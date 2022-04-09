THANKS, March Madness.
That’s the happy refrain of New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre.
During the three-week college basketball tournament, New Hampshire attracted 300,000 bets totaling $23 million, which was an $8 million increase over last year.
“The high volume of wagering throughout the tournament and the college basketball season as a whole demonstrates the growing demand for sports betting in New Hampshire, and we look forward to continuing this momentum throughout this year and beyond,” McIntyre said.
This took on some importance, considering sports betting in New Hampshire in February was 44% lower than the same month last year and 88% down from January.
Industry observers noted it was the lowest monthly total since the onset of the pandemic in June 2020.
Lottery spokesman Jeff Mucciarone said monthly returns can be deceiving because often they are a reflection of how local sports teams are doing.
Local betters bet on local teams. In February, the Celtics and Bruins were both in the midst of long streaks that moved them up in the playoff standings.
“The reality is that sports betting is unique in that it’s always going to have peaks and valleys in terms of revenue depending on a wide variety of factors,” Mucciarone said. “February is always going to be a transition month for sports betting as that’s when the NFL season comes to a close.”
Primary date may stick
House GOP leaders are talking to themselves as they consider a Senate-passed bill (SB 328) that would move the state primary up a month, to the second Tuesday in August.
Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed an August primary bill last year but signaled he was open to moving it up to June.
This bill from Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, originally set the date in June, which House leadership was on board with.
But the Senate moved it back to August after senators complained this would create a filing period during the busiest stretch of the legislative session.
Fourteen other states are holding August primaries this year, including Vermont, Alaska and Hawaii.
Senior Assistant Secretary of State Patricia Lovejoy said her office has real concerns.
“New Hampshire has a history of very good voter turnout and we are concerned” because in August “kids are out of school, people are in a summer state of mind.”
Sununu has selling to do
Once Senate GOP leaders gave in, a two-month suspension of the gasoline tax looked to be a legislative layup.
Not so fast.
Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Conway and the chief House budget writer, wasn’t a party of one when she came out against it last week.
We’re told many House GOP leaders are wary about the reaction of voters to dumping this tax for 60 days in May and June only to have prices spike back up after July 1.
Sununu is likely to get this through the Senate, but he’s got some work ahead to close the deal in the House
Gov negative for COVID
It turns out last weekend’s Gridiron Club dinner, where Sununu for one night was the state’s comedian-in-chief, was a super spreader for COVID.
At least 14 attendees tested positive for the virus, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and several members of Congress.
Sununu was feeling fine, but as a precaution got tested. The result was negative and he headed off for an economic summit in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday.
Last week, Marine Corps veteran and 1st Congressional District GOP candidate Julian Acciard of Derry said he’s weighing a run for governor against Sununu following the governor’s jokes about Trump.
Acciard quoted philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville on the speculation.
“I do not know if the people of the United States would vote for superior men if they ran for office, but there can be no doubt that such men do not run,” de Tocqueville wrote in “Democracy in America.”
Expectant mom’s influence
Last week, we wrote the dramatic story of how Lisa Akey of Brookline, the expectant mother of twins with one that can’t survive upon delivery, moved the House to approve an exemption to the abortion ban for fetal problems found to be “incompatible with life.”
The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on that House-passed bill (HB 1609) this Tuesday.
Akey shared last week that she was shocked to see 60 Republicans drop their past opposition and approve the abortion ban exemption.
“I had no idea how much of an influence my story would have from there, just being open, vulnerable, and explaining our unbelievably challenging situation,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about how New Hampshire government works and met so many lawmakers since then who were willing to receive my letters and calls.”
Akey was admitted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center nine days ago.
Under constant monitoring by her husband and medical team, she prepares for her target due date at the end of this month.
Cornerstone fumes
The socially conservative Cornerstone Action group isn’t happy with the House Republican leadership. It warned its allies last week to be prepared to try to stop action on what it views as an unlimited abortion bill.
The group is upset that Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, has assigned the tweak of the Fetal Life Protection Act (SB 399) to the House Judiciary Committee, which hears the bill this Wednesday in Representatives Hall.
Cornerstone is worried the panel will try to add more exceptions to the ban and remove criminal penalties for doctors.
The group already called for the removal of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Ned Gordon, R-Bristol, for supporting abortion rights in violation of the party’s anti-abortion platform.
