NEW HAMPSHIRE LOTTERY Director Charles McIntyre leveraged plenty of influence behind closed doors to get rules approved for the state to legalize betting on historic horse races at gambling venues across the state.
House Republican members on the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules raised concerns with the plan.
They questioned how much more revenue operators would keep from the new games, compared to what they make on the casino-like gambling they run for charities.
Players of historic racing video games will try to pick winners of randomly selected horse races that have already been run.
Charities, who get 35% of the casino gambling wagers, will see only 8.75% from historic racing.
The state estimates that operators will get $49 million in annual revenue from historic racing, with $12 million going to state education aid and $6 million to charities.
The committee voted in November to lodge a preliminary objection to the lottery’s proposal.
In response, McIntyre’s agency noted these rules followed the intent of the law lawmakers passed in 2021, when they approved this expansion of gambling.
The law’s prime author, state Rep. Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, argued that an operator’s technology costs to run historic games are much greater than for casino-style games.
On Friday, the rules committee, without any debate, ended its objection and approved the rules on a unanimous vote.
Just to be on the safe side, the Legislative Office Building committee room was packed with lobbyists, charitable game supporters and allies like New Hampshire Grocers Association executive John Dumais.
This measure was one of the most lobbied bills of 2021, with nearly a dozen associates hired to push for this program on behalf of companies that offer historic racing in other states.
Success costs money
Gov. Chris Sununu recently complained about New Hampshire getting shortchanged on federal highway aid in the infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden.
New Hampshire has long been a donor state, paying more in federal gasoline taxes than it proportionally gets back in federal highway aid.
Last week, the all-Democratic congressional delegation announced the latest allocation of $218 million in federal highway aid for the coming year, which amounts to what it called the largest federal investment “in decades.”
On Friday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted to accept $91 million of that aid and gave Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan permission to fill 24 temporary full-time jobs to help with this additional work.
The governor likewise probably isn’t happy about a recent carveout for states in the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives more to the states with the most pandemic-related job losses.
Thanks to the state’s rapid decline in its unemployment rate in 2020, New Hampshire got the third-smallest piece of this $195 billion pie.
New Hampshire’s $994 million grant was larger only than South Dakota ($974 million) and Montana ($906 million).
Vermont, which has half as many people as New Hampshire, received $54 million more under this allotment. Tiny Rhode Island is getting $138 million more.
New Hampshire would have been stiffed even worse if Congress hadn’t spent $25 billion of the aid on making sure every state got at least $500 million.
week Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cried foul at the $8 billion his state got.
“I think you’d have to acknowledge that we got the short end of the stick compared to these other states,” DeSantis said.
Student debt bid blocked
Sununu got the Executive Council on board, but he still hasn’t won over the fiscal committee on his plan to use $16.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants to create a pilot student loan repayment incentive.
The Legislature, under Republican and Democratic control, rejected Sununu’s plan to set up a permanent student debt plan.
Many of those same arguments against it were recycled for this pilot, before Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, sought to pull the pause button.
For the second straight month, they tabled the idea by a 10-0 vote.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said offering up to a $20,000 debt repayment in exchange for a graduate’s commitment to work in New Hampshire for four years wasn’t fair for young people who chose other career paths, such as the military or a trade profession.
“Wouldn’t we be setting up the message that they made a bad decision and they didn’t gamble on the state setting up this lottery program?” Auburn said.
Senate Democrats had lobbied for a smaller cap on how much debt could be repaid so that it could benefit more students-turned-employees.
Coal in his stocking
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, who may decide to run against Sununu for governor in 2022, is already on the incumbent’s naughty list.
Last week, Sherman joined with former physician and Rep. William Marsh, D-Wolfeboro, at a virtual news conference urging Sununu to do more to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“Two Democrats out of 424 legislators say do more. Give me a break,” Sununu said in response at last week’s briefing.
“Any Democrats standing up trying to politicize the response to this pandemic, shame on them.”
Sununu alluded to a recent encounter he had with Sherman.
“ week, one of them shook my hand thanking me for all we had been doing,” Sununu said.
“I am shocked it was even covered.”
Nashua liquor store closing gets pushback
The State Liquor Commission’s decision earlier this month to close a store in downtown Nashua and inform legislative leaders after the fact didn’t sit well.
State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said the 300 Main St. store in Simoneau Plaza was a key location for many senior citizens who don’t have their own cars to drive to the city’s other three liquor stores.
Chairman Joseph Mollica said the landlord refused to renew the long-term lease for this store, and he vowed to keep looking for a replacement store site in the inner city.
Fiscal Committee Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway, said state liquor officials must have known for months this store would not stay open and should have told key legislators earlier.
“I agree that you can’t close a store until you get our authorization. Don’t do that again,” Umberger said.
“We will not retroactively approve the closure of liquor stores; we just need to get that straight.”
Mollica answered, “So noted.”
Actually, the Legislature almost two decades ago gave the liquor commission the sole authority to decide to close stores as it sees necessary to maximize revenue. The same law requires the fiscal panel be told of any closure within 30 days of it taking place.
Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, said the move fits a trend of closing smaller liquor stores that serve neighborhoods in favor of larger outlets that generate bigger profits.
Morse defended Mollica’s decision.
“We ask that agency to generate a massive amount of revenue every year. We need to treat these as business decisions which aren’t always easy ones to make,” Morse said.
A sunny business climate
The Tax Foundation kept New Hampshire in sixth place for its business tax climate, according to its annual survey, released late week.
Wyoming, South Dakota and Alaska got the top three scores.
The next-highest ranked state in the Northeast was Pennsylvania, at 29th.
Maine was second-highest in New England, coming in 33rd.
The report suggested New Hampshire’s standing may improve in future years, because this ranking doesn’t take into account the current state budget, which cuts business taxes and starts a five-year elimination of the state’s interest and dividends Tax.
Family planning returns to Exective Council
The issue of family planning contracts for the state’s abortion providers returns to the Executive Council on Wednesday.
September, the council voted, 4-1, to reject these contracts for Planned Parenthood and the clinics in Concord and Greenland that offer abortion services.
Sununu, who continues to support them, is hoping for a reversal, though there has been no indication that at least two councilors are willing to drop their opposition.
Pressure builds on PUC
The Business & Industry Association joined with Sununu and new Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine in seeking a stay of the Public Utilities Commission’s decision to cut spending for energy efficiency projects over the next two years.
The PUC unanimously turned down a three-year plan the electric utilities had offered to dramatically increase that spending, which had the backing of many energy advocates and small businesses in the conservation field.
If the PUC heeds this latest call, this means it would keep in place existing levels of spending on energy efficiency for the foreseeable future.
This compromise position may come to pass since it would defer discussion about raising the monthly ratepayer charge that supports these programs while homeowners and business owners endure a winter season already forecast to include much higher energy costs.
Budget axes open jobs
A little-noticed section of the budget trailer bill (HB 2) required elimination of all full-time state jobs that have been vacant since at least July 1, 2018. The move permitted agency heads to ask for Sununu to grant exemptions to it.
Last week, Sununu confirmed he granted 165 waivers to keep those jobs on the books. Sununu said in most cases agency heads were already recruiting to fill these positions and that some of them will be needed to carry out programs under the federal ARPA law.
Another 54 positions were not given exemptions and were eliminated.