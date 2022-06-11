IF GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU decides to veto the voter affidavit ballot bill (SB 418), he will have lots of backup.
The legislation would require anyone who signs up to register and vote at the polls without identification to get a special ballot and provide paperwork proving eligibility with seven days.
If the paperwork doesn’t arrive, these ballots would be tossed out.
If an election is so close these questioned ballots could determine the outcome, the state must delay a recount until the ballots are confirmed or not.
The Sunday News has confirmed the governor received letters from two high-powered constituencies urging him to scuttle the bill — one from more than two dozen local election officials and the other from former senior military leaders.
The military leaders include retired U.S. Marines Gen. Tony Zinni, former Commander of U.S. Central Command; retired Navy Admiral Steve Abbot, former acting Homeland Security adviser to the President; former Army Secretary Louis Caldera; ex-Air Force Secretary Debbie Lee James; former Navy Secretary Sean O’Keefe and retired Gen. George Casey, former Army chief of staff.
The group maintains the bill does not allow the state enough time to process primary ballot votes from overseas voters.
If signed, this bill would apply for the first time in the 2024 election.
“Our military members support and defend our Constitution every day around the world, and we ask that you defend their right to vote,” they wrote Sununu.
In their letter, local officials noted the Legislature’s changes to improve the bill were not enough to satisfy them.
“The bill is narrower than originally drafted but still has major flaws. Due to those major flaws, we strongly urge you to veto this bill,” they wrote.
“Even with the limited scope, it still has real potential to cause longer lines — especially during presidential elections which are already busy and complicated.”
Local officials signing the letter included Milford Town Clerk Joan Dargie, Plymouth Town Clerk Josie Ewing, Derry Town Moderator Tina Guilford, Derry Town Clerk Daniel Healey, Newbury Town Clerk Linda Plunkett and Winchester Town Clerk Jim Tetrault.
Despite this lobbying campaign, Sununu is seen as likely to let this legislation become law, in part because it’s more narrowly focused than the original.
Secretary of State David Scanlan last week repeated his preference that the Legislature ask the Supreme Court for an opinion on whether these voting restrictions violate the Constitution.
This was not breaking news.
Scanlan made the same request on Jan. 5 during the bill’s first public hearing, and it has been widely reported many times since.
Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the state Senate never attempted to draft a request that either legislative body ask the court for an advisory opinion.
Instead, they stayed focused on trying to kill the bill.
Now it’s to Sununu, who has no authority to make any such ask of the high court.
Riley staffs up
Fresh off the filing of his candidacy, Brentwood businessman Thad Riley has hired three veteran operatives to staff his Republican campaign for governor.
Joshua Whitehouse will be campaign manager. He represented Farmington in the Legislature and worked in Donald Trump’s White House as a liaison to the Departments of Homeland Security and Defense.
Whitehouse’s work for Trump goes back to his first big win in the 2016 first-in-the-nation primary here.
General consultant Kevin Chmielewski has campaign experience that includes campaigns for Trump and ex-Florida Gov. and now U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Chmielewski was deputy chief of staff at the Environmental Protection Agency during the Trump years.
Deputy Campaign Manager Adam Veinotte of Stratham also worked on the planning of Trump visits.New requirement adds headacheLeave it to the Legislature to make work harder for the staff of Secretary of State Scanlan’s office.
Lawmakers answered the desires of state party organizers when they passed 2022 legislation about the candidate filing period.
It requires town and city clerks to email candidates’ filings to the state each day.
The idea is to keep political party leaders up to date about who has filed and where they need to recruit candidates.
Scanlan’s team has been at this for decades, and they know that no candidate can be officially signed up until the state receives the necessary paperwork.
You can probably guess the bottleneck of calls that has resulted from this.
City and town election watchers reached out to Scanlan’s office, wondering why the list of filed candidates on the state’s website wasn’t up to date.
Heavy sigh.
Hassan pressured to oppose tech bill
You probably have seen the ad trying to pressure Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to oppose legislation (SB 2992) that would jeopardize products such as the guaranteed two-day delivery Amazon Prime offers.
Known as the Don’t Break What Works campaign, these technology and logistic companies are spending big money to block this legislation, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he may bring to a vote this summer.
Huff Brown takes tough shots at Mowers
The 1st Congressional District Republican primary will get nasty. It’s only a matter of time.
Many believe 2020 nominee Matt Mowers of Gilford wins this crowded race unless he’s taken down.
Former TV news anchor Gail Huff Brown of Rye appears ready and willing to do that, if a recent fundraising mailing is any indication.
Brown invited donations to help pay for airfare to “send Mowers back to New Jersey.”
House GOP leader has his list of seats to win
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, knows too well how many swing seats he needs to win for Republicans to stay in charge.
Partisan control in the New Hampshire House of Representatives has flipped parties in five of the past six elections.
Osborne emailed backers last week seeking $27 donations to help win “27 seats as MUST-WINS” needed to keep the majority.
