A BREAKTHROUGH on the Executive Council that culminated in its approval of $22.5 million of federal immunization grants occurred about two weeks ago.
That’s when Executive Councilors Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, and David Wheeler, R-Milford, started work on what would become a four-page conservative manifesto against vaccine mandates.
Several drafts of this plan were shared with Attorney General John Formella and Gov. Chris Sununu’s office.
A key section states that if the Biden administration tried to bind the state to enforce “any guidance or directives,” such as new vaccine mandates, the state could sue the federal government and, if it lost, the state would take actions to “cause all funds which may be subject to the COVID-19 grant conditions to be returned to the federal government.”
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, didn’t like that he was left out of the loop until late the night before Wednesday’s council meeting.
In protest, Gatsas abstained.
“I understand it was sent to my email box at 11 at night and by 11, I’m usually getting my beauty rest,” Gatsas said.
“I can tell you it is unfair to bring this to the council today and ask us to take a vote.”
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said she didn’t see the resolution until a short time before the Wednesday meeting.
Wheeler said what helped bridge the divide were the lawsuits Formella joined on New Hampshire’s behalf, which challenged vaccine mandates for private companies with more than 100 employees and all health care workers.
Now the issue shifts to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, which will take up the request Friday morning.
House and Senate Republican legislative leaders haven’t commented publicly since the council’s reversal.
Mandate ban proposed
House Education Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, has proposed a sweeping ban on vaccine mandates as a condition of employment.
Ladd is offering the plan as an amendment to a leftover 2021 bill on the legal liability of employers or higher education institutions when individuals are exposed to COVID-19 (HB 255).
“No entity in New Hampshire shall compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the amendment reads in part.
As written, the ban would apply not only to government and higher education institutions, but to all corporations, non-profits and stock-owned companies.
The proposal faces a public hearing Tuesday morning in Representatives Hall.
Vetoes coming up in Jan.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, made it official that the New Hampshire House of Representatives will take up Sununu’s 2021 vetoes when they meet to open up the 2022 session on Jan. 5-6.
Packard said the House will begin debate during those two days on the more than 100 leftover or retained bills from 2021.
Now that Sununu is seeking reelection, it’s even less likely that any veto override efforts would succeed.
At least one of those issues will return in 2022, however.
Sununu vetoed a bill to move the state’s primary election from early September to August.
Supporters already are working on 2022 legislation that would push that proposed primary date back to June.
Sununu made clear he didn’t think holding a state primary during the height of the summer tourism season made any sense.
But those seeking a change think the governor could be open to a primary held before summer begins.
Lynch in the gov mix?
Leading Democrats got very excited last week upon hearing former Gov. John Lynch could decide to mount a comeback and run for his old job in 2022.
Lynch went out on top in 2014, completing a modern-day record of four straight terms.
He’s largely stayed out of State House politics ever since, though he has been involved in political campaigns.
Lynch worked hard for Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential primary in New Hampshire.
“That would be some matchup, a former, four-term governor (Lynch) running against an incumbent going for his fourth term (Sununu),” state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said last Friday. “I’ve since heard he might not do it, but it sure would be something.”
When Lynch left elective politics, he said there might be another act in the future if the right opportunity came along.
Lynch rebuffed efforts to get him to consider going to Washington.
Democratic leaders are aware that as long as it lasts, the prospect of Lynch running could put other potential candidacies on hold.
Councilor Warmington said she’s focused on her job, but many Democrats have been impressed with how she’s served as a watchdog at the Executive Council table.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said last week about speculation she might run, “you never say never,” but she sounded less like a candidate for governor next year.
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, is someone who could enter this race as well
Post-decision impact
Sununu’s decision to run for governor again could alter the plans of some incumbent Republican legislators.
Some incumbent Republican state senators haven’t firmly decided whether they will run again in 2022.
The same is always true of House GOP and Democratic veteran lawmakers. Every two years, seasoned legislators wonder whether the next election will be the one to hang it up.
With Sununu installed as an early favorite to win again in 2022, some Republicans who thought he would be moving on might decide to run again in hopes that Republicans could increase their numbers at the State House after the next election.
In 2020, we saw Sununu go all in on changing the makeup of the Executive Council, which helped flip it from 3-to-2 Democrat to 4-to-1 Republican.
He also invested political capital toward changing the majority in the House and Senate.
The 2022 election could be one in which Sununu gets even more involved in targeting Senate and House races, especially ones to be changed by pending redistricting plans.
Meanwhile, don’t sleep on the recruitment efforts of New Hampshire Democrats who already have won special elections in 2021.
Final redistricting vote
The Special Committee on House Redistricting meets Tuesday and, if necessary Wednesday, to vote on plans to redraw election districts for the New Hampshire House, two congressional districts and nine counties that elect their county commissioners by district.
The House GOP proposal, which dramatically alters the two congressional districts, dominated the two public hearings last week.
Here is a look at how some communities would fare under the pending House GOP proposal for the 400-person House:
• Manchester: A loser. The city’s 33-member delegation in the House would lose one seat. Rep Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said the city by the numbers could receive 34, but the House Democratic alternative plan would keep it at 33. Presently, voters in Manchester wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 elect three House members. The House GOP plan has voters in Manchester wards 4, 5 and 7 picking 2. The liberal group calling itself Map-a-Thon proposed a plan that would give Manchester 34 seats.
• Pelham: A big winner. Currently, voters in Hudson and Pelham jointly pick 11 House members. The GOP plan gives Pelham four of its own and Hudson six of its own, with voters in Hudson and Litchfield electing two other reps together.
• Dover: A winner. Right now, Dover elects six of its own and four with Somersworth wards or with Rollinsford. The House GOP plan would give Dover eight of its own, and Dover Ward 4 along with Lee and Madbury would elect three and Dover Ward 4 with Durham, Lee and Madbury would pick another 1.
• Grantham, Ossipee, Pembroke and Sunapee: Winners. Each would elect its own state rep.
• Barnstead and Belmont: Losers. Both would lose their own reps.
In many cases, cities’ and towns’ representation was unchanged in the plans. Keeping the same representation they currently have were Nashua, Milford, Amherst, Merrimack, Goffstown, Hollis, Londonderry, Derry, Salem, Windham, Claremont, Charlestown, Hanover and Lebanon.The state Board of Education heard some opposition to a proposed rule dealing with remote learning in the future.
The proposal would continue to permit school districts to convert from in-person to remote learning, but would require them to offer parents the option of in-person instruction if they chose.
Any school district that cancels all in-person learning would have to make up for those “lost days” at the end of the school year.
During a recent interview, Board Chairman Drew Cline said this new proposal gives parents more choices than the existing one. It will take several months to complete consideration of the proposal, which will include bringing it before the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules.
State rep off board
State Rep. Maria Perez, D-Milford, stepped down from the House Progressive Caucus Executive Board after the caucus issued a statement last Friday condemning her for posting a statement on social media that Jewish leaders said was anti-Semitic.
“The use of anti-Semitic slogans or words are both hurtful and dangerous and must be condemned by all; being unaware of the meaning of such a radical slogan is no excuse,” the caucus said in its statement.
Dennis E. Murphy Jr. will be remembered as a passionate defender of labor rights.
Murphy, who passed away last week at 79, served in many state government roles, including labor commissioner under Gov. Hugh Gallen, and later was a lobbyist for the State Employee Association and National Education of New Hampshire.
An unapologetically liberal Democrat, Murphy fought hard to protect the pension system for public employees, always with a great sense of humor and humility.
Retired SEA Executive Director Denis Parker and Murphy were a very powerful tandem back in the day.