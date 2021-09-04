ATTORNEY GENERAL John Formella will give it the old college try, but there are signs a newly named commission will have a tough time agreeing on how to create an independent panel to investigate and punish law enforcement officers for misconduct.
Formella’s predecessor, Gordon MacDonald, first endorsed the idea during the summer of 2020, in the months after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Attempts to get all stakeholders behind the idea stalled last spring, so Gov. Chris Sununu proposed this new commission.
The Legislature did act on many law enforcement reforms, including making public the names of officers with credibility problems on the so-called Laurie List, which for decades had been secret.
The Sununu administration took many executive actions called for by the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT).
Last Thursday, Police Standards and Training Council Director John Scippa briefed the new commission on changes that make public the hearings at which decertification of a police officer is considered based on allegations from a local department.
“We recognize we need to be more open, and we are providing due process as well,” Scippa said.
The hearing is closed to take the testimony of any witness or victim in the officer’s case, he said.
“We are riding the bicycle with training wheels right now, trying to figure out the best practice given our new guidelines,” Scippa said.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said given all that’s already happened, she doubted the Legislature would want to create a whole new layer of law enforcement discipline.
“The Legislature could easily say we can’t afford this, and now you are going to be right back where you started with nothing,” Carson said.
“I experienced this in creating the office of the Child Advocate; it’s a very difficult thing.”
Julian Jefferson, a Manchester trial lawyer who has championed this panel, said it wouldn’t be a “heavy lift” financially as most of the work will be done by volunteers.
“It’s not a big bureaucracy that would be created,” he said.
Londonderry police Lt. Mark Morrison, another member of the new commission, further questioned the need for another entity.
“There is no shortage of accountability now; there is quite a bit,” Morrison said. “I’m not sure what the purpose is.”
Joseph Lascaze, an organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union, said the panel would help citizens trust that their complaints are treated seriously. He noted that the police standards process is embedded into the law enforcement infrastructure.
There are many serious issues that may not warrant taking away an officer’s right to work in the field or result in criminal charges, he said.
Carson said this new commission should instead work on ways to tweak the new police standards guidelines to make them even more transparent for the public.
Audit advice challenged
Secretary of State Bill Gardner and Formella produced a detailed response to the forensic audit of 2020 election returns in Windham.
The audit concluded the discrepancy between the machine and recount results was largely a result of folds in absentee ballots being wrongly read as votes for Kristi St. Laurent, the Democratic candidate for state representative.
Both officials said they opposed the audit’s recommendation that local officials should notify voters that their absentee ballots would be invalid because the automated machines would read them as “over-votes” for an office.
The forensic team said this would give voters the chance to come back in and cast a proper ballot.
Gardner and Formella said this could not only delay the recording of votes on Election Night but raise real mayhem with the more than 100 communities where voters still cast ballots on paper, which are hand-counted.
They also reported the discrepancy in Windham that received nationwide attention wasn’t even the biggest one in the 2020 election.
Gardner’s team said recounts of paper ballots cast for House seats in Bridgewater and Chichester found vote change percentages greater than those for the Windham House seats.
At the end of last week, lawyers for the AG and Gardner sent a detailed request to Windham town officials for more information about how election workers there had conducted their election.
One of the oddest things about what happened in Windham was three absentee ballots which forensic auditors said were properly cast never got counted.Windham officials concluded these ballots lacked the proper signatures, but auditors said they did not, calling this an “unfortunate, procedural failure.”
A House seat in Bedford
The day after Labor Day, Bedford voters will fill the House seat left with the death of Republican state Rep. David Danielson.
There’s no primary in this one, because the only candidates who signed up were ex-GOP state Rep. and Bedford school board member Linda Camarota and Democratic activist Catherine Rombeau.
In any other environment, this would be seen as a slam dunk for the GOP. Rombeau finished ninth for one of the town’s six seats in November.
Trouble is in that same election, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the large wealthy suburb, and you can bet every leading GOP partisan took plenty of notice of that.
As a result, the state GOP has been all in with more than a dozen mailings going out on Camarota’s behalf from the state party, Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire, a Bedford taxpayers group, and Gun Owners of New Hampshire.
