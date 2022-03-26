THANKS TO A recovering economy, employers can expect a cut in their unemployment taxes in early 2023 and again in late 2024.
Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis and Deputy Rich Lavers gave that optimistic report during a comprehensive briefing to the Executive Council last week.
These taxes finance unemployment benefits, and claims are now at a 30-year low.
The trust fund balance was under $90 million in 2020, but it’s now forecast to reach $239 million by June, Lavers said. By the end of 2024, the fund should have a $357 million surplus.
The DES report offered these stunning examples of how quickly the jobless picture went bad during COVID — and how fast it bounced back:
• More unemployment benefits were paid during the pandemic than in the entire 15 years before that;
• At its peak, 23% of the work force was collecting unemployment — nearly double the 13% who were getting jobless checks during the Great Recession;
• At COVID’s worst, paid claims were nearly 30 times what they were before the pandemic;
• Weekly benefit claims now are only 2.5% of what they were at their peak, which is much lower than in the rest of New England (10.7%) or the other 49 states combined (7.9%).
March going out like lion
With less than a week left in one of the state’s four big revenue months, there’s no doubt March is going to help bolster the state’s budget surplus.
As of Thursday, according to the state’s website, taxes and fees had already brought in $219 million, which was $44 million or 25.6% more than what was expected for the entire month.
The state’s two business taxes were up 30% over forecast, and the picture was even better with the tax on restaurant meals and hotel room rentals, which was 80% ahead of expectations.
The revenue surplus is likely to be in the range of $50 million for the month, and it’s already $200 million over for the year with three months left.
Betting on Brady
New Hampshire sports gamblers are going all in on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now that quarterback Tom Brady has un-retired and will return under center.
Since Brady’s March 13 bombshell announcement, there has been a 1,000% jump in total bets and a 2,900% increase in money bet on Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl.
The odds of the Bucs winning it all have gone from 29-to-1 to 8.5-to-1.
“We are thrilled Tom Brady is coming back for another season, and we know New England sports fans are just as excited – the GOAT is back!” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director with the New Hampshire Lottery.
Dem tussle at top
During a closed caucus Friday, House Democrats huddled over permanently naming 20-term Nashua State Rep. David Cote as their leader or holding an election for the post.
House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton stepped aside just before his death, appointing Cote to temporarily replace him and Rep. Mary Jane Wallner of Concord to take over as deputy.
In an email last week, Cote urged his colleagues to decide against a wide-open competition.
“I ask that you and the caucus honor the choice Renny made. Neither I, nor anyone else, will ever replace Renny, but I can promise you that I will do my best to continue to live up to his expectations and to honor his legacy,” Cote wrote.
“Should the caucus choose to ratify Renny’s decision, I will do what I have always done: make every effort to help the caucus succeed so that we can make a positive impact on the lives of the people we represent.”
Cote said he would run for the top post if the caucus decided to have an election.
Rep. Charles Grassie, D-Somersworth, was the lead author on a letter signed by 17 colleagues who support staying with Cote.
“We believe a shakeup in the entire leadership team with eight weeks of session left, puts us in a worse situation than being the minority already puts us in,” Grassie and allies wrote.
“Additionally, the last thing we as Democrats need right now are more headlines that would be twisted by the right-wing to paint a picture of a fractured Democratic caucus which would just distract the public from our strong unity on everything that matters.”
However, a good-sized number in the caucus thought Cushing would have wanted members to make the permanent pick.
“To appoint anyone for an elected position is a dangerous slope that I am unwilling to support. It is my understanding that if we follow the course of an appointment, we will be the first and only caucus to appoint not elect a leader. I cannot support being first to do so,” wrote Rep. Cathryn Harvey of Spofford.
In the end, House Democrats voted 97-71 against having an election, which means Cote will remain through the 2022 elections.
Sununu teeters on pot
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu took a step back from the bill (HB 1598) that would give the state a monopoly to sell marijuana to adults.
Sununu had called this the “right bill” if marijuana were ever made legal, and he praised its designer, Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem.
But with overdose deaths declining here and soaring in most other states, Sununu said caution over any change is advised.
“It’s got to be about the results, and right now, we’re getting very good results, and I am concerned about messing that up,” Sununu said.
Marijuana has become legal in 18 states through referendum. New Hampshire would be the first to legalize it through legislation.
“I have talked to a lot of governors who have said, ‘Boy it has been a real problem,’” Sununu said.
The bill faces a final test in the House on Thursday.
Pick to replace Young
Attorney General John Formella nominated Associate Attorney General James Boffetti of Litchfield to take over as deputy once incumbent Jane Young of Auburn becomes New Hampshire’s U.S. attorney.
