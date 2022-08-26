THERE’S BAD TASTE, and then there’s the official Twitter account of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire (LPNH).

On Thursday, the four-year anniversary of the death of two-time New Hampshire presidential primary winner and U.S. Sen. John McCain, the LPNH chose to post the picture of a grief-stricken Meghan McCain, sobbing at her father’s casket below the mocking headline, “Happy Holidays.”

