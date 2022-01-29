ALL SIGNS POINT to Republican legislative leaders calling Gov. Chris Sununu‘s bluff — it that’s what it is — on a possible veto of the plan to redistrict the state’s two congressional seats in New Hampshire.
A few weeks back, Sununu said he “didn’t like” the plan the House had adopted, which moved 75 communities or city wards from one district to the other.
Sununu said he didn’t see the need for such a wholesale change, which affects more than 300,000 people in the state, when the difference between the existing districts’ populations was less than 20,000.
But as we’ve reported before, House Republican leaders who worked on this issue were in close contact with their Senate counterparts while putting together this proposal.
Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, has scheduled a public hearing for Monday on that congressional map (HB 52).
This hearing comes even before the Senate panel has finished work on its own redistricting plan.
Manchester may recoup
The House redistricting plan (HB 50) stripped Manchester of one legislator, dropping the city’s delegation from 33 to 32.
This angered Manchester Democrats in the House. By the numbers, the city had a better case for going up to 34 members than for losing a seat.
In response, city officials approved alterations to Manchester’s 12 wards that threatened to push the House redistricting map out of whack, because the population variations between districts would be too large.
GOP leaders on the House Redistricting Committee and their Senate GOP colleagues have come up with a workaround amendment they will offer to the State Senate at Monday’s hearing on the House map.
The amendment would give Manchester the same number of House districts but allocate them differently to keep the population variations within legally acceptable levels.
Manchester would up with the 33 seats it now has.
A byproduct of this change would be a House district — in which five Manchester wards elect four House members — nearly as big as one of a state senator.
So who loses the state rep that gets Manchester back to 33?
That’s complicated. Milford is one town that doesn’t fare quite as well under the change. The House-passed plan gave Milford four of its own reps and two more elected by voters in Milford and eight smaller towns.
Under this latest amendment, Milford would still have its four, but only one beyond that, chosen with voters in Amherst.
New boss is old boss
Republican State Chairman Stephen Stepanek is turning to a familiar name to lead the New Hampshire GOP in the 2022 cycle.
Former Executive Director Elliot Gault has agreed to return, leaving his post as Sununu’s policy director.
Gault will replace state Rep. Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, who is leaving to manage the U.S. Senate campaign of Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem.
Stepanek had little time and even fewer options, staff-wise. That’s because most 2022 campaigns across the country already have ramped up, leaving a limited pool of out-of-state organizing talent to draw on.
GOP Finance Director D.J. Burke of Nottingham could have moved up after his time as a regional field director for former President Donald Trump’s state victory organization in 2020.
But Burke recently left to join the fundraising team working for 1st Congressional District Republican candidate Matt Mowers of Gilford.
First responders upset
State Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, raised a controversial objection to legislation that would grant a $100,000 death benefit to the surviving family of a first responder who committed suicide (SB 227).
“It’s a way to reward the family while they make their exit,” Reagan said in the committee video. “It’s just a terrible way to incentivize suicide.”
Brian Ryll of Portsmouth, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire, said Reagan’s comments were “disgusting” and an insult to those on the front lines.
“The rest of the committee believes in what firefighters do and what they stand for. He seems to be misguided at best and this certainly reflects his moral character,” Ryll said.
The Senate panel voted to ship its bill off to interim study mainly because the House has already approved an identical measure (HB 91).
The legislation seeks to add this benefit to the so-called Michael Briggs Act, the line-of-duty survivor death benefit named in honor of the slain Manchester Police patrolman.
GOP leaders lash out
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, had plenty of allies after he blasted the head of the Timberlane Teachers’ Association for urging the House Education Committee to let teachers work “without interference from parents.”
Coral Hampe, head of the union at the high school, opposed legislation (HB 1015) to give parents a greater ability to block the teaching of material they found to be objectionable.
“Your calling is to the Legislature. Others are called to medicine. Teachers are called to teach. Let us do our jobs without interference from parents and laws,” Hampe wrote in written testimony to the panel posted online.
Osborne said this was typical of the union bosses’ tone deafness.
“It is appalling, although not surprising, that a teachers union believes they are above the law,” said Osborne, said, a cosponsor of the bill.
“They want to indoctrinate our children in the same Marxist theories they hold without any recourse. If teachers were actually teaching the facts and leaving their opinions out of their curriculum, they would have nothing to fear. Clearly, that is not the case in our public schools.”
