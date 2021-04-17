WHAT STARTED OUT as a joke that fell flat has jump-started one of New Hampshire’s most popular political traditions.
Hot Dog Day is back.
The sixth edition of the annual celebration that’s made national news with free wieners, ice cream, Pepsi and chips in front of a campfire on the front lawn of the State House is coming, 2021 date to be determined.
COVID-19 ended the streak of consecutive events in 2020.
The idea’s prime mover, six-term state Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown, credits Gov, Chris Sununu with supplying the “accelerant” — a comment on Burt’s Facebook page a week ago.
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, had asked Burt online about the status of Hot Dog Day 2021. Burt admitted he wasn’t hopeful.
“Not sure if it will happen this year. It takes months to prepare and sadly the days are ticking away and we are still scared to go back to the State House,” Burt replied. “Can you help?”
That’s when Sununu lit the flame with a remark many social conservatives took as a slam against the House GOP leadership.
Sununu posted, “On cooking hot dogs at the state house Rep. Burt says, ‘It takes months to prepare…’ If that doesn’t sum up the NH Legislature, I don’t know what does. … and you all wonder why I’m hesitant to give the Legislature control of Emergency Orders during a crisis?!?!”
Several unnamed Republicans, in a NH Journal story, bristled at the remark.
Sununu sent a series of text messages to Burt, insisting he was joking and Burt agreed.
“It really was a joke, but a lot of my friends that were anti-mask didn’t see it as a joke,” Burt said.
“The governor wrote, ‘I know you would take it that way, and that’s why I felt comfortable doing it on your page because I thought I could get away with it.’”
Ultimately, it was Sununu who put Hot Dog Day back in business, offering to pay for the 2021 event.
In a typical year a non-profit covers the $2,000 to $2,500 cost of the shindig and any leftover money “goes to the neediest dog rescue programs I can find,” Burt said.
To date, the event has raised $37,000 for dog charities. Sununu’s offer means the 2021 edition will generate more than the usual profit for those groups.
“He said he’ll come out and cook some hot dogs. I am ordering him a special apron, just for him,” Burt said.
One thing about the event will never change.
Burt won’t have a permit for the campfire, even though for many years Concord’s fire prevention office insisted he apply for one.
“The State House is like an embassy. We can do whatever we want on that front lawn that the legislative leadership says is OK to do,” Burt said.
Which is how Hot Dog Day began.
As a first-term legislator in 2011, Burt was involved in his first floor fight, trying to repeal the statewide requirement for campfire permits.
“I said on the House floor, ‘I’ll buy everyone a hot dog who votes for this bill,’” Burt recalled. “Veteran legislators came up to me and said, ‘You can’t say that. It’s illegal.’ I was new and didn’t know. I thought it was fine. Wasn’t that what Washington does, legally try to bribe members to vote for or against a bill?”
Sununu said last week he’ll always show up for Hot Dog Day.
But he didn’t back down from his criticism of the House budget proposal for dealing with future emergencies, requiring a legislative majority to ratify emergency action within 30 days.
“If we get rid of those emergency orders and try to have what I might call a temporary emergency order in place, it’s not going to fly and we risk losing hundreds of millions of dollars,” Sununu said.
Mask change has critics
New Hampshire was the last state in New England to adopt a mask requirement so it stood to reason when Gov. Sununu thought it was time to take it off, he’d move quickly.
He also knew it would attract criticism across the political spectrum.
State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye and a gastroenterologist, condemned the move, speaking for all the Senate Democrats.
“Our state is averaging more new cases each day and more hospitalizations than when the mask mandate first went into effect. As a doctor, I am shocked that in spite of these facts the governor is now lifting this critical protection against the spread of COVID 19. It is clear that the pandemic is far from over,” Sherman said.
From the right, Andrew Manuse, founder of RebuildNH, said no one should give Sununu any credit.
“The mask mandate was unlawful from the beginning, along with several other emergency orders that are still in place, and this governor ought to be apologizing for overstepping his authority, if nothing else.”
Sununu made clear that private employers and communities are free to keep their restrictions in place.
