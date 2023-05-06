SENATE PRESIDENT Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, cracked the door ajar on Medicaid expansion, suggesting he might be able to swallow a sunset date for Medicaid expansion rather than insist that it had to be permanent.
“We may be able to accommodate that, as long as it is realistic and longer than they are talking about, which is two years,” Bradley said Friday on the Pulse of NH with guest talk show host Alicia Preston.
Bradley later said “eight years to enhance accountability” might be realistic.
Medicaid Director Henry Lippman reminded lawmakers that while Medicaid expansion ends at the end of 2023, the current contract with vendors to provide this coverage extends into 2024.
This means a two-year extension really gives the state just one year to get the best deal for the taxpayers in a new contract.
The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Services hosted another executive session last week. The panel discussed and rejected some draft amendments to the Senate-passed bill (SB 263).
You gotta show up
Last week Sununu pushed back hard when asked whether the Legislature should make an accommodation for former House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua, who has not been at the State House since before COVID-19 because of serious health issues.
“Why is Nashua electing someone who hasn’t shown up at the State House to vote?” Sununu asked.
Sununu confirmed that several months ago Cote supporters asked whether the governor could remotely swear in the 21-term state rep.
Cote has cerebral palsy and heart disease and has had a heart attack.
“Seriously, the guy hasn’t shown up to vote for years. I appreciate he has health issues, (but) that has been the process for a while,” Sununu said of rules that require a legislator to be present to take the oath.
Cote has not been to the State House in this session or the previous two.
Rep. Benjamin Bartlett, R-Nottingham, resigned last week.
He cast a single vote on Jan. 3 and then missed the next 142 roll calls before stepping down.
According to published reports, Bartlett may have violated the federal Hatch Act by serving as a state legislator while he was a staffer in the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
Others who have missed a significant number of roll-call votes in 2023 included:
• Rep. William Dolan, D-Nashua, missed 104 votes (28.8% attendance);
• Rep. Bill Hatch, D-Gorham, missed 102 votes (33.2%)
• Rep. John Lewicke, R-Mason, missed 85 votes (41.9%)
• Rep. Trinidad Tellez, D-Hooksett, who missed 83 votes (43%);
• Rep. Kat McGhee, D-Hollis, missed 72 votes (50.6%) and,
• Rep. James Mason, R-Franklin, missed 70 votes (52.1%)
Most cited health reasons for their absences. House rules do not require any proof, and virtually everyone who asks for an “excused” absence gets one.
During the height of COVID-19 on Dec. 2, 2020, Gov. Sununu swore in 270 House members on an artificial turf athletic field at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. House Democratic leaders had wanted an all-remote swearing in, but House GOP leaders went with the outdoor ceremony.
Drip, drip, drip
The slow water torture continues for former Attorney General Michael Delaney, after another week went by with his nomination to be a federal appeals court judge not coming up for a vote before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
In the latest turn, Politico reported that Delaney served as a board member of the New England Legal Foundation, which challenged Biden policies on climate change, labor rights and consumer protection.
It is starting to appear that it’s not only Senate Republicans who aren’t enamored of Delaney.
Senate Democrats’ concerns likely include Delaney’s legal defense of St. Paul’s School of Concord on allegations that school’s culture led to sexual harassment of former students.
The latest disclosure came in a 2,000-word story about this association, which Delaney disclosed on his judicial nominee questionnaire.
Senate Democrats aren’t eager, however, to cross either Sens. Jeanne Shaheen or Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, neither of whom has wavered in her backing of Delaney.
DeSantis lands a big one
A week after former President Donald Trump announced more than 50 House Republicans are backing him, the No. 1 GOP partisan declared he’s for 2024 rival Ron DeSantis.
“He has the drive and energy to win, record of success to prove it, and the leadership qualities to bring our country together,” House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, wrote in a commentary the New Hampshire Journal first reported.
Osborne doubtlessly will attract some GOP caucus followers to the Florida governor. This announcement came after the Florida Legislature sent to DeSantis’s desk a bill to exempt candidates running for president or vice president from the state’s “resign-to-run” statute.
The timing of Osborne’s backing is a transparent shot at Gov. Chris Sununu, who has yet to say whether he will make a run at the White House, too.
Late last week Sununu stepped up his timetable, saying he intends to make a decision in June.
Osborne’s endorsement letter heaped glowing praise on DeSantis for his positions on medical freedom during COVID-19 and on parental rights, two issues the conservative wing of the GOP has had with Sununu over the past couple years.
Osborne has another excellent reason to look DeSantis’ way: campaign cash.
To hold onto its razor-thin majority in 2024, the House GOP will need to raise its fundraising game to a new level.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester put together a record $1.3 million for the party’s 2022 PAC. All signs point to his replacement, Rep. Laura Talerski, D-Nashua, keeping those coffers flush.
