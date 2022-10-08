IT SURE LOOKS as if the governor elected on Nov. 8 will inherit a state revenue surplus to play with in 2023.

At the close of the first quarter on Sept. 30, state government had $89.2 million more than expected, according to the Department of Revenue’s monthly report.

Landrigan dome