Big donors to Camarota included Senate President Chuck Morse ($500), Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley ($1,000), the Hillsborough County Republican Committee, ($1,000), Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn ($250), 2020 congressional nominee Matt Mowers of Bedford ($250), and DCI Group consultant Craig Stevens ($250), also a local resident.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the guest of honor at a Camarota event last week.
Rombeau has had plenty of resources on her side, though in the days before election, not all of it had been spent.
She raised more than $14,000, and the only Bedford Democrat in the House, Rep. Susan Mullen, underwrote the cost of another $2,000 mailing for her.
Meanwhile, the national Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee through its N.H. Leadership Committee has paid for two mailings ($8,500) so far, with clearly more where that came from.
In August, this D.C. political action committee gave the N.H. Committee to Elect House Democrats $56,000 earmarked for this race.
We won’t know until after the election how much of that extra cash ended up getting plowed into this effort.
A GOP special primary
Voters in four towns will pick the GOP nominee in the House special to fill the seat former House Majority Leader Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey had prior to his death.
Rita Mattson of Dublin faces Lucille Decker of Jaffrey.
The winner goes up against Andrew Maneval of Harrisville.
Mattson has run before and finished 500 votes behind Ley for the same seat last November.
She’s only raised $1,900 thus far, but her donors included longtime GOP fund-raiser Augusta Petrone ($250) and state Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard ($150).
Maneval has already raised $4,300, which includes $1,000 from himself along with checks from Reps. Dick Ames, D-Jaffrey ($250) and Lucy Webber, D-Walpole ($200).
All things being equal, the early edge for this seat would go to the Democratic nominee but count on both parties to watch Tuesday’s results closely in determining how much they’ll invest in this general election set for Oct. 18.
GOP scramble in Derry
Three Republicans want to replace Rep. Anne Copp, R-Derry, who resigned.
The only Democratic candidate is Mary Eisner, who was her party’s top vote-getter when Republicans swept all 10 House seats in 2020
Thomas Cardon of Derry was a former member of the House, and lost out on a seat in the 2020 primary by 31 votes.
Some conservatives, however, aren’t big fans of Cardon, who opposed Right-to-Work and supported Medicaid expansion when he was in the House.
Jodi Nelson of Derry is an activist who has held a leadership role in her town’s GOP committee.
The third GOP hopeful is Neil Wetherbee.
This primary will be Oct. 18 followed by the general election on Dec. 7.
Speaker renews warning
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, has admonished lawmakers once again for going rogue on social media.
As New Hampshire Public Radio first reported, Rep. Michael Sylvia, R-Belmont, suggested on a Facebook chat that using racial stereotypes about illegal immigrants could build GOP support for the state seceding from the U.S.
Packard issued a statement that read in part, “Employing racial stereotypes for any purpose is wrong, shameful and will never gain Republican support.”
Last Friday, he added in the House calendar that all need to watch how they act online.
“Greater visibility on social media does not mean we can disregard civility and decency,” Packard wrote.
“Please live up to the standards our constituents expect and deserve, and use your elected office and your platform for constructive dialogue.”
Learn Everywhere grows
The state Board of Education approved three new programs for Learn Everywhere.
New Hampshire was the first state to pass a law letting high school students get course credit outside the classroom in vocational and other programs.
The new groups are FIRST Robotics, Souhegan Boys and Girls Club and Seacoast United.
“Fortunately, students are a step closer to having a more customized education where students can discover the subjects that meet their passions and interests, helping them develop the skills they need for their future,” said Sarah Scott, AFP-NH’s director of grass roots operations.
Eleven other states have since created their own programs, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said.
Goodbye, Paula Bradley
Former state Rep. Paula Bradley, 96, D-Randolph, passed away recently after an illness.
An unapologetically liberal Democrat, Bradley served four terms in the House. Years ago she moved to the Havenwood-Heritage Heights complex in Concord.
Bradley often worked across the aisle, especially when it came to job creation and education in the Great North Woods.
After she moved down south, Bradley was a frequent State House visitor, following legislation that had her interest and dropping in on old friends.
She will be missed.