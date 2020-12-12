MERRIMACK HAS ALWAYS been a civically engaged town where citizens across the political and ideological spectrums get involved.
We can recall 13 years ago, when local legislators happily passed on that their “Mr. Merrimack” was bringing his talents to the State House.
By then, Dick Hinch already was a fixture in local politics, having chaired the Board of Selectmen and served on the town’s budget, zoning and library boards, as well as taking leadership roles in the local Lions, Rotary and Chamber of Commerce groups.
Hinch, 71 at the time of his death last week, was not a headline-seeker. He preferred to stay in the background and pull the levers of government power to get results.
But before long, those who could spot legislating skill from a distance, like ex-Speakers Bill O’Brien, R-Nashua, and Shawn Jasper, R-Hudson, understood Hinch was too much of an asset to be left to blend into the woodwork.
So with each succeeding term, Hinch’s portfolio grew — from committee chairman to majority leader to minority leader and then, 11 days ago, to Speaker of the House.
Now he’s gone, and we’re all left to grieve and wonder what more Hinch might have achieved in his new role.
Let’s emphasize that Hinch’s record of achievement already had been cemented.
When then-Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, wanted New Hampshire to expand Medicaid to cover more than 50,000 low-income adults, it was Hinch in the House and Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, in the Senate who made the tough sell to get enough GOP legislators to back the big policy change.
In her own tribute last week, Hassan recalled how Hinch had worked with her to make meaningful reforms in the mental health care system.
Closer to home, as you drive on the F.E. Everett Turnpike through Merrimack, check all three exit ramps and remember they all used to have tollbooths on them. Now, only one does.
Hinch was one of workhorses who kept pushing the Legislature and the Executive Council to finally make this happen, along with current Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, former Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, and former Senate President Peter Bragdon, R-Milford.
It seemed like yesterday, but it was more like eight years ago when an emphatic Hinch first showed me a spreadsheet.
The numbers from the Department of Transportation’s own books confirmed the state was spending more to pay staff to collect tolls at those two ramps than the state was receiving in revenue.
He then revealed a brilliant strategy to have town officials, other local legislators, executive councilors and business leaders form a chorus to press for this change, rather than have it look like it had come from a single House member who always did his homework.
That was Dick Hinch, eye always on the prize, which for him was the goal, not the credit.
Then there was the humanity that a heartbroken Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, experienced firsthand. One day, Leishman looked up from the memorial service for his son who had died and saw Hinch in the back of the room ready to wrap him in one of his big bear hugs.
“Dick Hinch was just a super, super gentleman in my mind, a super legislator,” Leishman said last Friday. “He knew how to put people together. We have lost a tremendous colleague and the House is worse for that.”
That’s a legacy.
Tough to follow
How would you like to be Acting House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, who was to be Hinch’s top confidante and now has to lead the process of healing and moving forward as Hinch would have wanted?
“Colleagues and friends, I did not anticipate having to write a message to you, believing in full confidence that my friend of the last twelve years would be capably handling this task over the biennium. I am sad to say that is not the case,” Packard wrote in last Friday’s House Calendar.
“For the first time in the history of our body, we have lost a presiding officer while we were in session. This is uncharted territory, and we must proceed respectfully, and in a manner befitting the memory of our friend, and the integrity of our institution.”
Packard confirmed the House would elect Hinch’s replacement at its opening session Jan. 6 on the campus of the University of New Hampshire in Durham, where the House has met four times since March.
The tentative plan is to meet indoors in the Hamel Recreation Center. House Democratic leaders have said all sessions should be held remotely.
“Working with the clerk, the university, the Department of Public Health, the Senate, and others, we will ensure that this meeting proceeds safely. To that end, permanent seating will not be made at this time so that we can meet in a socially distanced and safe manner,” Packard said.
“As government continues through pandemics and untimely deaths, we will continue to handle certain administrative tasks until a new speaker is chosen on Jan. 6.”
State law requires that once a vacancy for speaker is announced, it must be filled within 30 days.
Because Hinch died from COVID-19, House and Senate Democratic leaders called upon Gov. Chris Sununu to provide testing to all House members and staff who attended that last UNH meeting, at which Hinch was elected.
