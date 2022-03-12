ALL POLITICS IS local, which means it can be dangerous to try to draw mega-trends from micro-politics.
With that disclaimer, Tuesday’s town meeting election results suggest that some Democratic candidates can prevail — and perhaps even thrive — in New Hampshire this fall.
This runs counter to the national narrative that the Grand Old Party is on track to make big gains in the midterms.
A few results gave activist groups like New Hampshire Young Democrats and 603 Forward something to crow about:
• Andrea Campbell blew out two GOP opponents in a highly contested school board race in Bedford that saw record turnout;
• Amanda Butcher, a former educator, and Kevin Gray, a parent, won school board races in red Londonderry, where Town Manager Kevin Smith is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate;
• Whitney Skillen, a write-in candidate, won a school board seat in Claremont;
• Jason St. Jean, a Milford parent, finished first in the race for two three-year school board seats.
• Nicole Hogan, a mental health counselor, led balloting for two vacant school board seats in Gilford.
• Sarah DeMartino, sister of Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s policy director, Shannon MacLeod, won re-election to her Madison school board seat.
“603 Forward’s unprecedented investments in young candidates this winter resulted in the election of a historic slate of young candidates,” said co-founder Liz Wester. “These leaders won because they showed their communities that they will prioritize the issues that matter most to young people and families in our state.”
Democrats also gleefully trolled that several GOP candidates lost after Republican congressional candidate Matt Mowers of Gilford campaigned for them.
Mowers had a good week on his own, though, as two Manchester police unions that abandoned U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., in 2020 endorsed Mowers again for 2022.
GOP Executive Director Elliot Gault said Dems should slow their roll.
“There were plenty of GOP wins in some deep blue areas. In Exeter SAU 16, we picked up five school board seats, taking out two incumbents. In Stratham, Erik Herring and Ken Otto also won seats for the school board. We also did well with the Bedford Town Council and picked up a seat in Londonderry with Chad Franz,” Gault said.
“Today was a great day for GOP candidates, and things are only looking up as we head into November.”
Easy stuff out of way
House Speaker Sherman Packard‘s top priority for the first session in two years at Representatives Hall last week was to captain a nice, calm shakedown cruise, getting plenty of work done but keeping the drama to a minimum.
Many of the more than 100 bills on the docket were going nowhere, and all that was needed was to grab the dust bin.
“They did some cherry-picking, which made some sense,” said state Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, former chairman of the House Finance Committee.
At Thursday’s close, Packard, R-Londonderry, let his colleagues know it won’t get easier from here.
“We’ve got three session days next week and 150 bills scheduled for debate,” Packard said.
See ya next at 10 a.m. Tuesday and at 9 Wednesday and Thursday. On tap: a 100-page calendar and 100 pages of amendments.
Sununu softening on pot
It sounds like Gov. Chris Sununu could be adjusting his long opposition to legalizing recreational marijuana
Thursday morning before the New England Council, Sununu admitted, “I know people want it,” and the cause “could be inevitable.”
The governor stressed he wasn’t endorsing anything, but he agreed pending legislation (HB 1598) offered by state Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, to put the State Liquor Commission in charge of marijuana sales and marketing would be the best way to go.
“It’s the right bill and the right structure,” Sununu said. “So if you are ever going to do it, do that bill.”
This is by no means done. Abbas faced stiff grilling from the House Ways and Means Committee.
The bill’s fate rests in the state Senate, where this idea has died in the past.
Observers thought Sununu took his hand off the scale against the campaign when the liquor commission stayed neutral and offered no criticism at the hearing on Abbas’ bill.
A day after my colleague Paul Feely first reported that Sununu embraced a suspension of the state’s 8.5% Rooms and Meals Tax, the governor added a proposed suspension of the state’s 24-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax to that mix.
“If the Legislature today wanted to propose a gas tax cut, I am on it, they want to propose cutting rooms and means tax, I am on it,” Sununu said, according to New Hampshire Public Radio. “It might be temporary, but something just to spur what’s happening.”
Looking for right tribute
This will take some time to come together, but a bipartisan group of friends, lawmakers and state officials last week were already brainstorming the proper way to pay tribute to former House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton, who passed away last week.
Some suggested naming a state mental hospital after him. Other suggestions were a homeless shelter, substance abuse prevention project or form of assistance to inmates on their way to life outside the walls.
“I can’t do that on my own, but if the Legislature has a specific direction, that could be a great idea,” Sununu told reporters.
The trick is to find a designation that doesn’t come back to haunt his memory because it was poorly funded or badly run, like the now-closed youth services center named after former Gov. John H. Sununu.
Ayotte stars in GOP show
The New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women brought out the top guns for an event marking “Women’s History Month” last month.
Ex-Sen. Kelly Ayotte was joined by House Speaker Pro Tem Kim Rice of Hudson, state Sens. Regina Birdsell of Hampstead and Ruth Ward of Stoddard and Rep. Jeanine Notter of Merrimack.
