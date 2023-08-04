IT’S NOT CAUSE for panic, but state revenues came up short of forecast in July.
This is not something New Hampshire state government is used to, having consistently racked up record revenue surpluses over the past two years.
For the month, the state took in $118.2 million, which was $4.2 million (3.4%) less than expected.
Compared to last July, the take still was up by $2 million (1.7%).
Relatively speaking, July is a tiny revenue month. The big revenue kahuna — the state’s two business taxes — brought in $39.8 million, exceeding expectations by $2.7 million.
At the same time, the 8.5% tax on restaurant meals and hotel room rentals — the summer hospitality barometer — topped the forecast and last year’s total by $1.2 million.
These receipts were based on June tourism sales.
Taxes on tobacco, liquor, interest and dividends and property transfers all slumped.
Meanwhile, auditors completed a preliminary review of the last fiscal year’s revenue.
Initial adjustments lowered revenues by $21 million, but that was still $518 million more than was expected the for the year ending June 30.
The target to finish the audit is year’s end.
Sununu and friends
As Gov. Chris Sununu prepares to amble off into the sunset, he is taking care of those who have taken care of him these past seven years.
Last week, he nominated his former policy director, D.J. Bettencourt of Salem, to be the new insurance commissioner.
Shortly after winning a third term in November 2020, Sununu placed Bettencourt at the agency as the commish-in-waiting, giving him the deputy position.
Bettencourt has taken on some high-profile assignments for Commissioner Chris Nicopoulos of Bow, who did not seek another five-year term.
Bettencourt also has revved up his business website and created a scholarship program for insurance professionals in his name.
A logical pick
Sununu went with experience and pedigree in nominating Mark Howard of Manchester as chief justice of the Superior Court to replace the retiring Tina Nadeau of Portsmouth.
Former Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan named Howard to the court on her way out the door to take a U.S. Senate seat in December 2015.
Of the 10 judges with more experience than Howard, three reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 in 2024.
If confirmed as expected, Howard can serve until March 2032.
Howard started in the firm of Merrill and Broderick, run by the late Gov. Steve Merrill and retired Supreme Court Justice John Broderick.
He went on to prosecute violent crime and drug possession at the Attorney General’s office before going into private practice.
He presides over the drug treatment court in Strafford County, and his older brother, Jeffrey Howard, served as AG and recently retired as a full-time judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.
“I am confident that my significant experience as a trial lawyer, leader, and trial judge uniquely qualify me for the chief justice position,” Howard said in a statement.
Howard faces a public hearing, as do two Sununu nominees for circuit court judgeships — Tanya Spony of Brookline, who is with the Nashua firm of Smith, Weiss, Shepard and Spony, and Dorothy Walch of Northwood, the Allenstown police prosecutor who also served as an assistant Strafford County attorney.
Edelblut’s decision
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut of Wilton said he’s going to enjoy a treasured family rite, taking his eldest daughter out of state to college, before deciding next month whether to mount a GOP bid for governor.
“I have to paint or get off the ladder,” Edelblut told Jack Heath of “Good Morning New Hampshire.” “People aren’t paying much attention right now. Hopefully, most families are at the beaches.”
Pressed on which way he was leaning, Edelblut said, “I don’t have an inclination one way or the other.”
Ayotte picks up 50 more
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Ayotte of Nashua continues to build out her network, adding another 50 endorsements to her original list of 150.
The latest group includes former U.S. Rep. Charles Bass, ex-House Speaker Doug Scamman and ex-Rep. Stella Scamman of Stratham, former Executive Councilor Earl Rinker and onetime-HUD Deputy Secretary Pamela Hughes Patenaude of Moultonborough.
GOP primary winner targeted
Northwood Selectman Jim Guzofski had an impressive win last week for a House special election primary over Jessica Sternberg of Nottingham, a young college Republican activist who had some establishment supporters.
Democratic nominee Hal Rafter of Nottingham had no opposition but still got more votes than either Republican hopeful.
Ultra-liberal media outlets wasted little time trying to take out Guzofski. The Daily Kos publishing a mocking profile of his candidacy.
The website quoted a segment of a sermon Guzofski gave in the fall of 2021 while pastor of the Destiny Christian Church in Concord.
“No, it’s a shade of witchcraft! Is probably what you’re seeing. And you don’t want to be bold enough to stand up and speak out against it,” Guzofski said.
“See, witchcraft is the religion of the fallen humanity. It’s rooted in murder. Why do you think they fight so hard to keep abortion? I mean, to a lunatic frenzy! Because they know blood sacrifices to their god Molech.”
The piece also included a riff Guzofski did on COVID-19:
“They won’t tell you the majority of people who got COVID took the jab and they literally infected you with the virus,” Guzofski said.
Then there was his view on homosexuality:
“It’s against nature. You don’t see two male dogs going at it and having kids...you don’t see two OF same sex animals of any kind hooking up together,” Guzofski said.
One vendor drops out
Shortly before the demonstrations of new vote-counting devices, one of the four vendors, Clear Ballot, dropped out of the running.
