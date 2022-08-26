THERE’S BAD TASTE, and then there’s the official Twitter account of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire (LPNH).
On Thursday, the four-year anniversary of the death of two-time New Hampshire presidential primary winner and U.S. Sen. John McCain, the LPNH chose to post the picture of a grief-stricken Meghan McCain, sobbing at her father’s casket below the mocking headline, “Happy Holidays.”
Like her late father, Meghan McCain is someone who has never backed down from a fight. She took to social media to return fire.
“This is hideous even by Twitter standards,” she began.
“I’m actually sadly used to this type of thing — my public grief and pain have become something comedians make YouTube videos about as ‘comedy.’ The worst part is what this does for other people in severe pain and grief — God forbid anyone displays it publicly and it’s documented.”
The LPNH doubled down.
“Not as hideous as someone who colluded with terrorists and Nazis, and voted in every single case to send young men and women to drop bombs on poor people only to benefit himself and his corporate sugar daddies,” the LPNH posted in response to Meghan McCain’s tweet.
The LPNH stunt received a lot of criticism.
“This is a horrible, disgusting tweet,” said former Michigan Congresssman and Libertarian Justin Amash.
“I already know the response will be that McCain advocated wars and military actions that are horrible and disgusting. That doesn’t justify being cruel to his family and loved ones. If you want to bring people to libertarianism, show humanity,” Amash said.
Others in the party’s ranks came to LPNH’s defense.
“While some might think this is in bad taste, there are hundreds of thousands of Muslim children who are alive today because her father is not alive to promote relentless bombing campaigns/wars. Yes @LPNH’s tweet is insensitive, but not as insensitive as dead children,” like the Libertarian Party of Kentucky tweeted.
GOP races Dems for cash
Although it hasn’t always dominated elections, for decades the New Hampshire Democratic Party has consistently won the battle for the bucks.
In 2022, the Grand Old Party in New Hampshire is more than staying in the game.
This could boost Republicans’ efforts to hold on to majorities in the State House while trying to bust up the all-Democratic congressional delegation.
The NHDP has significantly outraised the Republican State Committee ($1.8 million to $492,000), but the GOP has $340,000 cash on hand, close to the Dems’ $393,000.
The Senate Democratic Caucus often has been the big-money behemoth. Typically it has paid the salary of Chairman Raymond Buckley and many staffers and quarterbacked the strategy for all Senate Democratic campaigns.
Yet again, this contest is competitive.
The $705,000 the Democratic Caucus has raised thus far is only $5,000 more than the New Hampshire Senate Republicans PAC.
By the middle of last week, the Senate GOP PAC had $505,000 in the bank, while Democrats, who have a lot of staffers on the caucus payroll, had only $220,000 left.
The dynamic has changed for New Hampshire Republicans because Washington finally is tossing chips in the pot.
Historically, national GOP committees paid little attention to state politics in New Hampshire, where lawmakers are the lowest-paid in the country.
But in 2022, the calls have been answered. The Republican State Leadership Committee of Washington already has given the Senate GOP PAC $262,000.
Over on the House side, the Democrats lead. The New Hampshire House Democratic Victory Committee has raised $434,000 so far — more than twice the $202,000 collected by the Committee to Elect House Republicans.
The House Dems have about $300,000 left to work with; the GOP has $161,000.
An encouraging note for House Republicans: They report more than three times as many donors as the Democrats do, 880 to 249.
Senate money races to watch
The real big dollars in State Senate races really roll in after the primary, but already we can see both parties gearing up.
Let’s take a look at four of the most closely watched races.
• State Senate District 11 offers a third contest between Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, and Amherst Democrat Shannon Chandley, who unseated Daniels in 2018. Chandley has raised $89,000, to $51,800 for Daniels. The challenger has $75,000 in the bank, compared to Daniels’ $43,000.
• In state Senate District 12, a similar third go-around, Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, tries to hold off Brookline Democrat Melanie Levesque, who won this seat in 2018. Levesque has $67,000 left from $96,000 raised so far. Avard is right there with her, showing $60,500 remaining from $72,000 collected.
The race is so tight, the New Hampshire Realtors Association was taking no chances, giving $1,500 to each candidate.
Former Portsmouth Sen. Martha and Geoffrey Clark gave $2,000 to Levesque. Avard donors include the Buffalo food service giant Delaware North ($2,500), tobacco maker Altria ($1,000) and Portsmouth financial executive James Diamond.