“This past year we have put in countless hours defending your freedoms and fighting for your rights. If we don’t hold the majority, all the work we have done will be swiftly erased,” Osborne wrote.
17-year-old can’t run
Former state Rep. J.R. Hoell of Dunbarton is a seeking a return to the House, one of two Republicans running for two seats representing Dunbarton, Epsom, Hooksett and Allenstown.
“The state is broken,” said Hoell, a leader in Rebuild NH and sometime-Sununu critic.
The other GOP hopeful in that district is House Executive Departments and Administration Committee Chairman Carol McGuire, R-Epsom.
There won’t be another Hoell on the ballot, however, because of the fine print in state election law.
Hoell’s daughter announced last month she was running for one of four House seats from Hooksett and Dunbarton.
But she’s 17 years old and won’t turn 18 until after the primary election.
State election law permits someone 17 to run, but they have to sign an affidavit before the filing period and state under oath that they understand they can only run and vote once they turn 18.
Hoell said she wasn’t aware of that requirement.
“I think she could have challenged this before the Ballot Law Commission and perhaps won, but she didn’t want to interfere with the party, which already had four Republicans running,” Hoell said.
If elected, Hoell said he will consider sponsoring an election law change to permit a young voter to sign this form throughout the candidate filing period.
Bradley appears in hunt for gavel
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, isn’t publicly campaigning to replace Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who is running for the U.S. Senate.
But some of his GOP colleagues said they have been assured Bradley will be going for the top spot.
Committee chair shakeup inevitable
Thanks to state Senate campaigns and retirements, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, will have plenty of big chairs to fill in his leadership team if Republicans remain in the majority.
At least 10 of the 21 major policy committee chairmen will change, based on what did and didn’t happen in last week’s candidate filing period.
The big new vacancy was created by House Ways and Means Chairman Norm Major, R-Plaistow, who is calling it a career after 26 years in the Legislature.
Major, 88, had a knack for bridging the partisan divide on this powerful tax-writing committee. It will be interesting to see whether that dynamic changes.
Vice Chairman Pat Abrami, R-Stratham, is the obvious choice to replace him.
The chairs exiting to run for the Senate are Election Laws Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown; Fish and Game Chairman Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton; Criminal Justice and Public Safety Chairman Daryl Abbas, R-Salem; and Environment and Agriculture Committee Chairman Howard Pearl, R-Loudon.
Besides Major, other retiring chairs are Children and Family Law Chairman and Speaker Pro Tem Kim Rice, R-Hudson; Judiciary Committee Chairman Ned Gordon, R-Bristol; Public Works and Highways Chairman John Graham, R-Bedford; and State-Federal Relations Chairman Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry.
Timely headliner for event
Cecile Richards, the former CEO of Planned Parenthood of America, is the headline speaker for the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen fundraiser next Friday at the Doubletree by Hilton Downtown Manchester hotel.
Her remarks will be timely, because the U.S. Supreme Court is expected by the end of the month to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.
The so-called 100 Club event has been one of the party’s biggest moneymakers ever year.
New morning talk show
Drew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center, a pro-free market think tank, will host a new morning news and talk show on WFEA, the flagship station of the Manchester Radio group.
The “WFEA Morning Update,” will debut June and air each weekday from 6-9 a.m.
Cline also has co-hosted an alternative rock show on WBNH-LP FM in Bedford.
He will stay on as head of the Josiah Bartlett Center.
Right to Work’s chances improve with retirements
For nearly three decades, supporters of Right to Work have been unable to produce a working majority in the House of Representatives.
The state Senate has passed legislation a dozen times to have New Hampshire join the 28 states where it’s illegal for a union to compel employees to pay dues as a condition of employment.
In 2021, the House voted 199-175 against the bill, with roughly 20 Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition.
Nearly 10 of those anti-Right-to-Work Republicans aren’t running again, including prominent GOP figures Baldasaro and David Welch, R-Kingston.
The National Right to Work Committee has been hard at work trying to recruit candidates to run in GOP primaries against their House foes.
One of those targets is Rep. John Klose, R-Epsom, who faces a pretty stiff challenge from former Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom, who has strong ties to right-of-center groups in the state.
Morse ads won’t air until Aug. 1
Last week, Morse’s Senate campaign showcased their first TV ad and a $1.1 million buy that focuses on his record of fiscal and social conservativism.
Aides didn’t say when the ads would start.
We checked with Manchester and Boston television outlets, who said no Morse commercials on hand have been bought to start until Aug. 1.
Records on file show the Morse camp has reserved $625,000 of time split almost evenly between WMUR-TV and the Boston stations.
Hassan attack from left
The Stronger Together Coalition will host a “Faith Forum on Immigration” on Wednesday, June 29 at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Nashua.
The group, which includes the Granite State Organizing Project, American Friends Services Committee (AFSC) and New Hampshire Council of Churches, formed to oppose the views of Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., who want to keep Title 42, which blocks easy asylum at the United States’ southern border.