Secretary of State David Scanlan said the move made sense. The state purchased a high-speed scanner from Clear Ballot that it has used to conduct post-election audits in random towns and wards.
If Clear Ballot had been selected, the potential would exist for the company to have to audit an election involving its own machines, Scanlan said.
The Ballot Law Commission has more than one decision to make. The panel is likely to recommend two of three companies as qualified to supply machines to cities and towns.
Two of the vendors, Dominion Voting Systems and VotingWorks, offer a new feature, a printed report at the end of election night that automatically records all ballots that did not go normally through the machines on Election Day.
These would include write-in, absentee and ballots kicked out because they contained over-votes.
This could be a real time-saver for beleaguered and weary local election officials.
Bud Fitch, elections legal counsel in Scanlan’s office, said the law and regulations are silent about such a report, so the BLC would have to vote to permit it.
Final bills heading home
The last batch of 16 bills from the 2023 session went to the desk of Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, last week.
On Friday, Sununu signed 54 and vetoed two, one requiring collective bargaining be in good faith (SB 193) and the other setting what he called “one of the most restrictive” requirements for OHRV riders (SB 256).
This last group has one potential veto bait, a bill (HB 142) to continue subsidies for the Burgess Power Plant in Berlin.
This bill was enrolled on June 8, which likely means it’s intentionally gone into the slow lane. That’s to give allies time to lobby Sununu’s office to sign it despite opposition from the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy and other fiscally conservative groups.
The real intrigue is whether, if Sununu vetoes it, that would stand up.
The House passed the bill, 269-109, easily reaching two-thirds majority. The Senate passed it on a voice vote.
Council could get combative
We saw one example last week of how the Executive Council could become a more combative place entering the election year.
The controversy at the meeting in Lebanon was over giving $7.6 million to Seven Hills, the national health care giant that purchased the Crotched Mountain complex for the developmentally impaired in Greenland.
The money is to make renovations to expand capacity.
The current census is 26, which company officials say is costing them millions a month.
The discussion pitted one 2024 gubernatorial hopeful, Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, against Edelblut, a potential candidate, who was sponsoring the request.
Warmington said the financial documents did not prevent Seven Hills from selling its interest to another company and assuming a financial position above the state of New Hampshire.
“You have not protected the state of New Hampshire or at least failed to demonstrate that you have,” Warmington said.
Edelblut said the company has 5,000 employees and net assets of more than $100 million.
“They are far more capable of managing their business than we are,” Edelblut said.
At one point, Sununu, a big supporter of the request, pressed Warmington.
“You can’t be for it and against it, Councilor,” Sununu said.
Warmington shot back, “Yes, you can, Governor. You can be for a $7.6 million grant and be against the failure to ensure an adequate distribution of those funds.”
The council approved the item on a 3-2 vote, with Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, joining Warmington in opposition.
Take that graffiti down
Besides his push to complete construction of Exit 4A off Interstate 93, which will unlock economic development in Londonderry and Derry, Gatsas has another highway cause on his mind.
He wants to find money to remove graffiti on bridges and other abutments along Interstate 93 and I-293 through Manchester.
“We’ve got to get this done, and I would hope by this fall,” Gatsas said.
Taylor Caswell, director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, said the “state initiatives” money under the American Rescue Plan Act has been spent.
But Sununu said there’s enough past budget surplus for the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee to identify state dollars to do this job.
“I hate the graffiti and would hope we could get a contract approved before too long,” Sununu said.
Cruisers to get new look
Car buffs will notice the newest generation of New Hampshire State Police cruisers will look different.
New Hampshire has been using the Dodge Charger for police, but that model is no longer being made. The state’s newest 122 cruisers will be Chevy Tahoes, the same brand as the fleet that includes the vehicle Sununu uses.
Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said the new cruisers combine the looks of the green marked cruisers and the stealthy black vehicles that are used for undercover and surveillance.
New Hampshire recently finished 13th in a ranking of the best-looking cruisers in the nation.
Florida took the top spot. New Hampshire’s placing gives it the last spot in a 2024 commemorative calendar.
Stevens fights delays
Executive Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, said at last week’s council meeting that builders across the state are waiting 12 to 18 months for delivery of electrical switchgear critical to finishing affordable workforce housing projects.
“I will fight to hold these (electrical) manufacturers accountable while supporting New Hampshire builders in securing the much-needed electrical components to get the job done,” Stevens said.
Pence stars in Polaris event
Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the second in a series of Polaris Security’s “America the Great Tour” events on national security on Saturday at the Bedford Event Center.
Founder Morgan Ortagus, a former Trump State Department official, spent several days in the state with fellow ex-State Department official Matthew Bartlett, spreading the word about the “stay tough” foreign policy approach.
“We must demonstrate bold and principled leadership around the world and stand up for our allies and against our enemies,” Ortagus said. “We see the threats around the world as they are, not as we wished they would be.”
New Hampshire voters’ reputation is well-earned.
”My assumptions were confirmed as every question that voters come with are well-thought out, probing concerns about our nation’s security threats,” Ortagus said.