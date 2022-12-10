LAST WEDNESDAY’S Organization Day confirmed what House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, already knew: How many bodies are in seats will matter every minute the House is in session.
The other takeaway is that all lines of communication must stay open.
Exhibit A was House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm’s upset victory forcing a special election to resolve a Rochester Ward 4 House seat race that previously ended in a tie.
When Wilhelm introduced the resolution, Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, moved on behalf of the leadership to table it.
When the dust settled, the tabling move failed, 193-187.
It shouldn’t have gone down that way, but here’s why it did.
The vote came at the close of a long day for the newly elected House and followed close behind the big afternoon event, the re-election of Secretary of State David Scanlan.
A short time later, eight Republicans and two Democrats left Representatives Hall and missed this vote.
The GOP members who exited were Reps. David Nagel of Gilmanton, Peter Varney of Alton, Matthew Simon of Littleton, Michael Moffett of Loudon, David Lundgren and Kristine Perez, both of Londonderry, and Michael Vose of Epping.
The departing Democrats were Reps. Rebecca McBeath of Laconia and H. Robert Menear of Lee.
Even if some of the GOP members had stayed, the motion still would have failed.
This is because at least three Republicans who backed a special election opposed the move to table the bill, according to the oral roll call record of the vote.
They were Reps. Cliff Newton and Thomas Kaczyanski Jr. of Rochester, and Charles McMahon of Windham, a town with hard-knock experience on the importance of counting every single vote.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, insisted he intended to embrace the special election resolution and offer it jointly with Wilhelm.
“I apologize for the confusion here, I’ve got a lot of kinks to work out,” Osborne said after the tabling move failed.
“I would encourage all of you to vote for the resolution. This is the right thing to do.”
After the session, Berry took to social media to express frustration at this setback for the House GOP team.
“Tough day in Concord. Didn’t get all the W’s we should have. I was pretty pissed (under exaggeration) when I came home,” Berry tweeted.
If Osborne and Wilhelm had talked about a joint resolution for a special election, then what happened?
Partisan politics got in the way.
While the Scanlan vote was happening, someone controlling the state GOP Twitter account sent out a premature congratulations message to Rochester Republican candidate David Walker.
This led Wilhelm to believe the House GOP rank-and-file on the floor would try to seat Walker without a special election.
Wilhelm moved ahead with his own resolution.
At one point Wilhelm alluded to this fog of war when he said he “didn’t intend” to offer the resolution in the manner he did.
The tabling bid, however, only incensed rank-and-file Democrats, who questioned whether Osborne and Co. had ever been sincere about sending this matter back to the voters.
The reality was that for Osborne, this entire cause became a very heavy bag.
Within the GOP caucus, there was a serious difference of opinion.
Had Osborne joined with Wilhelm on a joint resolution Wednesday, there were clear signs some renegades in his own caucus would have tried to amend it to seat Walker.
Meanwhile, other House fiscal conservatives wanted the whole dispute resolved by a flip of the coin.
They pointed out the five-figure cost for taxpayers to hold this election was hard to justify when families are struggling to pay their heating bills this winter.
Given the past success of the state Democratic Party machine and eight-term Democratic Rep. Chuck Grassie’s popularity, you have to install the Democrat as the favorite.
Former Rochester Mayor and GOP contender Walker is a political force in his own right, however, and six of the other seven state reps representing the Lilac City are Republicans.
Given the stakes and the national focus this race will attract, all signs point to a six-figure special election campaign.
Democrat Wilhelm’s generational team
Wilhelm announced a “core leadership” team that covers the philosophical and generational breadth of his caucus.
Deputy Leader Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, ran as a ticket with Wilhelm, and two experienced women fill out the top quartet: ex-House Deputy Speaker Karen Ebel, D-New London, as leader pro tem and Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole as Democratic floor leader.
Wilhelm has empowered less senior Democrats to take on other important roles with Rep. Josh Adjutant, D-Plymouth, as deputy to Weber and Reps. Laura Telerski, D-Nashua, and Brian Sullivan, D-Grantham, as advisers.
Finally, Wilhelm named three seasoned ex-leaders as “senior advisers” — outgoing Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua, dean of the House and Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, and Sharon Nordgren, D-Hanover.
Packard surely helped himself with some veteran Democrats by naming ex-Speaker Steve Shurtleff — Wilhelm’s opponent for Democratic leader — as the new speaker emeritus.
Sanborn a logical Republican promotion
Rep. Laurie Sanborn, R-Bedford, became the new face in Packard’s upper echelon as deputy speaker, replacing ex-Rep. Kim Rice, R-Hudson, who did not seek reelection.
Packard wanted to add a strong woman to help chart the course for the next two years, and Sanborn fills that bill.
A seven-term veteran, Sanborn always has been a team player, with free enterprise credentials as a small business owner of The Draft in Concord, with husband and ex-State Sen. Andy Sanborn.