In 2020, Osborne gave the national Make Liberty Win PAC a $50,000 donation. The group responded by endorsing 79 candidates here and spending more than $600,000 in support of them.
In 2022, the group upped its New Hampshire candidate endorsements to 250 and spent about $880,000.
On his first visit to the state, DeSantis made a few phone calls, and his donors kicked in $130,000 to the New Hampshire Republican State Committee to make the Amos Tuck Dinner a bigger success than expected.
Osborne knows there could be more where that came from.
Jockeying for position
Sununu’s decision on a White House run could move up the announcements of Republicans who want to replace him.
Meanwhile, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig wasted no time announcing her interest in the Democratic nomination.
In the three days after she kicked off an exploratory effort, she raised more than $100,000 from 160 donors in all 10 counties.
As many before her, Craig is taking advantage of a loophole in New Hampshire’s quirky campaign finance laws.
A key provision permits candidates who create a PAC to explore a campaign to collect more money from a donor than they can once they officially file to run for the office.
Should Sununu confirm a fourth term is likely his last, GOP potential contenders like ex-Sen. Kelly Ayotte, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and former Senate President Chuck Morse could all rev up their own PACs.
It remains unclear whether Craig will be able to clear the primary field.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said it is much too early for her to decide.
She is one of a very few who can stick to her own timetable.
No fight on capital budget
The two-year public works — or capital — budget faces none of the high drama attached to the state’s operating budget for the next two years.
Senate Capital Budget Chairman Dan Innis, R-Bradford, looked relieved after a long public hearing on the House-passed capital budget attracted zero controversy.
Once the Senate passes these changes, the House could concur with them, and that would be that.
House Public Works and Highways Chairman Mark McConkey, R-Freedom, and Vice Chairman John Cloutier, D-Claremont, got early buy-in for their proposal, which made several changes to the capital budget Sununu presented them in February.
The brave half-dozen
Five Democrats and one House Republican publicly opposed the pro-New Hampshire presidential primary resolution (SCR 1) that passed last week.
They were House Commerce Chair John Hunt, R-Rindge, and Democratic Reps. Sherry Dutzy of Nashua, Molly Howard of Hancock, Lucius Parshall of Marlborough, David Preece of Manchester and Amanda Toll of Keene.
Sherman takes no offense
Tom Sherman, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor, said he took no offense at many of his prominent supporters bailing on him and endorsing Craig before Sherman said Monday that he would not run a second time in 2024.
“I don’t blame them at all, as it was looking as if I was unlikely to be doing it,” Sherman said.
Sherman recalled in 2022 that Stonyfield Yogurt co-founder Gary Hirshberg seriously explored his own bid for governor and took a pass after Sherman announced the team that he had put together.
“I do think the team we created may have factored in Gary’s decision,” Sherman said.
Wilhelm birthday bash
On May 19, Wilhelm turns 41.
On May 18, he is throwing a party to celebrate with a fundraiser to benefit the House Dems PAC.
Chadwick Stokes of the bands DISPATCH and State Radio will perform at the Rex Theatre event in Manchester. General admission tickets are $50 each. A Blue Wave sponsorship goes for $5,000.
Before running for office, Wilhelm worked in the music industry for 15 years.
Bracing for British invasion
British Consul-General Peter Abbott will address House and Senate members along with legislative staff on May 23 at noon.
Discussion already has begun about whether a “Friends of UK” caucus will form.
The House next meets in session on May 18.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, had left next Thursday as a “possible” date, but he put it off a week.
“Definite” sessions are scheduled for June 15 and 29, Packard said. The session on the 29th is is likely to be the one where the House and Senate vote on a compromise state budget.
The two-year budget cycle ends on June 30.
The Senate will be looking at a pretty packed agenda when it meets next Thursday. Spirited debates are set over bills that a special redistricting for Strafford County commissioners (HB 75), charter school purchase of public property (HB 536), immigration checkpoints (HB 624) and a ban on no-knock warrants (HB 135).
More vote machine testing
Voters in Moultonborough and Hanover will try out new voting machine technology at their municipal elections on Tuesday.
Election Systems & Software machines will get a tryout in Moultonborough, while Hanover will be testing out VotingWorks technology.
Secretary of State David Scanlan will oversee audits of those returns on Wednesday and Thursday.
Bracing for a knife fight
Some pro-gun organizers are urging their troops to lobby the state Senate, which may be poised to kill a House-passed bill (HB 31) permitting citizens to possess blackjacks and brass knuckles and use them to defend themselves.
“Prohibiting the simple ownership of antique self-protection devices is unconstitutional. There are already laws in place to deal with people who misuse any weapon,” wrote Rep. J.R. Hoell, secretary of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted, 4-1, to recommend killing the bill.
The New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police joined many gun control advocates in registering opposition.