maps.
To RSVP for Monday’s event, go to opendemocracycnh.org/fairredistrictingseminar.
Rep named as spokesman
The State Employees Association has named two-term state Rep. Josh Adjutant, D-Bristol, as its new communications assistant.
Adjutant, a Marine Corps veteran, said he will be able to serve effectively in both roles.
A native of Lebanon, Adjutant, 26, represents the towns of Ashland, Bridgewater Bristol, Alexandria, Grafton and Enfield in the House.
NH judge honored
David King, chief administrative judge of the New Hampshire Circuit Court system, won a national award from his peers.
The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges named King as its 2021 Innovator of the Year for leading the formation of the Family Division, a single-court division devoted to all family and juvenile justice issues in the state.
King also created a central call center to streamline communication and instituted electronic filing of cases to the state, which included centralizing all probation and guardianship cases through an online platform.
During COVID-19, King worked with the Statewide Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence to implement a new system for filing e-petitions for protective orders with the help of an advocate.
Despite the pandemic, the state’s alternative dispute resolution system had a 95% rate of settlement.
Judge Susan B. Carbon of the Ninth Circuit Court Family Division in Manchester nominated King for the award.
She has served as president of the NCJFCJ.
“Receiving this award is a special honor as it recognizes the tremendous efforts of the judges and staff of the entire circuit court, particularly in the last fifteen months, to respond to and meet the immense challenges experienced in New Hampshire,” King said in a statement.
Worker shortage continues
Sununu said he doesn’t believe the summer tourism/hospitality industry will receive much more of an infusion of workers than in recent weeks.
The state’s labor pool remains 20,000 workers short of its all-time high, which New Hampshire set in the months before the onset of COVID-19.
“I think some people are getting the summer vacation that COVID stole from them last year, and some young people just aren’t looking for work,” Sununu said.
“This picture could improve in the fall, but that’s not going to help our summer tourism and attraction venues, I fear.”
Relief for hotels, venues
The state will soon reveal the 130 hotel businesses that will share $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief grants, Sununu said.
This will help those companies recover an estimated 12% of their losses during the pandemic.
“It doesn’t sound like a big number, but it still means hundreds of thousands of dollars for some businesses,” Sununu said.
The state’s offer of assistance for live performance venues attracted only six eligible applicants, a lower number than expected.
Those who did qualify for part of the $2.5 million in grants will have about 75% of their operating revenues covered, the governor said.
Ranked-choice seminar
Supporters of the state adopting ranked-choice voting are sponsoring seminars this summer.
They are inviting legislators, municipal officials and state election leaders to check out the three-part mini course on how it could work here.
New York City recently used ranked-choice voting for the first time in a primary for mayor and city officials. Voters were asked to supply a second and third choice. The point is to avoid the need for a runoff election.
Maine and Alaska are the only states that have gone to ranked-choice voting for statewide and presidential elections. Twenty jurisdictions across the country use it for other elections, according to Fair Vote, a nonpartisan reform advocacy group.
These “alternative votes” are factored in if no candidate gets at least 50% of the first-choice vote.
The courses will be offered online Aug. 4-6
Council heads west
The state Executive Council announced its plans for the next “on the road” meeting Aug. 4 in Keene.
The council and Sununu will hold a breakfast meeting at the Keene Public Library.
The business session is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Colonial Theatre downtown.
The Keene Sentinel recently reported that renovations at the theater caused a sizable crack in the building’s brick facade. Officials stressed that it posed no safety threat.
The performing arts center is in the midst of a $12.5 million renovation and expansion project.
The historic theater first opened in 1924.
Rural health clinics backed
The Biden administration approved a $247,000 federal grant for the state’s five rural health clinics to support outreach efforts to deliver vaccines in smaller towns.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday announced the award of $100 million to the nation’s 1,809 rural health clinics for through the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence Program.
“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” Becerra said. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”