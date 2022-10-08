IT SURE LOOKS as if the governor elected on Nov. 8 will inherit a state revenue surplus to play with in 2023.
At the close of the first quarter on Sept. 30, state government had $89.2 million more than expected, according to the Department of Revenue’s monthly report.
September is one of four months that generate the most money from the state’s two main business taxes, which make up more than 40% of all state revenue.
All taxes and fees were up $50.3 million over the budget forecast in September.
The taxes on business profits (BPT) and business activity (BET) brought in $41.6 million more than expected last month.
Meanwhile, there are some cautionary signs about these trends.
Employers last month claimed $10 million in business tax refunds, which reflects they paid more in estimated payments than they actually earned.
That’s a 97% increase in refunds compared to September 2021.
Despite the rosy bottom line, net revenue from taxes on business, restaurant meals and hotel room rentals and tobacco for this first quarter were less than the same period last year.
The dip wasn’t big, but it’s worth watching, given the national economic outlook.
Finally, the tax on property transfers has been a source of big surplus the past two years.
Last month’s $7.1 million over forecast was largely due to a “record-breaking, one-time sale,” state officials said.
Houses for sale are remaining on the market longer because of rising interest rates, and analysts predict over time this will result in lower sale prices.
Sherman plan to cut costs
The “Building a More Affordable New Hampshire” plan that Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman unveiled in Durham doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but does include a variety of reforms.
Sherman has decided a safe, moderate presentation gives him the best chance of knocking off Gov. Chris Sununu, a popular three-term incumbent.
“Right now New Hampshire families are being pinched from all sides,” Sherman said in his speech. “They’re dealing with energy bills that have doubled, housing costs that have skyrocketed, rising property taxes, the lack of affordable child care and higher costs every time they go to the store.”
Sherman’s plan includes:
• Waiving business taxes for new manufacturers for two years;
• Doubling spending on the Small Business Development Center;
• Phasing in a $15-an-hour minimum wage;
• Offering tuition-free early childhood degrees at community college for students who agree to work here for five years;
• Spending more on weatherization for low-income residents.
A Sununu campaign spokesperson said Sherman can’t hide from a tax-and-spend record as a state legislator.
”Tom Sherman proposing a plan to lower costs for New Hampshire families is laughable at best,” said Brandon Pratt. “He’s the guy who voted twice for an income tax, is on record saying the last thing New Hampshire needs is a tax cut, and supported legislation that would have raised gas prices by 12 cents a gallon for every Granite Stater. Give me a break.”
Sherman said he would veto a sales or income tax but voted for a mandatory paid family leave bill that would let employers deduct a worker’s wages to pay for it.
Sununu and Sherman face off in their first debate Tuesday morning at 9 on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” talk radio program with Jack Heath.
The pair also just agreed to take part in an iHeart Radio debate with talk show host Chris Ryan Oct. 27 on the campus of New England College.
Republican embraces Dem
Retiring state Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, turned heads with his effusive praise for the Democratic nominee running for his seat, former Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Christine Tappan of Northwood.
“I’ve worked with Christine for years to protect our most vulnerable children,” Reagan said on Tappan’s Facebook page. “I know she will represent our communities with character, integrity, and independence.”
Reagan said it wasn’t an endorsement, but Democrats are sure hyping it as such.
Here’s the back story:
Reagan has a long history with the GOP nominee trying to replace him, state Rep. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, who chairs the House Environment and Agriculture Committee.
In 2014, Pearl challenged Reagan in a GOP Senate primary but then withdrew in August that year, citing “personal reasons.”
Those turned out to be criminal charges against Pearl for misdemeanor sexual assault of a minor girl.
After a Concord District Court judge dismissed the charges, Pearl ran and won his House seat three times.
Last winter, months before Reagan said he would not seek a sixth term, Pearl jumped out to say he would seek the District 17 seat whether Reagan ran or not.
Reagan’s remarks give Tappan a boost, but she’ll need much more than that.
After redistricting, this is the sixth-most Republican seat among the 24 in the state Senate.
The only non-incumbent running in a safer GOP seat than Pearl is Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, to replace Senate President Chuck Morse in the reddest district in the state.
Construction cost overruns
State construction projects are feeling the effects of inflation and a tight supply for materials. The problem reached new heights last week.
The state’s latest contract is for a new turnpike maintenance complex in Newington for the Department of Transportation.
The three-building project would include a salt storage shed and bridge and road maintenance buildings.
DOT estimated this maintenance complex work would cost $13.9 million.
