SEPTEMBER IS looking as if it will significantly add to the state’s sizable revenue surplus.
As of Friday, the state had already collected $310 million, which is $45 million or 16% over what had been expected to come in for the entire month.
This is the first of four big months for business taxes. On their own, those two levies were $42 million ahead of plan.
Even more indicative of an improving economy is what’s come in from the tax on restaurant meals and hotel room rentals.
This levy, which is tied so closely to the hospitality sector, tanked during the pandemic. September marks its biggest recovery to date.
The tax already has brought in $47 million, which is $19 million or 71% more than had been expected for all of September.
Weather permitting, this all points to a fall tourism season that should only make the state more flush.
Since July 1, total revenues are running $64 million ahead of plan.
If they continue, these big surpluses will play a role in the 2022 legislative session.
Whether Gov. Chris Sununu ends up running for the U.S. Senate — and it’s likely he will — the governor and GOP-led Legislature will have plenty of money to spend on one-time projects, further state tax cuts or perhaps more local property tax relief.
All of this is good news for any governing party.
With more money, however, comes more expectations.
You can count on tension in the GOP-led Legislature between fiscal hawks who want much of it banked, and legislative budget writers with spending priorities.
You may recall that in the runup to the 2018 election, Sununu ensured the 2017 budget contained a lot of one-time aid for cities, towns and school districts.
He spent the summer and early fall months that year traveling the state to pose with giant-sized checks. Summer 2022 could produce a sequel to that movie.
Ed accounts in demand
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut got plenty of pushback last month when he suggested there might be as many as 1,000 applications for the first round of education accounts designed to let low- and middle-income families use state education aid for their child to attend a private, alternative public or home school program.
In promoting the bill (SB 130) last spring, Edelblut’s Department of Education minimized the program’s early start, predicting fewer than 30 scholarships in the first school year.
But as of Friday, the Children’s Scholarship Fund of New Hampshire reported 2,300 families have applied to the program, with roughly 1,500 of them already approved.
Most of those who seek these scholarships will do so by the end of September.
Trump support likely
Sununu has kept former President Donald Trump at arm’s length, saying Trump would have some influence but surely not control the outcome in New Hampshire of the midterm elections in 2022.
Still, it had to be satisfying for Sununu partisans to hear Trump 2016 Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski speak about the prospect of Trump getting squarely behind a Sununu bid for the U.S. Senate.
Lewandowski’s comments on the Good Morning New Hampshire program with Jack Heath came only a week after Trump himself had sung the praises of 2022 GOP Senate candidate and retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc after the latter’s appearance on Fox News.
Trump’s endorsement of Bolduc’s 2020 Senate primary opponent, Corky Messner, was critical to Messner’s narrow victory.
Whether Trump has buyer’s remorse about Messner, POTUS 45 already has learned the hard way with some of his 2020 endorsements that his influence only grows when he gets behind like-minded candidates who win elections.
Child group reconvenes
For the first time in nearly three years, the legislative Commission to Review Child Care Fatalities met last week.
Lawmakers created the 12-member commission in 2015 after two young children died despite the fact their families were under investigation by the state Division of Children, Youth and Families for allegations of abuse and neglect.
Ex-state Sen. David Boutin, R-Manchester, chaired the first panel, whose report led to stiffer criminal penalties and more coordination between local law enforcement and state regulators.
The law requires the commission to meet and file a report with recommendations for legislative changes by Nov. 1 every year.
In part because of COVID-19, the commission last met in December 2018.
State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, opened last week’s meeting, which attracted only four members after attempts to contact others by email failed.
“We really are starting fresh,” she said.
Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards noted child abuse cases have gone down during the pandemic amid fears of underreporting.
That’s because abuse allegations often surface first in public schools, many which were remote for the 2020-2021 year.
“It’s been more than a year since we had a child abuse-related fatality,” Edwards said.
Rep. Patrick Long, D-Manchester, said the latest case of a Manchester family living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions was the more alarming because the family’s plight was well known in the neighborhood.
“Some people don’t feel comfortable reporting this to authorities but the Manchester cops say, ‘Let us decide. If it turns out there was nothing to worry about, we’d rather know there’s a concern and try to get ahead of it,’’’ Long said.
Calls to remove chair
House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton said the COVID-19 misinformation that Legislative Fiscal Committee Chairman Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, spread last week should be disqualifying.
Gov. Sununu condemned Weyler’s comment that 90% of those in New Hampshire hospitals were fully vaccinated. The opposite was true.
More than 95% of those in hospitals with COVID didn’t get the shot.
Then on New Hampshire Public Radio last Tuesday, Weyler doubled down with more vaccine conspiracy talk.
