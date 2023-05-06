SENATE PRESIDENT Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, cracked the door ajar on Medicaid expansion, suggesting he might be able to swallow a sunset date for Medicaid expansion rather than insist that it had to be permanent.

“We may be able to accommodate that, as long as it is realistic and longer than they are talking about, which is two years,” Bradley said Friday on the Pulse of NH with guest talk show host Alicia Preston.

