ALTHOUGH COVID-19 has kept us all indoors more than we would like, the Democratic primary race for governor could well be won at the grass-roots level Tuesday.
The grass just looks different this year.
In 2020, the critical voter contacts aren't being made door-to-door, but instead through personal calls, emails, text messages and other social media touches.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky both have arsenals to mount in this unprecedented get-out-the-vote effort.
Volinsky has several environmental groups on his side, along with the National Education Association of New Hampshire and the State Employees Association.
As one example, in recent weeks the New Hampshire Sierra Club has contacted up to 80% of its membership statewide.
According to that unscientific survey, 69% said they were backing Volinsky, 7% were for Feltes and 23% were undecided.
Meanwhile, Feltes has a pretty enviable coalition of 15 labor unions, 10 of 14 state senators and more than 100 state representatives all doing the same thing under the radar, deploying their networks to deliver the urgent message that their members and supporters must get out and vote for Feltes.
Last week's endorsement of Feltes by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., should generate similar outreach by her troops.
If this race is as close as it appears on the surface, how well each candidate executes the ground game could be critical.
GOP dabbles in Dem race
The crowded primary for the Executive Council in District 2 has warring groups facing off in the wake of Gov. Chris Sununu's failed attempt to install Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as the chief justice of the Supreme Court.
One group is led by lawyers and business leaders with Republican ties. That political action committee has gotten behind Democratic council candidate Jay Surdukowski of Concord. In 2019, Surdukowski helped lead the legal campaign in support of MacDonald's nomination.
The Judicial Independence NH PAC has raised $14,000. By the middle of last week, it had spent nearly $3,400 on digital ads supporting Surdukowski.
Donors include former GOP Congressman and ex-Supreme Court Justice Chuck Douglas ($2,000), retired Supreme Court Chief Justice and GOP legislative candidate Robert Lynn ($500), former GOP State Chairman Steve and Susan Duprey ($1,000) and the Nixon and Peabody law firm ($4,558) where MacDonald worked before he became AG.
Meanwhile, the Justice & Accountability Fund, which was formed in recent weeks, has yet to spend any of the $31,000 it has raised.
Most of that PAC's money came from reliable Democratic donors, including Kuster ($2,500), Stonyfield Yogurt co-founder Gary Hirshberg ($7,500), State Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon ($3,000) and Holderness retiree Conover Woolsey ($5,000).
Concord lawyers Cinde Warmington and Leah Plunkett, two of Surdukowski's primary foes, have spoken out strongly against the pro-Surdukowski PAC.
"It's unprecedented for Republican lawyers to try and influence our primary, and I think it tells you where Jay's sympathies are," Warmington said.
Plunkett also condemned Surdukowski.
"We know that Jay can’t be trusted to stand up for reproductive rights. We also know that he’s been belligerent on public campaign forums and is being lifted up by an anti-choice PAC," Plunkett said.
In response, Surdukowski said he has no knowledge about the PAC's work but has vowed throughout this race that if elected he would work to build bipartisan consensus at the council.
"There are genuine disagreements about how the council should approve judicial nominees. An honest, respectful, and fair conversation will be fruitful; an overly negative one may turn off voters in our small, very purple state, where bipartisan collegiality was historically prized on the almost apolitical council for decades," Surdukowski said.
He offered his own take on the two PACS.
"One is 100% funded by New Hampshire folks and is led by a progressive Democrat, but has drawn both Democratic and Republican donors who embrace its bipartisan message," Surdukowski said in reference to the group backing him.
"The other is funded by nearly two-thirds out-of-state money with 71% of the funds from outside the district. Combined, these committees are likely to spend tens of thousands of dollars in the next two weeks."
In the final week, Kuster took to social media to criticize the pro-Surdukowski PAC, and former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter withdrew her past endorsement of Surdukowski and got behind Warmington.
