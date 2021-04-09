THE MEMBERSHIP OF the House of Representatives turned out in impressive numbers for a three-day marathon session at the NH Sportsplex that ended Friday night.
Despite the risk of COVID-19, more than 385 of the 398 members took part at some point.
Even more notable was how House Republicans stuck together to pass a two-year state budget that Sununu, their own governor, finds objectionable.
The final vote to pass the House budget (HB 1) was 205-178, with two Republicans opposed — Reps. Bonnie Ham of North Woodstock and James Allard of Pittsfield.
The only Democrat to support the budget was Manchester’s Mary Heath, a member of the House Finance Committee, who had spoken against the spending bill during its debate.
It’s typical for the losing party to have one of its own vote for a bill, because it permits that person to ask the House to reconsider its vote if the outcome is very close.
The trailer bill (HB 2) had almost as much House Republican backing, despite containing plenty of social engineering features related to hot-button topics such as abortion, education reform and emergency powers.
This bill passed, 200-181.
House Republicans backed it, 198-5, with Ham and Allard joined in opposition by Reps. John Sytek of Salem, Dan Wolf of Newbury and Jim Fedolfi of Hillsborough.
The only Democrats who supported the trailer bill were Reps. Gerri Cannon of Somersworth and Richard Abel of West Lebanon.
Although Sununu said he wouldn’t sign the House-passed budget if it reaches him, he didn’t do anything to submarine its passage.
The strategy of loading the budget with plenty of items favored by social and fiscal conservatives clearly worked, as the arch-conservative House Freedom Caucus gave its unqualified blessing.
“As someone who has always been a champion of using taxpayer dollars wisely and prudently, it’s noteworthy that I can proudly announce, this is the first state budget I’ve ever voted in favor of,” said Rep. Kevin Verville, R-Deerfield, who is in his third term.
“This is a budget that I believe all New Hampshire citizens can get behind.”
Gov: No need for ban
Sununu said some might have gotten the wrong idea when he vowed to veto the bill to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts.”
He said he doesn’t agree with their presentation in public school classrooms of such ideas such as Critical Race Theory, which advances the notion that Whites are inherently racist.
“I personally don’t think there is any place for that in school,” Sununu said.
But he noted that state law already prevents any topics in schools that are discriminatory in nature.
Sununu said this ban (HB 544) now contained in both a House bill and in the House-passed state budget trailer bill (HB 2) would create a slippery slope.
“When you start down the path of banning what we are going to be talking about… what one side bans one year about the left can be led to banning what’s said from the right a year later,” Sununu said.
Curiously, House GOP leaders opted to have this matter decided in the global budget bargaining late this spring.
On Thursday, the House voted by an overwhelming margin to table the separate House bill.
Starting next week, it will take a two-thirds vote to even discuss the separate bill.
State personnel moves
The Executive Council learned this week that Sununu will have to recommend a new fire marshal.
Fire Marshal and Director of Fire Safety Paul Parisi of Salem has turned in his resignation, effective May 1.
Another resignation came from Thomas Donovan, director of the state Water Division in the Department of Environmental Services.
Meanwhile, Sununu has nominated former Texas Instruments executive and family farmer Daniel Goldner of Manchester to a seat on the Public Utilities Commission.
If confirmed, Goldner would replace Michael Giaimo of Andover, Mass., who recently stepped down.
In 2020, Goldner ran for and lost a bid for one of two New Hampshire House seats representing Ward 1 in his home city.
The PUC post pays $118,963 a year, and the term runs through June 2023.
Sununu also nominated William T. Conway of Concord to become deputy commissioner with the state Department of Corrections. He would replace Benjamin Jean of Nottingham, who resigned.
Conway has been serving as chief of staff with the New Hampshire Army National Guard. The post pays $131,358 a year.
Sununu also has recommended Hopkinton lawyer Beth Kissinger to become a circuit court judge.
Dem won’t let up on Gov
Most political and education leaders greeted with delight and praise Sununu’s about-face permitting out-of-state adults — including college students — to apply for the COVID-19 vaccine here beginning April 19.
To no one’s surprise, Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley wasn’t about to let up on his criticism over the controversy.
“Chris Sununu is scrambling desperately to fix yet another COVID failure after facing immense backlash from people across the state who rightfully called him out for his political stunt that risked health and safety of all Granite Staters just to placate his political base,” Buckley said.
“Sununu can backtrack all he wants to, but no one will not forget that Sununu played political games with the COVID vaccine instead of working to ensure we could vaccinate as many people as possible to end this pandemic.”
This isn’t the first time Sununu has shifted gears on COVID policy based on the volume of vaccine available to the state.
However he got here, Sununu has been on the leading edge of vaccine accessibility, which is why his Thursday announcement made national news.
Shots for the homebound
The state is nearly halfway done delivering shots in person to the estimated 2,500 New Hampshire residents who are homebound and can’t get to a vaccine clinic.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said it will take well into the summer to complete the project.
“Going door-to-door to deliver these vaccines is a very time-consuming effort, but we are well on our way,” she said.
Sununu backs YDC case
Sununu praised state prosecutors for arresting seven past employees of the Youth Development Center and charging them with child abuse dating to the mid-1990s.
“We aren’t messing around,” Sununu said. “I don’t know better how to say it.
“We are going after all of them and charging every last one of them. I would imagine other charges will come.”
Merrimack heads to polls
Voters in Merrimack on Tuesday will settle the first special election of the 2021-22 cycle when they vote on a replacement for Dick Hinch, the late House Speaker.
Hinch died in December after contracting COVID-19.
Bill Boyd, a four-term Merrimack town councilor and GOP candidate, is running against ex-state Rep. Wendy Thomas, who lost her seat in November.
Republicans own a healthy advantage in party registration in the town, but as we pointed out last week, Thomas had more campaign finance support for her candidacy than Boyd.
Right-to-Work ads return
A coalition of unions and businesses opposed to Right to Work revved up their advertising on network and cable television last week.
The New Hampshire Families for Freedom is made up of about 40 contractors that have business relationships with unions .
Their 30-second commercial first aired in late February, after the bill passed the Senate.
Some opponents and supporters of Right to Work thought the House would take up the measure (SB 61) last week.
House Speaker Packard wisely decided this debate would take too much time away from all the House bills that needed work last week, so it will come up later this spring.
Sadly, state campaign finance laws do not require the reporting of spending on issue advocacy.
Curtailing powers praised
Rebuild NH, the grassroots group formed to oppose Sununu’s actions to deal with COVID-19, was thrilled to see the House give a veto-proof majority to a bill (HB 417) checking his future emergency powers.
The measure terminates any governor’s emergency after 30 days unless both chambers of the Legislature vote to renew it.
“The Legislature this week has demonstrated its wisdom by passing a bipartisan bill that would prevent any governor from abusing power and unilaterally making decisions for the citizens of this state during a state of emergency,” said Andrew J. Manuse, chairman of the group.
The House passed the bill, 328-41. It goes to the Senate, where it faces a very uncertain future.
Not a single state senator in either party signed onto any of the more than 15 bills proposed in 2021 to restrict the governor’s emergency authority.