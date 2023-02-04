THEY REPRESENT a small slice of the electorate, but the New Hampshire Libertarian Party rarely fails to entertain.

The latest example: At its annual convention Jan. 28 at the Backyard Brewery in Manchester, the party voted, 44-11, to exclude former National Chairman Nicholas Sarwark from participating in the organization’s business.