Boffetti has been director of the legal counsel’s division and also ran the civil bureau. He worked 14 years as a public defender and was a homicide prosecutor as well.
“He will bring to the position of deputy attorney general exceptional legal skills, the highest level of professionalism and ethics, sound judgment and a deep commitment to serving our state and its citizens,” Formella wrote.
At week’s end, Formella made official that veteran broadcast journalist Michael Garrity would become his director of communications after stints at WMUR-TV and Fox News in Boston.
Sherman stiffed on pre-K
Now that Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, is running for governor, some will see politics playing a role in how his legislation fares.
The Senate performed a mercy killing last week on Sherman’s bill (SB 453) to create a template for the state to use federal grants for pre-kindergarten programs.
“This will have no fiscal impact unless the money comes from the federal government,” Sherman said.
The Senate voted along party lines, 13-9, to send Sherman’s bill to study, which means it must start over again as new legislation in 2023.
“This bill creates a new statewide, pre-kindergarten program with hypothetical funding and no way to pay for it if the funding does not appear,” said Senate Education Committee Chairman Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard. “This will force our cities and towns to raise property taxes, which would be unwise and unfair.”
Sherman sees beyond primary
It’s unsurprising but still encouraging for candidate Sherman to have Senate colleagues Becky Whitley of Hopkinton, Jay Kahn of Keene and David Watters of Dover all come out and endorse his bid. Others will soon follow.
Sherman’s camp wants to send the message that the party faithful are rallying behind him. As we first reported, Stonyfield Yogurt co-founder Gary Hirshberg of Concord hasn’t ruled out his own run.
Every week Hirshberg doesn’t decide is seven more days for Sherman to rack up endorsements.
Sherman insisted he’s not thinking about a primary.
“I am singularly focused on Chris Sununu,” he said.
More money for public defenders
After 36 lawyers left the New Hampshire Public Defenders Program in 2021, the Executive Council responded, approving $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to temporarily raise their salaries.
“We are in the midst of an indigent defense crisis,” said Sarah Blodgett, executive director of the Judicial Council, with 800 defendants waiting to have a lawyer named to represent them.
Because public defenders are unionized, these benefits will be negotiated with the State Employees Association.
“This doesn’t have an easy answer or a short fix,” Blodgett said.
Leader for bitcoin commission
Bill Ardinger, a lawyer/lobbyist with RYP Granite Strategies, is Sununu’s pick to chair the Commission on Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets.
Sununu also made logical appointments from the Legislature in Rep. Keith Ammon, R-New Boston, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford.
Ammon has championed legislation that cleared the House that creates a regulatory climate favorable to attracting investors in bitcoin and similar currencies to New Hampshire.
Another judicial vacancy
On the same day that Sununu’s nominee for a circuit court judgeship was rejected, another sitting justice announced his retirement.
David LeFrancois of Derry will step down March 31. LeFrancois, who turns the mandatory retirement age of 70 on April 14, has presided in the Tenth Circuit Court in Hampton.
State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, thought Sununu did a disservice to Brian Shaughnessy of Bedford, who last week became the first judicial pick to be turned down by the Executive Council since Republicans took back the majority in 2020.
“If you don’t have the votes, you don’t bring him to the table,” said D’Allesandro, a former councilor and a longtime friend of Shaughnessy’s family.
Sununu has never operated that way.
Once he decides on a nominee, he’s loath to take the choice away from that person.
But Sununu has respected the wishes of anyone who decides to withdraw from consideration, as Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway of Salem did when she was up for a Superior Court judgeship.
Allegations against ex-CEO
Sununu said he doesn’t believe that allegations of sexual misconduct about founder and ex-CEO Eric Spofford sully the work of Granite Recovery Centers.
New Hampshire Public Radio reported last week that multiple clients and past staffers have alleged Spofford engaged in lewd acts that included sexual assault. The sources were anonymous.
Spofford’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, insisted all the claims were false and threatened legal action against NHPR.
Sununu said he has not spoken to Spofford since last July, when he visited the company’s Salem headquarters.
On that day, Sununu told reporters Spofford was “one of the first people I pick up the phone to” discuss substance abuse recovery issues.
“Granite State Recovery is a tremendous organization, not only in what they do, but how they have expanded,” Sununu said.
Asked about the charges, Sununu said, “I am concerned about hearing allegations like that against anybody as well.”
Spofford was a GOP financial supporter, giving the maximum $7,000 to Sununu in 2020, $10,000 to the state GOP and money to two past GOP candidates for Congress.
Pappas wins fire support
While two police unions have gone with Republican candidate Matt Mowers, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., nailed down the endorsement of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire.
“Chris has always had our backs, and has worked tirelessly to ensure we have the necessary resources to do our jobs and keep our communities safe,” said PFFNH President Brian Ryll.