In the Senate, Ayotte was a hawk on Russia along with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Ayotte made three trips to Ukraine after Russia invaded Crimea in 2014.
She said the Obama administration failed to give enough support to stop the violent Russian crusade.
“That was the beginning for what has brought us here today… Vladimir Putin has to pay for this invasion,” Ayotte said.
Ayotte is chairman of the board of BAE Systems Inc., but these days she is more focused on high school sports than high finance and high technology.
Daughter Kate Daley was on the Bishop Guertin High School soccer and basketball teams that won state championships against arch-enemy Bedford.
Grandma and former State House lobbyist Kathy Veracco of Nashua hasn’t missed any of the action either.
Kate plays softball this spring.
“Can we make it three for three?” playfully asks Ayotte, herself a fiercely competitive former interscholastic athlete.
Shaughnessy won’t quit
As predicted, circuit court judge candidate Brian Shaughnessy of Bedford faced tough questioning at his public hearing last week.
Shaughnessy was assistant town moderator in the 2020 election, when 190 absentee ballots found days after the vote were never counted.
Since the Republicans took back the majority in 2020, the council hasn’t turned down one of Sununu’s judicial picks.
Sununu’s only real defeat came when Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway withdrew her judicial bid in April 2021 after questions surfaced about her having voted in Atkinson while living in Salem.
Shaughnessy brought some heavyweight support to the hearing.
He’s also not the quitting type.
“I can and will take the heat,” said Shaughnessy, explaining why he ran and became Bedford moderator Tuesday after incumbent Bill Klein came under heavy attack and asked Shaughnessy to step up.
Did the candidate help himself enough by admitting “in a perfect world” he would have offered different legal advice to the town clerk and town moderator once the ballot mess surfaced?
We’ll see.
Who backed secession
Several have asked, so here’s the list of 13 House Republicans on the 323-13 losing end of the battle to poll voters this November about whether New Hampshire should secede from the union:
Max Abramson of Seabrook, Glen Aldrich of Gilford, Glenn Bailey of Milton, Alan Bershtein of Nottingham, Dustin Dodge of Raymond, Dennis Green of Hampstead, Diane Kelley of Temple, Matt Santonastaso of Rindge, Michael Sylvia of Belmont, Paul Terry of Alton and Mark Warden of Manchester.
For some, the surprise was that the question didn’t receive more support, after the House Liberty Alliance took no position, allowing all their libertarian-minded members to keep their perfect 100% scores even if they voted for the proposed constitutional amendment.
Sununu aide moving up
Jonathan Melanson, Sununu’s liaison to the state Executive Council, is moving up to policy director now that incumbent Gault has returned to take over the Republican State Committee.
Former state Rep. Dee Jurius of Meredith is moving over to replace Melanson as Sununu’s council aide.
“They are ugly shoes, but they are big shoes to fill,” Sununu quipped, referring to Melanson’s well-worn brown footwear.
But Melanson wasn’t the big news of the week.
This honor clearly belonged to Evelyn Graham, the newborn daughter of Sununu’s indispensable director of scheduling, Jane Graham, who came to the governor’s office suite for a visit Wednesday.
Everyone got a turn holding her, including the governor.
WWII Hero honored
Executive Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, had the good fortune of introducing a genuine hero at last week’s meeting.
Ray Goulet, 99, of Portsmouth, served as a U.S. Army technical sergeant and landed on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944.
Ray, one of three brothers who survived D-Day, and has for some time been one of the most popular “Pease Greeters.”
“It’s such an honor meeting you, governor,” said Goulet, swiping back a tear.
“Get out of here, the honor is all mine,” the governor replied.
More room on bench
The longest-serving judge on the New Hampshire Superior Court, James D. O’Neill III, of Laconia has to retire because he will be 70 on March 30.
O’Neill served as legal counsel to Sununu’s father, who named him to the bench 33 years ago.
“It is my sincere hope that they have never regretted their decision on that cold, December day,” O’Neill wrote the governor and council in his letter of resignation.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, said O’Neill had been a trusted confidante.
Two trustees nominated
Sununu turned to two professionals with higher-education experience as nominees for vacancies on the University System Board of Trustees.
Christiana Thornton of Pembroke is CEO of the New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation.
She spent seven years running the New Hampshire Bankers Association and served as a Washington legislative aide to Sununu’s brother, ex-U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu.
Kevin Knarr of Bedford is senior vice president of UHG Operations, a Fortune 10 company, and has been responsible for 11,000 global workers and a $2.5 billion budget.
A UNH graduate, Knarr has been on the UNH Foundation Board, UNH Athletics Advisory Board and Peter T. Paul School of Business Advisory Board.
Exit 4-A on track
Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan and her team gave a detailed update on Exit 4-A, which includes a new exit off Interstate 93 to give easterly access to Derry and a quick ride to the Woodmont Commons development in Londonderry.
The $110 million Phase 1 will be ready to advertise for construction next month, including a $500,000 increase in the budget for a rail trail that local officials wanted added to the punch list, she said.