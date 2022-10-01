AFTER THE VOTES are counted Nov. 8, there will be another election at the State House.
The race for speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives is heating up.
As required under the state Constitution, the House will “organize” Dec. 7 to pick its new leadership.
Many observers figured House Speaker and 18-term state Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, would have a clear path to the nomination by the Republican caucus to keep hold of the gavel.
This would be Packard’s first full term after replacing House Speaker Dick Hinch, who died from complications with COVID-19 soon after taking over in December 2020.
Not so fast.
According to multiple sources in both parties, four-term Rep. Leonard Turcotte, R-Barrington, told associates he is exploring a GOP challenge to Packard.
Turcotte was unavailable for comment Friday.
Legislative process disputes are one motivation behind Turcotte’s potential candidacy.
Packard removed Turcotte from two conference committees because of his strongly held views, including a desire to do away with Gov. Chris Sununu’s voluntary paid family leave program.
This isn’t an ideological debate — Turcotte and Packard are both solid fiscal and social conservatives.
The situation has to be uncomfortable for House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, who remains loyal to Packard in his bid to be reelected speaker, but who has a close working relationship with Turcotte.
If the race happens, install Packard as a clear favorite.
It’s very difficult to unseat a sitting speaker.
To be competitive, Turcotte would have to hope this election delivers dozens of newly elected House members who aren’t beholden to the status quo.
Some close to the speaker hope a cease-fire will emerge, with Turcotte brought more into the leadership fold as an olive branch.
It’s worth noting the position of deputy speaker, right under Packard, is open. The incumbent, Rep. Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, is not running for a fifth term.
Dems face own battle
When it comes to who might run the House, you can’t ignore the Democrats.
Partisan control in this 400-person body has flipped back and forth five times in the past six elections.
For the past four decades, Democrats generally have performed better during presidential elections than mid-terms, but they did take back control of the House from Republicans in 2006 and 2018.
GOP partisans point out those midterm breakthroughs came under Republican presidents (George W. Bush and Donald Trump), while this time Democrats are playing defense behind President Joe Biden.
If Democrats do secure a majority, there will be a battle for House control.
Last week, former House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Concord, confirmed he would seek the post again.
Shurtleff has had many leadership roles.
He is the only person in modern New Hampshire history to serve as speaker, majority leader and minority leader.
Shurtleff has filed a speaker’s committee with Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office.
Shurtleff would have competition.
Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester and chairman of the House Democrats’ political action committee, said he would be in too.
“Of course I’m interested in running for House speaker, but for that to happen, Democrats have to win the majority,” Wilhelm said.
“I’ve received a number of calls from my Democratic colleagues and new candidates who want to know my post-election plans. My top focus right now is the election on Nov. 8.”
Under Wilhelm’s direction, the House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee is on its way to setting a fundraising record in 2022.
If a Shurtleff-Wilhelm contest played out, current House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua could play a big role in deciding the outcome.
Cote has been a member of Shurtleff’s leadership in the past.
A deal on sex charges
Corey Lewandowski, former President Donald Trump‘s first campaign manager in 2016, is making misdemeanor battery charges go away with a court deal on the claim he made uninvited sexual advances in September 2021 to a woman during a charity dinner in Las Vegas.
Under the agreement, Lewandowski agrees to undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling, serve 50 hours of community service, stay out of trouble for a year and pay a $1,000 fine.
He does not have to admit guilt to the conduct, and the judge will dismiss charges once the above conditions are met.
Lewandowski, a Windham resident, fell out of favor with Trump over some controversies but has recovered his standing in 2022.
He also reconnected with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who had ended their association.
Anti-trash activist antics
State Republican leaders cried foul last week after the latest stunt from Jon Swan, an environmental activist and a leader in the fight against a proposed landfill near Forest Lake in Dalton.
Swan created a Facebook page calling on voters to dump Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Avard opposed legislation to impose stiffer requirements for the siting of new landfills, which Sununu vetoed after it passed.
The Swan-created web page included pictures of Avard’s grandchildren.
“There are lines that you simply do not cross, even in highly contentious campaigns. Mr. Swan crossed that line with this attack campaign,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
Avard took to Facebook to fire back.
“I certainly hope that the person perpetrating this attack will recognize their massive error in judgment and discontinue this offensive campaign at once,” Avard said.
Avard’s Democratic opponent, former Sen. Melanie Levesque of Brookline, quickly condemned the incident.
“Candidates’ families should be off limits, period. This digital campaign continues a recent disturbing trend from national politics of personal attacks that we should not accept in New Hampshire,” Levesque said.