Sanborn could end up chairing a key committee, we’ve been told. Rice got bipartisan praise for the way she chaired the House Children, Youth and Family Law Committee during her tenure.
Bradley’s tough leadership calls
The easy part for Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, was becoming Senate president, the obvious choice once Chuck Morse of Salem left to pursue an unsuccessful U.S. Senate primary bid.
Now that he’s in charge of a 14-10 GOP Senate, keeping all the members happy will not be easy.
The first key decision was who would replace him as Senate majority leader. He settled on eight-term Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry.
Like Bradley, Carson has earned bipartisan respect for how she has run committees. Senate Democrats kept her in charge of one when they controlled the chamber after 2018.
A retired U.S. Army reservist, Carson also can become “bad cop” when Bradley has to be the “good cop” holding the gavel.
Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, becomes majority whip. This is no ceremonial title.
Entering her fifth term, Birdsell will run the committee Bradley long chaired, Senate Health and Human Services. She also got a seat on the powerful Senate Finance and Energy and Natural Resources Committees.
Another senator making a big move up is Jim Gray, R-Rochester, who was named the new Senate Finance chairman.
He has a committee with a 5-2 GOP split, including Vice Chairman and Sen. Dan Innis, R-Webster, Bradley and Birdsell.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester surely got her wish, as Senate dean Lou D’Allesandro of Manchester and Deputy Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua stayed on Senate Finance, the only ones to serve there the past two years.
Two Senate rookies to watch are ex-House members Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, and Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, who was the given the heavy lift of running the Executive Departments and Administration Committee.
GOP state races not closed
Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager of Amherst is the early favorite to replace outgoing GOP Chairman Steve Stepanek, but he could have company.
Hampton Falls Republican Lou Gargiulo, two-time state Senate nominee, has told associates he will run as well.
The vice chairman’s race is getting hotter too, with Rep. Fred Doucette, R-Salem, being promoted to join declared candidates Don Bolduc of Stratham and Ryan Tirrell of Nashua.
Rep. Will Infantine, R-Manchester, has already put in dibs to run for RNC member if Ager becomes chair. Under party bylaws, Ager would nominate his replacement, who would then have to get at least a two-thirds vote of the GOP Executive Committee.
Conservative honor for Merrimack Rep. Notter
Rep. Jeanine Notter, R-Merrimack, will receive the prestigious Tom Thomson Defender of Liberty Award from the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity at its annual Christmas Party next Thursday in Bedford.
Laconia State School property sale on track
Gov. Chris Sununu did not oppose a move last week by the Executive Council to table the proposed sale of the former Laconia State School to a Manchester development firm for $21.5 million.
But he remains firmly behind the process that determined Legacy at Laconia LLC to be the best of four bidders, despite Laconia city officials getting cold feet last week and asking for more time.
“This is not a fly-by-night organization. This group has other projects,” Sununu said.
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said state officials were well aware the manager of the winning bidder, Robynne Alexander, was sued over a smaller redevelopment of a downtown Manchester building.
“We looked at the lawsuit. Everyone was aware of this, and nobody had any concern,” Arlinghaus said.
As for a three-year delay on the Manchester project, Arlinghaus said some state construction jobs have been behind schedule longer than that thanks to COVID, supply chain delays and inflation pressures.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, served on the technical review committee that picked the bidder.
“I don’t want this to be a stalling tactic,” Kenney said. “I have no problem with looking at this for two weeks, but I have all the faith and confidence that they made the right decision going forward.”
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said Laconia city officials deserved a two-week delay to ensure their requests for future access to the property were secured.
Scanlan backers under fire
There are some hard feelings among Democratic activists about the two dozen in their ranks who voted for Scanlan for secretary of state.
“Some folks in June ‘24 really shouldn’t be surprised when they get primaried. making a list... checking it twice...” tweeted Lucas Meyer with 603 Forward.
The group was very critical of Scanlan’s leadership in the runup to the 2022 election and during the subsequent recounts.
Because it was a secret ballot, some may stay anonymous to “protect the innocent,” but state Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, is an obvious target. He seconded the nomination of Scanlan made by Democratic Sen. D’Allesandro.
Dems tender over Insurance Dept. tweet
Collin Gately, communications director for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., didn’t appreciate a tweet from the Insurance Department’s official account last week that objected when a WBZ-TV critic said Pappas’ Puritan Backroom Restaurant in Manchester has the “best chicken tenders” in the Granite State.
The author said he could think of two other places with better tenders.
“Interesting use of @NHInsuranceDept’s official social media account this morning: picking a fight with a New Hampshire small business,” Gately responded.
The Sunday News confirmed this wasn’t a hack.
An Insurance Department communications staffer made the reply post as a joke on personal time, and it was not meant in any way to represent the agency’s point of view, according to state officials.