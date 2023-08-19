WHO WOULD HAVE expected Gov. Chris Sununu, a four-term Republican, to heap praise on a Democratic candidate to succeed him?

That’s what happened last week. Sununu told Good Morning New Hampshire radio talk show host Jack Heath that Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington would be “formidable” if she is the Democratic nominee next fall.

Landrigan dome

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Contact him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.