• In state Sen. District 1, Littleton Selectman and Republican Carrie Gendreau faces off against Democratic state Rep. Edith Tucker of Randolph for the seat vacated by Republican Sen. Erin Hennessey when she became deputy secretary of state. Gendreau leads in this early contest, with $59,000 to Tucker’s $32,000.
The Realtors gave Gendreau $2,000. Tucker got $1,000 from the AFL-CIO union, and Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier gave her $500.
• In state Senate District 24, Hampton Falls GOP developer Lou Gargiulo faces State Rep. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, for the seat Rye Democrat Tom Sherman is leaving to run for governor. Gargiulo has raised $243,000 so far, with more than half of that ($150,000) coming out of his own pocket.
According to business filings, Gargiulo is co-owner of The San Juan Realty Trust of Hampton Falls, which gave him $10,000.
Altschiller’s latest report was not available on the website of Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office.
Through late June, she had raised $21,245, with Center Harbor retiree Francis O’Connell her biggest donor with a $15,000 contribution.
Super PAC helps Hansel
In elections, the shadowy super PACs do most of their best work on offense, attacking candidates they don’t like, rather than embracing the ones that they do.
The Liberty Action Political Action Committee made an exception in the 2nd Congressional District of New Hampshire.
Keene Mayor George Hansel has gotten the benefit of the most positive support this PAC has given any candidate, $270,000.
The group produced a TV and radio ad backing Hansel and defending him against a strong attack by primary rival and ex-Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Pembroke.
Burns has accused Hansel of making Keene a sanctuary city. Hansel actually voted against the resolution on that topic but later issued a statement that he didn’t disagree with its “sentiment.”
The ad commends Hansel as a friend of law enforcement who fought against the sanctuary city movement.
The super PAC last week went two-for-two in other races.
Liberty Action spent $1.5 million to help defeat Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini in a GOP congressional primary in Florida and $1 million against Carl Paladino, who lost a New York primary to Nick Longworthy who got $100,000 in positive ads from the group.
Morse cries foul at Twitter
Republican Senate candidate Chuck Morse’s campaign was incensed after Twitter locked out its rapid response account on social media during last week’s debate, which was televised on Newsmax.
“This is yet another example of Big Tech censoring Republicans and conservatives in the lead up to an election and should alarm everyone at this gross overreach,” said Morse Campaign Manager Joe Sweeney.
According to the Morse camp, Twitter provided no option for appealing the lockout.
Bolduc fires at Morse, Smith
Retired Brig. Gen. and GOP Senate hopeful Don Bolduc told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon last week that his top two opponents, Morse and ex-Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith, “bought-and-paid-for” establishment lap dogs for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Bolduc claimed GOP heavyweights approached “100 guys” to oppose Bolduc after Gov. Chris Sununu passed on a Senate run, and Morse and Smith were the only takers.
“Both of them establishment guys, both are going to do exactly what they are told. They’ve both been bought and paid for, Don Bolduc hasn’t and it’s as simple as that,” Bolduc said.
Smith has said Bolduc is unhinged and Sununu said last week Bolduc could beat Maggie Hassan but he’s got “baggage.”
Senate hopeful rides around
Republican state Senate candidate and Rep. Barbara Griffin of Goffstown took part in a ride along with Manchester police last week.
“Today, New Hampshire’s law enforcement community is under greater stress than ever before between the worsening opioid crisis and the radical left pushing their anti-police sentiment onto the public,” Griffin said.
Rep. Michael Yakubovich of Hooksett faces Griffin in the Senate Dist. 16 GOP primary.
Biggest donor likes NH
New Hampshire races have gotten the attention of one of the country’s biggest donors to political campaigns.
California physician Karla Juvetson gave $10,000 apiece to Melanie Levesque’s campaign and to the Senate Democratic caucus.
Jurvetson gave $6.9 million to candidates in 2018 and $1 million to Joe Biden‘s PAC after he became president.
Controversy arose over her $5.4 million donation to Women Vote! — the PAC linked to Emily’s List — which was made in the form of shares of a Chinese internet company that’s traded on the U.S. stock exchange.
Officials with Emily’s List at the time said they checked the donation “through our lawyers” to confirm it complied with the requirement that only U.S. citizens can donate to American campaigns.
NextGen campus kickoff
NextGen America, the largest youth political organization, will be welcoming new students at Southern New Hampshire University on Monday.
Ahead of the November midterms, the left-leaning group hopes to mobilize more than 6,000 to vote. This event is part of an effort going on at 17 college campuses in the state. NextGen has more than 100 field organizers working here and in seven other key battleground states, officials said.
National GOP chair to NH
Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel will be the keynote speaker for the state GOP’s Unity Breakfast on Sept. 15 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.