For the record, Surdukowski, who has claimed that he would be in the "last" campaign finance advocate standing in this race, still didn't see fit to file his latest campaign finance report as of Friday night, more than two days after it was legally due.
Both Warmington ($248,1380) and Plunkett ($163,157) did, and both raised more than Surdukowski had since his last report in mid-August ($131,288).
Trust me, whatever the outcome, this will be one of the closely-watched races Tuesday night.
Clegg goes all in
Former Senate Majority Leader and lobbyist Bob Clegg of Hudson moved all his chips onto the table in the closing days of the Republican primary for Executive Council in the 5th District.
According to the most recent campaign finance report, Clegg loaned his own campaign another $45,000, bringing his own contributions to $55,000, out of a total of $80,000.
His opponent, former Councilor Dave Wheeler of Milford, entered the final week with a lot more cash on hand. He has spent less than $30,000 of the $67,500 he has raised.
His donors included former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte’s campaign account ($500) and former Senate President/lobbyist Peter Bragdon ($200).
State revenues raise alarms
After a solid July state revenue report, August revenues were down. They contain some alarming signs, too.
For the month, taxes and fees collected were $121 million -- $8 million less than the $129 million that was expected.
August is not a big month for business taxes, but they missed the forecast by $3.2 million (21%).
Through two months, the state is still $17 million ahead (7.2% %) of its forecast for all revenues.
But that's misleading, because much of the surplus is the result of Sununu extending from April 15 to July 15 the deadline to file quarterly tax returns for business as well as interest and dividend taxes.
Here’s the bigger red flag.
The state’s tax on restaurant meals and hotel rentals for August was down $10.2 million -- about 25% below forecast.
State tax officials said compared to August 2019, restaurant meal taxes were down 13.9%, and hotel room rentals were off 33% compared to the same month a year ago.
The silver lining continues to be tobacco taxes, which for August alone were $3.2 million or 15.2% over forecast (wiping out the business tax shortfall for the month).
This revenue picture will become much clearer a month from now, as September is one of four months when all businesses make quarterly payments on the tax on corporate profits.
Calming disgruntled voters
Last Friday, Secretary of State Bill Gardner helped city and town election officials who might have to deal with voters unhappy about lines, mask mandates or ballot glitches at the polls.
He hosted a webinar with staff from the state Police Standards and Training Council to talk about how local officials can “deescalate” a tense situation.
“I’m mindful that there will be some people who might get frustrated, so I wanted to give them an opportunity to hear from experts on the front lines who have to deal with these matters,” Gardner said.
“My belief is if these incidents occur at all, they will be very isolated and a tiny minority of what we see at the polls. New Hampshire voters have a long tradition of being respectful and tolerant of one another while casting their ballots.”
Senate cash scramble
Candidates last week were battling for bucks in the three State Senate districts where incumbents are not on the ballot.
In Concord to replace Feltes, former Congressman Paul Hodes had raised the most, $72,789, but that's probably only because as of last Friday Hopkinton's Becky Whitley had not filed her latest report. Through mid-August, Whitley already had raised $70,370. City Councilor and former State Rep. Candace Bouchard had raised the least, with $44,119.
On the Seacoast, where long-time Sen. Martha Fuller Clark of Portsmouth is retiring, Rebecca Perkins Kwoka of Portsmouth raised the most, $90,212, all but $12,000 of which she had spent as of last week. Clark endorsed Kwoka for the seat.
Portsmouth City Councilor Deaglan McEachern remained competitive, with about $14,000 remaining from $73,903 raised.
In the Upper Valley, retiring Sen. Martha Hennessey of Hanover has backed Beatrix Pastor of Lyme, who had $2,200 left from a total of $17,000 raised.
Her opponent, Lebanon paramedic Sue Prentiss, had raised nearly $38,000, with about $11,000 in the bank.
Money isn't everything. In the past, candidates with less funding but more passion on the ground have overcome the financial disadvantage and prevailed.
Soon enough, we'll see.