Senior U.S. Sen. and ex-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., the first woman in the country to have held both positions, added her two cents. Shaheen has studiously stayed out of Sununu’s lane for much of this pandemic, but not during Good Morning NH with Jack Heath on Friday.
“With the cases going up, I don’t think I would have done that,” Shaheen said.
A fight over paper
Maybe only in the Byzantine world of health care would there be a big scrap at the State House over the cost of filter paper.
It’s HB 600, a bill from Rep. William Marsh, R-Wolfeboro, to permit hospitals to separately bill insurers for reimbursement of filter paper used for newborn tests.
What started as a $40 item has risen to more than $140, with 31 screens for a variety of ailments.
Henry Lipman, the state’s Medicaid director, said his agency backs the bill as hospitals struggle to keep their birthing centers open.
“This isn’t going to solve a problem, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Lipman testified last week.
Lobbyists and executives for Anthem, Harvard Pilgrim and Association Health Plans maintained these filters were already paid for through “bundled” payments that insurers give hospitals to cover all newborn procedures.
“This is not a good step in the direction of public health policy. Bills like this move us backwards,” said Anthem Director of Government Relations Sabrina Dunlap.
The state Insurance Department took no position, but Life and Health Director Tyler Brannen said insurers could be made to pay for the filter paper and then recoup it by lowering their bundled payment.
After two hours of testimony, Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, had heard enough.
“We’ve got until May 12 to act on this bill. The hospitals, the insurers and two departments should negotiate. Come back with a compromise that we can all support,” Bradley said.
Merrimack breaks records
Should we be surprised a record number of ballots were cast in Merrimack last Tuesday in the special election won by Republican Bill Boyd over ex-Democratic state Rep. Wendy Thomas?
Town officials thought that only 3,000 would take part, the state supplied 4,000 ballots for the automated machines, and 4,813 voters showed up.
Nearly $100,000 was spent on this race, nearly all of it to boost turnout on both sides through serial rounds of digital ads, robocalls and mailings.
On April 9, 2019, when the ballot contained only local elections with little competition, 3,333 voted.
Vacancy sparks bill
What happens when someone dies after the opening of the filing period for a local school position?
That’s likely to change after Merrimack saw firsthand the wild scramble that can occur.
In 2020, the filing period for local offices opened on a Wednesday.
Then two days later on Friday, longtime school budget/planning committee member Stanley Heinrich, 68, died at home.
“The phone lit up from people asking about whether they could run for the position,” recalled Pat Heinrich, the town’s school district clerk and Stan’s widow.
She testified last week for a bill (HB 409) that Merrimack Democratic Rep. Rosemarie Rung has authored to let that untimely vacancy be filled by the sitting board and then permanently filled in the next general election.
State law already filled town office vacancies this way, but the state law for school seats was a “gray area,” according to state election officials.
Disclosure bill not certain
Supporters of making public the names of cops with credibility issues were wise to bring their compromise to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.
With bipartisan backing, the Senate will support this amendment to a House bill on police disciplinary hearings (HB 471).
That’s good. because it’s not necessarily a slam dunk in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, which has revealed itself to be very pro-law enforcement and privacy.
A bill to end communities’ limited liability and permit citizens to sue over violations of state or federal law by police and other government agents (HB 111) was endorsed by the House Judiciary Committee, 19-2.
On the House floor, it was another matter entirely, failing nine days ago on a 184-178 vote.
This was a big win for lobbyist Jim Demers and media consultant Scott Spradling.
Police execs and unions for line cops are backing this latest Laurie List reform, but supporters should not take the House for granted.
Gardner takes on D.C.
Upon request, Secretary of State Bill Gardner will testify virtually Tuesday morning during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on the House-passed H.R. 1, which makes sweeping federal changes in campaign finance, voter access and other election laws.
Gardner’s statement against the U.S. House-passed bill figures prominently on his office web site.
“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi wants to make New Hampshire and the rest of the country like her state of California,” Gardner wrote.
“New Hampshire has a solid track record for running sound and trouble free elections that do not warrant this type of federal meddling. What’s good for Speaker Pelosi in California is bad for us in New Hampshire, and our congressional delegation should know that.”
The all-Democratic New Hampshire delegation supports the bill.