Bill to help child cases
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, moved last week to create an enforceable interstate compact to track missing children in the wake of the unsettling case of Harmony Montgomery of Manchester, who went missing two years ago when she was 5.
“So, this is one step to get us to the table so we can start having a conversation with other states nationally about children and out-of-state placements,” Carson said during a hearing on a related bill (SB 397).
The measure heads to the state Senate for action Thursday.
Rep. Bill Marsh, D-Wolfeboro, said this would already be in place if the House had not stripped it from another omnibus health and human services bill (SB 162) in 2021.
The House approved that change as an amendment from Rep. Leah Cushman, R-Weare, last June on a voice vote.
Rail fight hits snag
The House Public Works and Highways Committee deadlocked last week on anti-commuter rail legislation (HB 1432) from state Rep. Aidan Ankarberg, D-Rochester.
The bill would ban the use of state dollars to plan for or construct a commuter rail project in the state.
An initial vote on the measure last week ended in a 11-11 tie. The panel likely will revisit the issue in the coming weeks.
The federal infrastructure legislation clearly provides enough support to advance money to bring back commuter rail services from Boston to Concord.
But there’s no pro-rail majority on the state Executive Council to even advance federal grants for this purpose.
“Let’s set the record straight, 75% of Granite Staters overwhelmingly support expanding commuter rail, which will kickstart economic expansion and alleviate the long commutes and gridlock that Granite Staters experience daily,” said Rep. John Cloutier of Claremont, the ranking Democrat on the committee.
“As we repeatedly heard from expert testimony, commuter rail will grow New Hampshire’s economy and workforce, something highly needed as our economy recovers from COVID.”An ex-New Hampshire Democratic Party press secretary is now in the middle of one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.
Last week, Sarah Guggenheimer become communications director for the re-election campaign of Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.
She had been serving on Kelly’s Senate staff before the move.
Energy efficiency dispute
Donald Kries, consumer advocate with the Public Utilities Commission, filed an appeal of the PUC’s decision regarding the state’s ratepayer-financed energy efficiency programs.
The PUC voted in November to cut spending for those programs over the next few years, rejecting an agreement utilities and renewable energy companies had reached on a three-year increase for the program.
The Senate on Thursday will consider legislation (HB 549) that would override the PUC ruling and grant the existing amount of energy efficiency spending. increased each year by a consumer price index.
“The PUC’s order essentially said that the agency intends to phase out ratepayer-funded energy efficiency because the competitive market should just drive people to buy energy efficiency measures naturally. That’s profoundly wrong,” Kreis said.
“That idea of a free and open market, in which supply options compete fairly with demand-side options like energy efficiency, is a fantasy, and you can’t regulate based on fantasy.”
Privacy guru returns
The state’s premier privacy advocate, ex-State Rep. Neal Kurk, R-Weare, returned to the State House last week.
Kurk, a former House Finance Committee chairman, came back to lend his support to a bill protecting citizens from having their “social” activities contained on a database kept by the Department of Health and Human Services.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers have risen up against this “closed loop system” which HHS officials say helps them keep track of the personal choices made by citizens seeking government assistance.
“This is New Hampshire. Let’s make sure my neighbor doesn’t gets to know about me because she has access to the system and I didn’t give permission for you to receive this information,” Kurk said.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said the measure (SB 423) would give an individual the right to launch a legal cause of action against anyone who improperly discloses this information.
“I really feel strongly about this,” Rosenwald said.
Windham moderator fight
The controversy over the vote in Windham has sparked a contest for town moderator for this March’s town elections.
Tom Murray, a co-founder of the conservative Government Integrity Project, has declared he’ll seek the top local election position.
The group had been one of those calling for answers after the voter discrepancy in the 2020 general election.
A forensic audit determined the vote count issue was caused by the town’s use of a ballot folding machine it hadn’t used in the past that was put into service to deal with an unprecedented number of absentee ballots.
Trump was one of those who had called for the audit after a hand recount of ballots raised the vote total for all House Republican candidates by roughly 300 votes apiece.
Sununu weekends in D.C.
Sununu returns to the state on Monday after spending the weekend at the National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington.
The governor might have the chance to have a private word with President Joe Biden for the first time since the president referenced Sununu’s skepticism about the Senate GOP working on compromise legislation at a recent news conference.
Sununu has made clear he didn’t appreciate Biden taking the comments out of context.
The governors were scheduled to dine with the president and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Sunday night and to meet with Biden Monday.
Sununu scheduled a separate sitdown with Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S.