“It is NH House GOP leadership that has manipulated the system and artificially privileged a pro-abortion extremist minority within the GOP, knowingly giving them key committee and leadership assignments and unnecessarily granting them control over abortion-related bills — with predictable results,” Cornerstone wrote.
Pine Tree Riot Anniversary
Thursday is the 250th anniversary of what historians consider New Hampshire’s key precursor to the Boston Tea Party and the American revolution against the crown.
It’s the Pine Tree Riot of 1772, when Weare men refused to pay fines for having cut large white pine trees the British wanted to save for masts of Royal Navy ships.
The lead offender, Ebeneezer Mudgett, and about 20 others attacked a county sheriff and deputy who were in town to arrest him. Mudgett payed a tiny fine and the incident became a rallying cry for independence.
The state chapter of the Americans for Prosperity is holding an event marking the occasion on April 24 at the Kaloogian Barn, 217 Colby Road in Weare.
Speakers at the celebration will include AFP Honorary Chairman Tom Thomson, ex-House Speaker Bill O’Brien and Howard Kaloogian, a former California assemblyman.
Revenue tops forecast
The final numbers from March show a revenue surplus for the month of $60.3 million (8.7%) over forecast and $49 million (7%) over returns during the same month last year.
With three months left, taxes and fees are $252 million over plan (12.6%), and $195 million above the previous year (9.4%).
Business taxes make up more than half ($134 million) the surplus thus far, but the state’s tax on restaurant meals and hotel room rentals ($50.7 million) is also way over expectations.
Veteran NH staffer leaving
Congratulations to Joe Bouchard, who on May 1 will retire as assistant commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services.
Bouchard has not only been a staple at Executive Council meetings but a trusted second-in-command to commissioners and financial adviser to five governors.
His institutional memory and easygoing nature will be missed.
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus has decided to promote from within, with Sununu nominating Sheri Rockburn of Concord to replace Bouchard. She has been the deputy director in the Division of Accounting. The job pays $120,354 annually, and the term will run until June 5, 2025.
AARP director moving on
Todd Fahey, state director of the American Association of Retired Persons chapter, is leaving.
“With gratitude to @AARP and with fondness for @AARPNH staff & volunteers, I’m wrapping up an 8-year run leading this great organization here in NH,” Fahey posted Friday on Twitter.
“More to follow on my what’s next. I so love NH its people, sectors, traditions and institutions.”
Closed offices? Fake news
The Washington Free Beacon breathlessly reported at the end of last week that many Democratic members of Congress were keeping their district offices shuttered because of COVID while, in some cases, opening campaign offices to the public.
Great story if it were true, but it wasn’t for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan or for Rep. Chris Pappas, both D-N.H., whose offices were featured prominently in this piece.
“Our offices are open for the public to walk in and engage with our staff for months. This is just a bizarre and ridiculous thing,” said Hassan spokeswoman Laura Epstein.
For some time before the COVID-19 pandemic, other Senate district offices have been open “by appointment only.”
“This allows us to staff as many offices across the state as possible,” Epstein said.
A Pappas spokesman said the story was incorrect. Pappas’ Queen City office has been open to the public since Memorial Day weekend of 2021, Collin Gately said.
“When the Beacon called us on it, I had just got done talking with a vet who walked into our Elm Street office and got some help.”
Huff Brown hits Mowers
Gail Huff Brown, a 1st District Republican candidate, seized on the controversy around opponent Matt Mowers voting twice in two states during the 2016 primary season by unveiling her election integrity plan.
It included two provisions targeting the Mowers incident — removal of a five-year statute of limitations on the federal offense of voting twice and an increase in federal penalties for voter fraud.
“We should have simple rules that make voting easy and cheating hard,” Huff Brown said.
Last week, the Boston Globe did an extensive look-back on Mowers in 2016, noting he actually voted from three different locations that year, including two in New Jersey, where he ended up paying New Jersey income tax because he lived most of the year there.
Opposition to ed aid boost
Watch for plenty of fiscal conservatives to show up Tuesday at a Senate hearing to sink a $60 million increase in state aid to public schools.
The House had attached this change to a bill (HB 1627) that created a state administrator to run the education freedom accounts program.
These same people like the original bill but are upset over this change, which would leverage more aid to school districts with many children getting free or reduced school lunch.
On Wednesday, the House Education Committee looks over the Senate’s response on the topic, Sen. Erin Hennessey’s bill (SB 420) to create an “extraordinary needs” grant program that would deliver $24 million in its first two years.