“They want everybody to get the shot. Why? Are they getting paid off by Big Pharma? Is there something in the shot that’s going to help them control us?” Weyler asked.
“There’s lots of things I’m reading that make me very suspicious.”
Cushing urged House Speaker Sherman Packard to remove Weyler as chairman of the fiscal and House Finance Committees.
“Chair Weyler’s behavior at the Joint Fiscal Committee meeting and in subsequent interviews shows that he is not fit to lead House committees that control funding for state departments,” Cushing said.
“Chair Weyler’s repeated assertion that he ‘does not trust’ the employees of state agencies or the information they provide significantly harms the House’s credibility and our efforts to work collaboratively across state government.”
Ex-House Finance Chairman Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, and Cushing jointly wrote Packard to make this request.
“Allowing Representative Weyler to continue in his leadership position would be tacit acknowledgement that the speaker agrees with his baseless assertions,” they wrote.
After the fiscal meeting, Packard spoke to Weyler about the matter, officials said.
Packard’s office did not respond to requests for comment.
Child care scholarships
State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Concord, is building support for her plan to expand scholarships that support child care for low-income families.
Currently, the program is attendance-based, so the state pays the benefit to a child care program for each day the child is there.
So when the child is sick or the parents due to their own circumstances don’t send the child to a program, no money gets paid.
Whitley’s bill (SB 144) would make the child-care programs enrollment-based, so they get paid whether the child is there or not.
Whitley said this issue became chronic for child care programs during the pandemic, when families, due to work demands or illness, often kept their children out.
GOP Senate leaders last spring balked at the $17 million-a-year price tag.
Whitley is working to come up with a limited-time pilot program that would let legislative leaders precisely find out the long-term cost of the benefit.
The plan would be to use federal COVID-19 relief money to pay this benefit during the pilot.
“I think this idea has merit. I don’t think there is any disagreement on the policy,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee will take up the amended bill when it next meets on Oct. 26.
Veto day looming
House and Senate leaders are finalizing plans to bring lawmakers back for a single day to take up Sununu’s vetoes of four House bills.
The tentative date for the meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 27, though that could be moved up or back a day.
The timing of this session has been tied to when renovations were completed in Representatives Hall, the House chamber.
The two vetoed measures that will spark the most debate relative to ending the state’s criminal background check system (HB 334) and moving the state’s primary election up a month from September to August (HB 98)
Special election: Derry
Derry is the scene of the next special election in the Legislature, an Oct. 19 Republican primary to replace former GOP Rep. Anne Copp, who resigned to move out of the district.
Thomas Cardon finished 31 votes out of getting the 10th and final nomination in the September GOP primary of 2020.
But former Rep. Cardon’s voting record in favor of Medicaid expansion and against Right-to-Work made him a target for fiscal and social conservatives.
Some of those activists have gotten behind Jodi Nelson, who’s served in leadership roles for the Derry Republican Town Committee.
State Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, who represents the town, has endorsed Nelson.
The third GOP hopeful is Neil Wetherbee.
The primary winner faces Mary Eisner, who topped the Democratic ticket in town when she ran for a House seat in 2020.
Then: Cheshire County
A week later on Oct. 26, voters in four Cheshire County towns will go to the polls to choose a replacement for former House Majority Leader Doug Ley, who passed away.
Given party registration numbers, Democratic nominee Andrew Maneval of Harrisville is favored against Rita Mattson of Dublin, who easily won her GOP primary earlier this month against Lucille Decker of Jaffrey.
In November 2020, Ley beat Mattson by 511 votes to take one of two seats in the district.
Ley’s widow, Mary, gave Maneval $500. State Reps. Dick Ames, D-Jaffrey ($250) and Lucy Webber, D-Walpole ($200) also have written checks.
The state GOP and Committee to Elect House Republicans still will use this race as a ground game exercise and a chance to test messages to use in future elections.
Exec Council reconvenes
The Executive Council will meet Wednesday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
The council had been scheduled to meet there Sept. 1, before Sununu postponed the session because he “wasn’t feeling well.”
Two days later, Sununu was in the hospital with a bleeding ulcer.
Last week, Sununu said he would bring back the family planning contracts if enough GOP councilors had a change of heart.
The council last Sept. 15 turned them down, 4-1.
Councilors Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, and Janet Stevens, R-Rye, both told The New Hampshire Bulletin they opposed the contracts for Planned Parenthood and two other abortion providers because they lacked information.
The contracts aren’t on the regular agenda for next Wednesday’s meeting.
If past is prologue, these family planning contracts will clear the council in some form before the 2022 elections.
That’s what happened when Sununu went from opposing Planned Parenthood contracts in 2015 to voting for them eight months later.
Keep in mind however: While this was Stevens’ first vote on the issue, Kenney has not voted for Planned Parenthood contracts while on the council.