THE CAT IS OUT of the bag: The state-owned Hampstead Hospital property is the clear front-runner to become the home for a new treatment complex for juveniles, replacing the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.

Senate leaders revealed the early contenders on Thursday: the SYSC property in Manchester, an unidentified state-owned parcel in Concord, and the former Hampstead Hospital, which was purchased by the state last year.