Only one company bid, Meridian Construction Co. of Gilford.
The offer was $19.7 million, a staggering 40% over estimate.
The Executive Council last week approved it without debate.
DOT had to do something. Its current maintenance property in Dover no longer meets building code and safety standards.
In fact, this contract includes razing the Dover buildings.
Pardons for state pot offenders?
Last Thursday, Sununu said he would look into pardoning those convicted of state crimes for marijuana possession after President Joe Biden ordered this be done for federal possession of cannabis.
Sherman quickly embraced the idea.
“I believe pardoning people convicted of nonviolent simple possession of marijuana is the right thing to do, & as governor I’d expedite efforts to do so for state-level offenses,” Sherman said on Twitter.
Unlike the president, New Hampshire’s governor has no unilateral power to pardon. This requires a majority vote of the Executive Council.
”The NH Department of Justice and Governor Sununu are reviewing the President’s actions,” Sununu’s office said in a statement.
This GOP-led council has yet to look favorably on granting leniency for marijuana offenses.
Marijuana possession is frequently a reason to deny applications to purchase a handgun, so some pro-Second Amendment councilors could decide a blanket pardon is in order.
The Legislature is another avenue.
Sununu signed a state law granting a pathway for those who seek to annul their marijuana possession convictions.
The Legislature could, if it chooses, alter that statute and unilaterally annul all past convictions for possession at the stroke of the governor’s pen.
This debate will face policymakers in 2023.
Franklin voters go blue
State Democratic leaders were celebrating municipal elections in Franklin last week, after all Democrats who ran won seats on the school board.
Conservatives Dave Testerman, Roy Hubble and Peter McLaughlin lost their bids.
Testerman is a state representative and spouse of GOP gubernatorial candidate Karen Testerman, who proposed a six-week abortion ban and conversion therapy for minors.
“Granite Staters have made clear again and again that they want nothing to do with far-right extremists at any level of New Hampshire government,” said Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley.
GOP ranks grow from primary
The number of registered voters in New Hampshire dropped nearly 22% after local officials in 2020 took off the rolls those who hadn’t cast a ballot in the past several elections.
The newly updated checklist showed the competitive Sept. 13 GOP primary helped that party close the lead Democrats have in voter registrations.
The new numbers have Democrats (282,556) with less than a 1% edge over Republicans (276,507). Independents remain the biggest bloc (320,057).
One reason for the shift was independents, who by nearly a 2-1 margin took a GOP ballot last Sept. 13.
Nearly 17,000 of those independents then remained in the party they chose because they did not exercise the right at the polls to go back to being independents.
Ex-state rep. badly hurt
Former state Rep. Dan Itse, R-Fremont, is recovering after suffering a broken tibia and fibula after a car struck him in West Virginia last week.
The latest report was more upbeat than initial speculation that his injuries were life-threatening.
Itse served in the House for 10 terms as a well-liked social and fiscal conservative.
His family was in the middle of moving to South Carolina when the accident occurred.
GOP hopefuls get backing
U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., and her America Grit PAC are backing both GOP congressional candidates here, Karoline Leavitt in the 1st District and Bob Burns in the 2nd.
“Both have the work ethic, the grit, and the independent conservative values we desperately need in Washington,” Cammack said.
If elected, Leavitt, 25, would replace Cammack and become the youngest ever elected to Congress.
Support for family leave
A new survey found strong bipartisan support in New Hampshire for a federal paid family leave law for American workers.
The GQRR poll of about 500 likely voters had 71% in favor and 24% opposed.
The support dipped after voters were informed of New Hampshire’s voluntary leave law, which beginning on Jan. 1 will give all state workers paid family leave and will permit employers to choose to offer the benefit.
Once that was known, the numbers shifted to 58% in favor of a federal mandate and 37% opposed.
Pay bump for lawyers
The state’s highest court approved a major pay raise for private attorneys who represent poor clients after deciding it was the best way to deal with a chronic shortage facing the judicial branch.
Some hourly rate increases were the first in 30 years, said Associate Justice Patrick Donovan.
“While office overhead and employee costs tripled, these rates remained stagnant, which made it nearly impossible for attorneys managing active practices to afford accepting court-appointed cases on a contract or assigned-counsel basis,” Donovan said.
The Judicial Council and New Hampshire Bar Association led the campaign for this change.
The approved court rules raise rates for those handling major crimes and Supreme Court appeals from the current $100 an hour to $125 an hour. Private lawyers handling civil cases and other criminal defense matters would get $90, up from the current $60 hourly rate.