“Like many essential workers across the state, State House staff have risked their health and lives to ensure that the operations of state government have continued throughout the pandemic,” House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton and Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said in a joint statement.
Packard urged House members to have faith that precautions will be taken. The House Rules Committee meets this Wednesday to consider further amended rules that members might want to discuss.
Line of succession
So who will become the next speaker?
Packard has too much class and respect for Hinch’s memory to politick for the position right now.
If Packard wants to move up, he becomes the clear frontrunner.
That’s his decision. It’s not for everyone. Packard has been a superb committee chair, House majority leader and floor leader, and he has held the gavel in the past as a deputy while subbing for others.
But doing it full-time and in the midst of a pandemic is something else entirely. You have to really want to do it.
If Packard passes, things could get complicated.
Hinch’s third-in-command, Rep. Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, who announced Saturday she has COVID-19, is very well liked, but this is her first major leadership role after having chaired the House Children and Family Law Committee.
Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, clearly has the intellect and the drive, but he also manages a private company with 500 employees.
Meanwhile, Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, has expressed an interest. Also, Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, was running for the post until Hinch officially declared he wanted to be speaker.
Other posts filled
As we first reported on social media, 17-term state Rep. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, has become House Finance Chairman and last Friday was installed as the new head of the Legislative Fiscal Committee. Senate Finance Chairman Daniels is vice chairman.
Reps. Lynne Ober, R-Hudson, Tracey Emerick, R-Hampton, and Karen Umberger, R-Conway, also are expected to get heavy-lifting assignments as House budget writers.
Packard said committee assignments will come out in the coming days.
Among those to move up are retired judge and Rep. Ned Gordon, R-Bristol, who is likely to lead the House Judiciary Committee.
Charter school reform
To minimal surprise and with little drama, the Fiscal Committee under Republican control voted to accept the first $10 million of a five-year, $46 million federal grant that will more than double the number of public charter schools in the state.
All seven Republicans on the panel backed it, and all three Democrats opposed it.
This was a big W for Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, who had endured nearly a half-dozen no votes from the committee when Democrats ran the group.
“Today, common sense prevailed and kids won,” Sununu said. “For two years, hundreds of kids have made the trip to Concord to advocate for what they believed in — and their hard work has finally paid off. Charter schools are public schools, and this game-changing grant will open up doors of opportunity for school children across the state. The right thing to do is always worth fighting for.”
Senate Minority Leader Soucy warned this would raise local property taxes as traditional public schools still deal with “fixed costs” that are there even after a few core students leave them to attend a public charter school.
Cushing names picks
House Democratic Leader Cushing had plenty of veteran experience to choose from in naming his inner circle.
Deputy Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua, who is starting his 20th term, was the chairman of the House Election Laws Committee and has served under many past party leaders in the House.
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, who ran against Cushing for the top post, will be the Democratic policy leader.
Rep. and former House Deputy Speaker Karen Ebel, D-New London, moves into the Democratic Leader pro-tem position
Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester and another competitor for the top spot, will serve with Rep. Linda Tanner, D-Sunapee, as assistant leaders.
New rep sorry
State Rep. Dawn Johnson, R-Laconia, took down her link to a right-wing post Facebook had banned that linked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to a “riggers and Jews” conspiracy to deny President Donald Trump the election.
Miscellany Blue first reported on Johnson’s statement.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley was quick to rebuke Republicans.
“The New Hampshire Republican Party has become a place where people like Dawn Johnson can share hateful, racist, and anti-Semitic posts without repercussion because Chris Sununu and the NH GOP are incapable of holding the members of their party responsible for their words and actions,” Buckley said.
”NH GOP leadership and Sununu must call on Johnson to resign immediately.”
A few hours earlier, Johnson offered her own mea culpa.
“I want to apologize for a post I did the other day. I have removed the report as it came from a source I do not agree with and thanks to a couple of people (who) showed me,” Johnson wrote.
”I apologize again and will in the future look at the source closer before sharing content. God Bless and Happy Friday!”