“Neither my campaign nor the Democratic Party had anything to do with this ad.”
It’s not as though state Democratic leaders have any control over Swan’s actions.
Last year, Swan personally attacked Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy for opposing legislation he backed.
Hassan hits panic button
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., may hold a lead over Republican nominee Don Bolduc in public polls, but internal ones have the race closer, according to a leaked strategy memo that Campaign Manager Aaron Jacobs wrote last Thursday.
Axios first reported the leak, which extinguishes the idea that Bolduc can’t win because national Republicans consider him a loose cannon.
The memo points out that from Sept. 5-26, the national GOP outspent Democrats in support of Bolduc.
“In many ways our campaign is dealing with the worst of both worlds: while many Democrats are not taking Don Bolduc seriously, national Republicans are spending tens of millions on his behalf,” Jacobs wrote.
In addition, Hassan’s team said its polls have Bolduc firming up GOP support “and is therefore well on his way to making this a tied race.”
Bolduc steps on tongue
The biggest challenge facing Bolduc is to avoid gaffes or flip-flops on positions.
He had another head-scratcher on abortion last week during an interview on WGIR-AM radio.
“You know, Senator (Jeanne) Shaheen agrees. She actually disagrees with Senator Hassan’s position,” Bolduc said.
Bolduc said Shaheen “actually disagrees with the senator’s (Hassan’s) position, that is to keep the federal government out of our business.”
Within minutes Shaheen angrily took to social media.
“Don Bolduc is lying. I agree with @Maggie_Hassan.”
A Bolduc campaign spokesperson further explained Bolduc’s comments.
“Senator Hassan pushes that women are confused about the available care in the state while both Senator Shaheen and General Bolduc acknowledge abortions are still safe and legal in New Hampshire as it is now a state issue,” said Kate Constantini.
Leavitt tough on debates
Karoline Leavitt, the 1st Congressional District GOP nominee, is trying to force her opponent, Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., to negotiate debate appearances.
A list of appearances Leavitt will make did not include a debate Pappas has agreed to on New Hampshire Public Radio.
Pappas surely wants to be on NHPR, and Leavitt is hoping this forces the incumbent to agree to give her at least one other joint appearance.
Absentee ballot update
Attorney General John Formella gave the New Hampshire Democratic Party until last Tuesday to fix errors in absentee ballot application mailings made to nearly 1,000 voters in 39 communities.
Later last week, error-filled mailings were still hitting New Hampshire homes.
A Concord couple, both registered as independents, got them Thursday, along with a self-addressed envelope to the “Merrimack Board of Elections.”
No such entity exists. Applications for absentee ballots in Concord go to the city clerk’s office.
Partisan plays role
GOP activists played gotcha last month when they spotted Manchester Democratic City Committee Chairman Alan Ruff posing as an auto body shop worker in a Pappas campaign TV ad.
Truth is, the ploy is as old in America as politics itself.
Last week’s exhibit on the GOP side was Christine Peters of Amherst, who stars in a new anti-Hassan ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
“I’m a mom of four and I run our family-owned small business in Amherst. I used to hope Maggie Hassan would be independent-minded, but instead she turned out to be a party-line politician,” Peters said.
Peters doesn’t mention that she’s the executive director, parliamentarian and nominating committee chair of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women.
In the Sept. 13 primary, this “independent” won a delegate seat to the Republican State Convention.
New liquor agency COO
The Executive Council confirmed the promotion of James Vara to be the chief operating officer and director of administration for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.
A former chief of staff with the Attorney General’s office and drug czar in Sununu’s office, Vara most recently has been chief legal counsel for the liquor agency.
GOP files FEC complaint
Hoping to keep this controversy in the headlines, the Republican State Committee filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission over what they call misleading and illegal mailings sent in the 2nd Congressional District primary race.
The mailings promoted the candidacy of eventual GOP nominee Robert Burns of Pembroke.
While a New Bedford, Mass., print shop with Democratic ties sent out the mailings, who paid for them remains a mystery.
The AG’s office already is investigating this matter.
National Dems for NH
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee embraced 20 “Spotlight” candidates for legislative seats in New Hampshirelast week.
This “tell” is critical because the DLCC already has pumped in a big six figures to the PACs supporting New Hampshire House and Senate hopefuls.
The list included six Senate Democratic candidates: Edith Tucker in District 1, Matt McLaughlin in District 9, Shannon Chandley in District 11, Levesque in District 12, June Trisciani in District 16 and Debra Altschiller in District 24.